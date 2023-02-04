Saturday, February 4, 2023
HomeSports 2.0Top 10 Best Shin Pads For Football | Buy the Best &...

Top 10 Best Shin Pads For Football | Buy the Best & Protect Your Shins From Injuries

-- Advertisement --
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
14 min.
Updated:
Shin pads in football | KreedOn
Image Source- Explore Soccer
- Advertisement -
-- Advertisement --

First things first, football is a highly physical play, it doesn’t matter whether you are playing with your buddies, or you are participating in a competition, you will have bruises and pain during the match and on the next day. Yes, people play the game cautiously with friends, but you never know whose temper would fire up out of nowhere and he or she can tackle you in any manner. When it comes to professional matches, you just cannot eliminate the chances of injury. Unlike cricket, in football, you cannot have protective equipment for each body part. The only protective equipment that footballers can wear is goalkeeper gloves, cleats, and shin pads. Out of these three, there is little information available on shin pads and hence in this article, we are going to see the top 10 best shin pads to be used for football.

What are shin pads?

A Must Read If You Are Confused About Which Shin Pad To Buy! | Playo
Image Source- Playo

A shin guard or shin pad is protective equipment designed to protect the shin from any impact or injury. Cricket was the first sport to allow the use of shin pads. Around 1874, football players started to take shin pads seriously and the credit goes to Sam Weller Widdowson as he was one of the very first ones to use them.

Why do footballers wear shin pads?

Image Source- The18
-- Advertisement --

Perhaps everybody of us has gone through the excruciatingly painful moments when our shin hits the metallic frame of the bed or we get hit on the shin while climbing the stairs. Well, that’s the answer to the above-mentioned question.

The shins are one of the most vulnerable bones of the human body. Footballers thrashes their legs all over the place, and shins became more prone to injuries. Hence shin pads are used by footballers to prevent injury and unbearable pain.

-- Advertisement --

FIFA has also made it mandatory to use shin guards, otherwise, the referee has the power to not allow the player to enter the field.

Below is a general sizing chart for soccer shin guards

  • Small: Fits players up to 5’2” tall.
  • Medium: Fits players up to 5’10”.
  • Large: Fits players up to 6’4”.
  • Extra-large: Fits players up to 6’10″

Top 10 Best Shin Guards

Sr. No.Shin pads
1.Adidas Unisex-Adult X Match Shin Pads
2.Nike Men’s Soccer Mercurial Lite Shin Guards
3.Nivia Dominator Football
4.Vector X Brazil Shin pad
5.Mayor Anza Football Shin Pad
6.Aufense Soccer Shin Guards for Toddlers Kids
7.LEEPERD Shinguard
8.SUPRO Football Shin Guard
9.Gmefvr Football premium Shin Guard
10.Vector X Samba Shinguard

Adidas Unisex-Adult X Match Shin Pads

best shin pads - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Adidas Unisex-Adult X Match Shin Guards has two color options and they are sky blue and red. These guards are also available in 5 size options. These are asymmetrical in shape and hence provide protection in an optimum way. It also has single-strap front closure with an attached ankle guard for more protection.

ProsCons
The hard front plate for maximum protectionNot very comfortable to use
Molded EVA backing for optimal comfort and durable cushioning. 

Check Price

Nike Men’s Soccer Mercurial Lite Shin Guards

football shin pads - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Nike Men’s Soccer Mercurial Lite Shin Guards are black with attractive graphics printed on them. The word ‘Mercurial’ and the Adidas logo looks fantastic on those guards. The dimensions are 25 x 17 x 15 Centimeters and the weight is 100 grams which is extremely light.

ProsCons
Manufactured by the reputed companyDurability could be a big issue
Lightweight 
Attractive graphics 

Check Price

-- Advertisement --

Nivia Dominator Football

Nivia football shin pads - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Nivia Dominator Football is the shin pads offered by Nivia. Yes, Nivia is a big name in the volleyball industry, but they are taking smaller and more effective strides in the world of football. These are black and orange in color. These are ultra-lightweight shin guards weighing just 140 grams.

ProsCons
Soft inner EVA paddingElasticity lost pretty quickly
Lycra sleeves are provided for the perfect fit 

Check Price

Vector X Brazil Shin pad

shin pads for football - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Vector X Brazil Shin pads are affordable to anyone and that’s the biggest advantage these shin pads have on others. These come in blue and yellow color combinations. These shin pads are anatomically designed, so you need not worry about their fitting as per your shin shape and size.

ProsCons
Strap fasteningVelcro could have been sturdier
Soft padded lining enhances comfort 
Trendy Design 
Cheap in price but a quality product 

Check Price

Mayor Anza Football Shin Pad

shin pads - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Mayor Anza Football Shin Pads come in two color options and they are green and orange. The dimensions of the shin pads are 18 x 9 x 18 Centimeters. They are good for kids and can be used by a boy as well as a girl. There are two size options and interestingly there isn’t any price difference between the small and medium-sized products.

ProsCons
PP shield with EVA sponge backingNot any cons
Lightweight & comfortable 
Available in different sizes and colors 
Affordable price 

Check Price

Aufense Soccer Shin Guards for Toddlers Kids

Shin pads for football - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Aufense Soccer Shin Guards for Toddlers Kids as the name suggests are specially designed for kids following their passion for football. The recommended age group is 2 to 14 and can be used by both boys and girls. Hook and loop type closure ensure proper fitting.

ProsCons
Reinforced support padding offers additional protectionBulky design
Ergonomically designed 
1-year replacement warranty 

Check Price

LEEPERD Shinguard

shin guard - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

LEEPERD Shinguards are the football shin guards or shin pads that come in a total of whopping nine color options and 2 size options. All the color options are extremely good and look vibrant as well. The shin pads have a trendy design on the front which makes them look even more youth-friendly and sporty.

ProsCons
Superior plastic shell stitchedNot any cons
Very lightweight 
Pocket-friendly price 

Check Price

SUPRO Football Shin Pad

KreedOn
Image Source: Aamzon

SUPRO Football Shin Guards also has as many as 10 color options and 3 size options. They are anatomically designed and hence, they can protect your shins from any kind of impact which can occur during the game. Strap fastening ensures shin pads are properly attached to the shins. So you need not adjust shin pads after every run.

ProsCons
Soft Padded LiningDurability could be an issue
Trendy Design 
10 color options 
Pocket-friendly price 

Check Price

Gmefvr Football premium Shin Guard

shin pads - KreedOn
Image Source: Aamazon

Gmefvr Football premium Shin Guard is a product that comes in 6 color options, however, there are no size options available. The material used for the manufacturing of the shin pads is Ethylene vinyl acetate or EVA. These are crafted to fit with the anatomical fit of your leg providing you with maximum comfort.

ProsCons
Anatomical designNot any cons
Made from EVA 
Budget-friendly 

Check Price

Vector X Samba Shin Pad

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Vector X Samba Shinguard is the product which are shin guards designed for senior products. These pads are made of synthetic material and have black-and-white color combinations. Dimensions are 22 x 10 x 10 Centimeters. Overall, this is a good product if you are looking for budget-friendly shin pads.

ProsCons
Perforations are provided for proper ventilationWeight is slightly on the higher side
Excellent color combination 
Made from quality synthetic material 

Check Price

Best Footballs - KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best Football Balls to Buy Online

 

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous article
Big News! India Ranked 3rd in Latest International Boxing Association World Ranking

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
FIFA World Cup Portugal vs Ghana: Cristiano Ronaldo set to join Lionel Messi in elite list - KreedOn

FIFA World Cup Portugal vs Ghana: Cristiano Ronaldo set to join...

Football
Futsal Shoes- KreedOn

Top 20 Best Futsal Shoes | Start Your Futsal Journey With...

Sports 2.0

Durand Cup 2022: Hyderabad FC (HFC) Beat Rajasthan United | HFC...

Football
Real Madrd Home Jersey - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Club Jerseys | Support Your Favorite Club...

Sports 2.0