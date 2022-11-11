Top 20 Best Sports Movies & Documentaries on Amazon Prime | Binge Watch Your Favorite Content Today

- Advertisement -

Amazon Prime has quite a good number of sports movies available which are either motivational or feel-good movies. The platform doesn’t favor or denigrate any particular sport, with movies covering boxing, basketball, horse racing, mountain climbing, baseball, and more. Every type of movie fan can support the sports genre, which includes films with fabricated plots and those that are inspired by genuine events. Along with more recent offerings like A Most Beautiful Thing, Amazon Prime also provides sporting classics like Seabiscuit and The Winning Season.

Numerous bizarre and compelling stories may be found in the world of sports. Such tales naturally make for fantastic movie plots. Now, sports themselves are never the exclusive subject of films based on these tales. The emotions and sensations that come with conquering obstacles when the odds are stacked against you are the foundation of these tales of the human spirit and persistence.

Many amazing stories from the world of sports have been brought to life on the big screen over the years. Thanks to some potent writing and equally moving depictions, these films have inspired, uplifted, and occasionally moved generations. Therefore, if you’re looking for inspiration this weekend, some of these movies are perfect for you.

Top 20 Best Sports Movies on Amazon Prime

Serial No Movie Name Director Year 1. Moneyball Benett Miller 2011 2 Fighting With My Family Stephen Merchant 2012 3 Foxcatcher Benett Miller 2014 4 Fire in Babylon Stevan Riley 2010 5 Marvellous Julian Farino 2014 6 Chak De India Shimit Amin 2007 7. Chalaang Hansal Mehta 2020 8 King Richard Reinaldo Marcus Green 2021 9. 12 Mighty Orphans Ty Roberts 2021 10. Toofaan Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra 2021 11. The Way Back Gavin O’Connor 2020 12. Kho-Kho Rahul Riji Nair 2021 13. Overcomer Alex Kendrick 2019 14. Saina Amole Gupte 2021 15. Concussion Peter Landesman 2016 16. Race Stephen Hopkins 2016 17. Pele Jeff Zimbalist, Michael Zimbalist 2016 18. Coach Carter Thomas Carter 2005 19. Golondaaj Dhrubo Banerjee 2021 20. The Blind Side John Lee Hancock 2009

Moneyball (Benett Miller, 2011)

A 2011 American sports drama titled Moneyball was written by Steven Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bennett Miller. The 2002 season of the Oakland Athletics baseball team and general manager Billy Beane’s efforts to put together a competitive squad are the subjects of the 2003 nonfiction book by Michael Lewis, which served as the inspiration for the movie. In the movie, Beane (Brad Pitt) and assistant general manager Peter Brand (Jonah Hill) when faced with the franchise’s limited budget, use a sophisticated sabermetric approach to evaluate and analyze players to assemble a team. Moneyball is an uplifting account of the Oakland Athletics’ remarkable World Series run using a strategy that at first faced harsh criticism. It is one of the best sports movies on amazon prime.

Fighting With My Family (Stephen Merchant, 2012)

Stephen Merchant is the writer and director of the 2019 biographical sports comedy-drama film titled Fighting with My Family. Based on Max Fisher’s 2012 film The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family, it follows English professional wrestler Paige as she makes her way to WWE and also follows her brother Zak Zodiac as he battles his inability to experience a comparable level of success. The fabulous cast includes Saraya, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Vince Vaughn, Dwayne Johnson, and others. Johnson also serves as the film’s producer.

Paige, who has spent her entire life preparing for this moment, must leave her family and pack her belongings after learning she has been accepted into the WWE training program to pursue her ambition of becoming a WWE superstar. The glamour of becoming a wrestling celebrity, though, isn’t all that it’s built up to be.

Foxcatcher (Benett Miller, 2014)

One of Amazon Prime’s outstanding sports movies is Foxcatcher. The plot moves slowly but captivatingly, drawing you in over time. You will be drawn into the film by Steve Carell, Channing Tatum, and Mark Ruffalo’s compelling performances. The true-life event that inspired Foxcatcher involved a multi-millionaire who recruited two former Olympic wrestlers to join his Foxcatcher wrestling team. It tells the story of how the estranged brothers handle these unforeseen events and, ultimately, how their lives are forever changed. If you’re looking for a true sports drama on Amazon Prime, this is one of the best sports movies available.

Fire in Babylon (Stevan Riley, 2010)

The West Indies cricket squad of the 1970s and 1980s is the subject of the 2010 British documentary Fire in Babylon. The documentary was written and directed by Stevan Riley. This was also nominated for a British Independent Film Award for Best Documentary and featured stock footage as well as interviews with several former players and officials, including Colin Croft, Deryck Murray, Joel Garner, Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Haynes, Michael Holding, Clive Lloyd, Viv Richards, and Andy Roberts. It shared the 2011 Jamaica Reggae Film Festival’s UNESCO Award with Reggae Britannia.

More than just a sports film, Fire in Babylon emphasizes the political and social significance of this group of oddball players from various Caribbean countries at a time when apartheid was still nearly 20 years away from being abolished. This movie is significant, and not only for sports fans.

Marvellous (Julian Farino, 2014)

Originally shown on BBC Two on September 25, 2014, Marvellous is a 90-minute British drama television movie. Neil Baldwin, from Westlands, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, is the subject of the film, which was directed by Julian Farino and written by Peter Bowker. It is one of the best sports movies on amazon prime.

This superb life-affirming drama from the BBC is a Bafta winner. It is based on the genuine events that happened to Stoke City’s adored kit man, Neil “Nello” Baldwin, who is also a licensed clown. The movie, which stars Toby Jones as Neil and Gemma Jones as his mother, also features the cameo appearance of an amazing Lou Macari, the legendary manager of Manchester United and Stoke City who hired Neil in the first place.

This is a great movie about a man who is unflinchingly optimistic and refuses to let anything bring him down.

Chak De India (Shimit Amin, 2007)

Chak De India! is a 2007 Indian sports movie in the Hindi language that was written and directed by Shimit Amin and produced by Aditya Chopra under the name Yash Raj Films. Shah Rukh Khan plays Kabir Khan, a former men’s field hockey team captain of India, in the movie. Khan is shunned from the sport due to religious prejudice following a catastrophic loss to Pakistan. Seven years later, to make amends, he accepts the position of head coach of the Indian national women’s hockey team with the mission of changing its 16 problematic players into a championship-winning group. It is one of the best sports movies on amazon prime.

Chalaang (Hansal Mehta, 2020)

Hansal Mehta is the director of the 2020 Hindi-language sports black comedy film Chhalaang. It is presented by Bhushan Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg. Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub are the stars of Chhalaang.

Ironically, the writers of “Chhalaang” (Luv Ranjan, Aseem Arrora, and Zeishan Quadri) never seem to take the risk of turning it into an exhilarating sporting event. The movie does not delve into the subtleties of a charming love story. It is one of the best sports movies on amazon prime.

