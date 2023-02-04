Top 10 Best Shin Pads For Football | Buy the Best & Protect Your Shins From Injuries

- Advertisement -

First things first, football is a highly physical play, it doesn’t matter whether you are playing with your buddies, or you are participating in a competition, you will have bruises and pain during the match and on the next day. Yes, people play the game cautiously with friends, but you never know whose temper would fire up out of nowhere and he or she can tackle you in any manner. When it comes to professional matches, you just cannot eliminate the chances of injury. Unlike cricket, in football, you cannot have protective equipment for each body part. The only protective equipment that footballers can wear is goalkeeper gloves, cleats, and shin pads. Out of these three, there is little information available on shin pads and hence in this article, we are going to see the top 10 best shin pads to be used for football.

What are shin pads?

A shin guard or shin pad is protective equipment designed to protect the shin from any impact or injury. Cricket was the first sport to allow the use of shin pads. Around 1874, football players started to take shin pads seriously and the credit goes to Sam Weller Widdowson as he was one of the very first ones to use them.

Why do footballers wear shin pads?

Perhaps everybody of us has gone through the excruciatingly painful moments when our shin hits the metallic frame of the bed or we get hit on the shin while climbing the stairs. Well, that’s the answer to the above-mentioned question.

The shins are one of the most vulnerable bones of the human body. Footballers thrashes their legs all over the place, and shins became more prone to injuries. Hence shin pads are used by footballers to prevent injury and unbearable pain.

FIFA has also made it mandatory to use shin guards, otherwise, the referee has the power to not allow the player to enter the field.

Below is a general sizing chart for soccer shin guards

Small: Fits players up to 5’2” tall.

Medium: Fits players up to 5’10”.

Large: Fits players up to 6’4”.

Extra-large: Fits players up to 6’10″

Top 10 Best Shin Guards

Adidas Unisex-Adult X Match Shin Pads

Adidas Unisex-Adult X Match Shin Guards has two color options and they are sky blue and red. These guards are also available in 5 size options. These are asymmetrical in shape and hence provide protection in an optimum way. It also has single-strap front closure with an attached ankle guard for more protection.

Pros Cons The hard front plate for maximum protection Not very comfortable to use Molded EVA backing for optimal comfort and durable cushioning.

Nike Men’s Soccer Mercurial Lite Shin Guards

Nike Men’s Soccer Mercurial Lite Shin Guards are black with attractive graphics printed on them. The word ‘Mercurial’ and the Adidas logo looks fantastic on those guards. The dimensions are 25 x 17 x 15 Centimeters and the weight is 100 grams which is extremely light.

Pros Cons Manufactured by the reputed company Durability could be a big issue Lightweight Attractive graphics

Nivia Dominator Football

Nivia Dominator Football is the shin pads offered by Nivia. Yes, Nivia is a big name in the volleyball industry, but they are taking smaller and more effective strides in the world of football. These are black and orange in color. These are ultra-lightweight shin guards weighing just 140 grams.

Pros Cons Soft inner EVA padding Elasticity lost pretty quickly Lycra sleeves are provided for the perfect fit

Vector X Brazil Shin pad

Vector X Brazil Shin pads are affordable to anyone and that’s the biggest advantage these shin pads have on others. These come in blue and yellow color combinations. These shin pads are anatomically designed, so you need not worry about their fitting as per your shin shape and size.

Pros Cons Strap fastening Velcro could have been sturdier Soft padded lining enhances comfort Trendy Design Cheap in price but a quality product

Mayor Anza Football Shin Pad

Mayor Anza Football Shin Pads come in two color options and they are green and orange. The dimensions of the shin pads are 18 x 9 x 18 Centimeters. They are good for kids and can be used by a boy as well as a girl. There are two size options and interestingly there isn’t any price difference between the small and medium-sized products.

Pros Cons PP shield with EVA sponge backing Not any cons Lightweight & comfortable Available in different sizes and colors Affordable price

Aufense Soccer Shin Guards for Toddlers Kids

Aufense Soccer Shin Guards for Toddlers Kids as the name suggests are specially designed for kids following their passion for football. The recommended age group is 2 to 14 and can be used by both boys and girls. Hook and loop type closure ensure proper fitting.

Pros Cons Reinforced support padding offers additional protection Bulky design Ergonomically designed 1-year replacement warranty

LEEPERD Shinguard

LEEPERD Shinguards are the football shin guards or shin pads that come in a total of whopping nine color options and 2 size options. All the color options are extremely good and look vibrant as well. The shin pads have a trendy design on the front which makes them look even more youth-friendly and sporty.

Pros Cons Superior plastic shell stitched Not any cons Very lightweight Pocket-friendly price

SUPRO Football Shin Pad

SUPRO Football Shin Guards also has as many as 10 color options and 3 size options. They are anatomically designed and hence, they can protect your shins from any kind of impact which can occur during the game. Strap fastening ensures shin pads are properly attached to the shins. So you need not adjust shin pads after every run.

Pros Cons Soft Padded Lining Durability could be an issue Trendy Design 10 color options Pocket-friendly price

Gmefvr Football premium Shin Guard

Gmefvr Football premium Shin Guard is a product that comes in 6 color options, however, there are no size options available. The material used for the manufacturing of the shin pads is Ethylene vinyl acetate or EVA. These are crafted to fit with the anatomical fit of your leg providing you with maximum comfort.

Pros Cons Anatomical design Not any cons Made from EVA Budget-friendly

Vector X Samba Shin Pad

Vector X Samba Shinguard is the product which are shin guards designed for senior products. These pads are made of synthetic material and have black-and-white color combinations. Dimensions are 22 x 10 x 10 Centimeters. Overall, this is a good product if you are looking for budget-friendly shin pads.

Pros Cons Perforations are provided for proper ventilation Weight is slightly on the higher side Excellent color combination Made from quality synthetic material

