Top 14 Best Sports Channels in India | The Ultimate Destination for Sports Fans

Sports fever & sports channels

Indian Sports Channels are public games channels, highlighting worldwide games and public games separated from DD-Sports, a Doordarshan channel. There are various confidential game channels, which have infiltrated the Indian television market.

Stations like ESPN, which is an American satellite telecom company, broadcasting games 24 hours per day, have made their presence felt among the television-seeing crowd. Different channels committed to sports are STAR Sports, Zee sports, TEN Sports, and Neo Sports. Neo Sports is a channel that has sister channels such as Neo Cricket and Neo Prime. While Neo Sports broadcasts an assortment of sports like soccer, badminton, engine sports, and so forth, Neo Cricket manages cricket. Different game channels which manage cricket, and are famous in India, are Star Cricket, and Ten Cricket.

Popular sports channels

Live sports channels are becoming increasingly popular by the day. Over 36 billion Indians watch sports content on television or OTT platforms, according to research. As a result, these channels have seen significant growth in viewership in recent years. Additionally, since sports are held throughout the year, it is essential to keep a track of them in advance. Let’s assist you in comprehending the most popular sports television channels in India.

S. No. Popular Sports Channels 1. Star Sports 1 2. Sony Ten 3 HD Sports Channel 3. DD Sports Channel 4. Sony Six 5. Star Sports 3 Sports Channel 6. Sony ESPN Sports Channel 7. Sony Ten 1 Sports Channel 8. Star Sports 1 Hindi HD 9. Ten sports 10. Zee Sports 11. ESPN-Star Sports 12. Neo Cricket 13. Sports18 14. Ten Cricket

Star Sports 1

Star Sports 1, formerly known as ESPN Sports, is a cricket-focused sports channel that is now owned by Star India. The channel was relaunched in 2013 following the acquisition of its Indian business. Since then, it has been Indian cricket’s official broadcaster.

In addition, during IPL 2021, Star Sports rose to the top in viewership ratings. Around this time, it gained over 400 million viewers, making it one of the most popular sports channels. And guess what else? In addition, during the India-England test series in 2021, it received more than 103 million views!

Sony Ten 3 HD Sports Channel

The Sony Pictures Network runs the sports channel, Sony Ten 3 HD Sports Channel. It broadcasts matches in professional wrestling, mixed martial arts (MMA), golf, tennis, and basketball. In addition, cricket matches from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, England, and Australia are broadcasted on Sony Ten 3 HD.

The channel typically broadcasts sports in Hindi, including football games and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). In addition, all of these matches are broadcasted in high definition for improved viewing at home.

DD Sports Channel

Another good sports channel that airs cricket for free all over the country is DD Sports Channel. India’s government took the initiative to educate people about sports. As a result, the channel lets everyone watch sports live for free.

And that’s not all. Additionally, the channel provides free access to a number of international competitions, including swimming, badminton, archery, shooting, wrestling, and other sports. In addition, DD sports broadcasts numerous national competitions, sports news, quizzes, the Olympics, and other sporting events.

Sony Six

Another well-liked pay-TV channel in India is Sony Six, which is owned by Sony Pictures Network India. It broadcasts a variety of sports, including football, MMA, rugby union, badminton, soccer, and others. However, its primary objective is to broadcast cricket tournaments to children.

Sony Six live is a great platform for brands and advertisers because it consistently offers viewers unique content. It goes without saying that the channel presents an impressive array of events and programs that appeal to a diverse audience.

Star Sports 3 Sports Channel

Star Sports 3 Sports Channel is a sports television channel that broadcasts related programming in a variety of languages as well as the best live cricket matches between India and other countries. English, Bengali, Malayalam, and Hindi are a few of them.

The primary objective of the channel’s launch was to help new opportunities for the various brands by reaching audiences in the region.

Sony ESPN Sports Channel

Sony ESPN Sports Channel was a joint venture between Sony Pictures Networks India and ESPN Inc. that was a pay-TV sports platform in India. In 2015, their partnership was made official. ESPN provided and produced content including cricket, tennis, football, field hockey, badminton, NBA basketball, and other sports. The two sports channels had collaborated on website and app efforts. However, the channel changed its name to Sony Kix later. On April 8, 2015, the day the Indian Premier League (IPL) began, it went live.

Sony Ten 1 Sports Channel

Here you can make up for lost time with famous occasions from Asian Games, World Sports Titles, Sukma Games, and Commonwealth Games. Also, the channel airs live inclusion of mobilizing, tennis, ocean side volleyball occasions, horse racing, etc.

You can likewise watch different games here, like World Wrestling Amusement (WWE) Crude. In addition, you will likewise find its 30-min pre-show and WWE Smackdown on Sony Ten 1 channel consistently. Plus, you can watch WWE Sunday Dhamal, Headliner, and NXT a regularly scheduled pay-per-view premise.

Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Star Sports has a place with the cricket-driven Station bunch. It is presently an auxiliary of Disney India. The channel airs live worldwide Indian cricket matches and other related programs-all in the Hindi language.

Throughout recent years, the utilization of Hindi games-related content has multiplied, making it an essential language for sports editorials. Consequently, 71% of viewership came from the Hindi editorial itself.

Ten sports

One of the head sports channels accessible to sports darlings in India is Ten sports. Ten sports is the main game direct in India with the most noteworthy viewers among sports channels. It was incepted on the first of April 2002, and today it has accomplished enormous prominence in South Asia and contacted an expected 48 million watchers in Sub Landmass, Asia, Center East, and Europe. Ten Sports, by a wide margin, is the most seen sports divert in India. Ten Sports has privileges to driving cricket occasions including the Pakistan Cricket Board, Sri Lanka Cricket Board, and the West Indies Cricket Board. It additionally has freedoms to the UEFA Champions Association, WWE, US Open tennis, and Hockey World Cup, which rate among the most well-known programs in India.

Zee Sports

Zee Sports, India’s most memorable confidential games station, is advanced by Zee Telefilms Restricted, India’s biggest media and amusement combination. Zee Sports is an elite channel with an Indian soul and its modifying resolves issues and interests of the Indian Games. The fundamental focal point of this channel has been cricket. It holds the Indian Cricket Board’s privileges for impartial settings and the expansion of the Ten Sports arrangement of freedoms makes the single biggest collection of cricket programming.

Zee Sports likewise has the privileges of Indian Football, Davis Cup, WTA, and Italian Series A. It has assumed the liability of advancing and exhibiting Indian games with conversations, news, and by direct communication of games. In September 2010, Zee Sports was re-sent off as TEN Action+. The divert was likewise sent off in the US of America as Zee Sports Americas, where it is solely circulated through Direct to Home administrations.

ESPN-Star Sports

The channel is a joint endeavour between ESPN organizations and STAR Telecom companies. The introduction of games and sports by ESPN-Star Sports is pretty easy to understand. All major games occurring in India or abroad are broadcasted by this channel. Sports like cricket, football, engine sports, tennis, golf, ball, baseball, wrestling, and so forth are as often as possible broadcasted on ESPN-Star Sports.

Neo Cricket

Neo Cricket sent off on the second of April 2008, is devoted solely to cricket, broadcasts to 30 unique countries, and is a piece of Radiance Correspondence Ltd with headquarters in Mumbai, India. Glow has the telecom freedoms to all homegrown and global cricket matches played in India from 2006 to 2014. In 2008 alone the channel communicated around 6 worldwide series, 4 highlighted India, which added to close to 200 days of live cricketing activity.

Sports18

Sports18 is a group of Indian multinational pay television sports channels owned by Viacom18, a joint venture between Network 18 and Paramount Global. In 15th April 2022, the channel was launched and currently owns the rights to flagship tournaments like ATP Masters 1000, FIFA World Cup 2022, BWF World Championships etc. Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD were launched on 15 April 2022, while Sports18 Khel was launched on 25 April 2022.

Ten Cricket

After Star cricket and Neo Cricket, one more 24 x 7 cricket divert got sent off in India on the tenth of August 2010. Ten Cricket, sent off by Taj TVs and Zee Organization, is the sister channel for Zee Sports and Ten Games, which is really a piece of the Essel Gatherings. The station broadcasts live cricket matches as well as non-live matches, and furthermore has connected with cricket connected with discussions and conversations where cricketing legends structure a piece of the board, making it significantly more sound.

As of now, this channel has the privilege to communicate cricket matches facilitated by 5 playing countries, to be specific; Pakistan, West Indies, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Zimbabwe. In India, this channel is accessible on Airtel Advanced television and Goodbye Sky.

Which is the No 1 sports channel in India? The No 1 sports channel in India is Star Sports 1 Hindi. Which sports channel is best in India for cricket? The best channel to watch cricket in India is Star Sports 1. How many Sports18 channels are there? There are Sports18 1, Sports18 Khel, Sports18 2, Sports18 Hindi, Sports18 Tamil, Sports18 Kannada, Sports18 Telugu and Sports18 1 HD channels out there. Top 5 best sports channels in India? 1. Star Sports 1

2. Sony Ten

3. DD Sports Channel

4. Sony Six

5. Star Sports 3