12 best running shoes in India for various terrain[Reviews – 2020]

Fitness is one of the priorities of the youth today. Everyone wants to be fit and be in the best shape of their lives. Weight training, mixed martial arts and cardio are among the most popular ways nowadays to shed those extra pounds and tone their muscles. But, despite these new training methods, running still remains one of the most popular ways of staying fit. Running is cheap and much more accessible; you do not need a whole lot of equipment or space to do so. A pair of good running shoes is all you will ever need.

The choice for running shoes can be really different based on the purpose, the wearer’s experience and materials. Here we will take a look at some of the best running shoes available.

In this list, we have classified the shoes into two parts: one, which includes everyday and lightweight trainers for paved roads and indoors and two, trail shoes.

Before we begin, it is important to know some tips about testing and choosing your running shoes. There are some common FAQs about running shoes, which we have answered at the end of the article.

1) Nike Pegasus Turbo 2

One of the best daily trainers from Nike, the Turbo 2 takes and continues every good bit from the Turbo and delivers even more cushioning. It now gets the light and best-in-class(85% energy return), ZoomX foam midsole featured in Nike’s top end shoes, along with the super durable, React foam midsole.

A combination of both, gives this shoe a good mix of comfort, cushioning and great responsiveness. The upper synthetic mesh is padded minimally, dropping the shoe’s weight. If you are a regular runner and desperately want a new pair of trainers, just grab these.

Pros Super soft and responsive, best-in-class ZoomX midsole

Durable React Foam midsole for increased life

Better energy return than Turbo,

Good for a serious runner Cons Less durable than the Turbo

Beginner runners should not choose this as their daily trainer

2) NB Fresh Foam Roav

One of the most loved shoes in the market, the Roav by New Balance is a great combination of looks, cushioning and comfort. The shoe weighs around 280 grams and is thus fairly lightweight. But the biggest highlight is the Fresh Foam midsole. It is really well cushioned and has a soft, comfortable feel to it, with great levels of responsiveness, which helps in the long distances. The midsole is pretty good at shock absorption as well. The next really likeable feature of the shoes are their unique design language and the striking heel counter design. As a last positive, this pair from New Balance is really versatile. Be it in the gym, treadmill, the long runs or any casual occasion, if you rock these shoes, they will make you look great.

Pros Unique. Attractive looks

Really versatile

Comfortable, cushioned midsole

Good energy return and shock absorption abilities

A good shoe for beginner long distance runners Cons Has really no one focused strong point

Does not have a strong support and a solid toe box

3) Asics Gel DS 24 Trainer

One among Asics’s classic line of running shoes, including the Nimbus and Kayano, the DS 24 is somewhat like a sportier version of the Kayano. Since its inception, the DS 24 has made this lightweight stability shoe its own category.

First of all, it is the best looking DS ever and a very lightweight shoe at just 246 grams for men and 210 for women. This is despite the new thicker, FlyteFoam midsole with three different densities in different locations of the shoes. The upper is a brand new, engineered knit unit with stretch zones and dense knits, which maintain a balance between fit, breathability and structure.. Asics has also loaded the shoe with its “EVA Trusstic” foam in this shoe, on the outsole and gives better traction and ground-contact landings than most other shoes.

The shoes are moderately cushioned, sporting a 8 mm heel drop, but still pretty responsive and excel at their job of speed and uptempo runs.

Pros Among the best in Lightweight Stability shoe category

Engineered knit upper with a proper and comfortable fit.

Adequate cushioning for making speed runs

New rubber lugs for extra durability

EVA Trusstic in outsole, gives more ground contact feel

Improved transitions Cons The tongue sleeve is not the best and slides at times

4) NB Fresh Foam Beacon

By far the most balanced shoes in this list, the Beacon is lightweight, fast and yet is soft. The lightweight is ensured by the minimal use of rubber, only in places which are subjected to high wear. The rest of the outsole is just New Balance’s supremely durable, Fresh Foam’s Ground Contact compound. The upper is a new, breathable and thin engineered mesh with a much roomier fit than before. A new 3D molded heel counter to perfectly cradle your heel is the highlight of the overall fit of the shoe. The midsole is thick and cushioned but not exactly very squishy. This makes it perfectly suitable for doing it all, from light jogs to speedy runs.

Pros Lightweight and fast

Very versatile

New, breathable, engineered mesh upper

A roomy toe box and supportive, molded heel counter

Well cushioned midsole with a firm ride Cons Nothing we could find

5) Asics Gel Kayano 27

In the running arena, if Nike is for speed, Asics is definitely for stability. Asics’ Kayano 27 is the latest in the legendary stability shoe lineup, Kayano. Firstly, the shoes have a perfect, glove-like fit and a large toebox. The redesigned, flexible mesh upper is very breathable and has a deep flex groove for stability to overpronators. The heel cup which is very rigid yet lightweight, provides a lot of support.

Asics uses the gender-specific SPACE TRUSSTIC system for managing the different levels of pronation in men and women. The comfortable midsole has ample cushioning and the trademark GEL technology in its heel and toe for shock absorption. The strong exoskeleton and SPACE TRUSSTIC system makes it slightly heavy for a trainer. If are someone who overpronates and demands a performance-oriented, durable stability shoe, choose the best.

Pros Great cushioning and use of Gel in the midsole for comfort and shock absorption

Breathable, flexible engineered upper

Attractive design, available in 72 colors

Good for overpronating runners

SPACE TRUSSTIC stability management system Cons Slightly heavy for a trainer (310 gram for women)

Shallow heel cup leads to heel slippage in some runners

6) Skechers GoRun Ride 7

The GoRun Ride 7 is a supremely cushioned, lightweight shoe for neutral runners. It is slightly tapered towards the toe giving a rockered geometry. Among the features, it has Skechers’ FLIGHT GEN foam in the midsole and a midfoot strike zone. The latter is a piece of enhanced rubber landing pad on the lateral side of the midfoot to encourage midfoot landing.

The FLIGHT GEN cushioning is really responsive and the ride is nice and firm. The upper is a seamless, breathable, knit unit delivering a sock-like fit and thin tongue.

Overall, this is a whole package! A lightweight, cushioned shoe with a nice ride and excellent fit.

Pros Breathable upper with a sock like fit

Flight gen foam is very responsive

The whole shoe is very roomy

Lots of cushioning but a nice ride

Excellent value for money Cons Nothing really stands out

7) Adidas SL20

By every means, a great lightweight shoe for speedwork and uptempos, the SL20 delivers on the fronts its needs to. Weighing in at just above 220 grams, featuring the lightweight, firm TPU-based Lightstrike foam and a breathable upper makes this a great shoe for short and medium runs in hot summer days.

The Lightstrike foam also comes with a midfoot torsional plate to increase stiffness and adds a spring to your stride. The outsole in the forefoot gets Continental rubber which offers superb grip on wet surfaces. Talking of the upper unit, it is thin yet stiff and breathable and has a very thin tongue. That does help in air passage but you might have to tie it more often than you would like. The fit of the upper is pretty good but the thin mesh really is scratchy and you will need socks. About other minor features, the heel counter and ankle cushioning is decent but the shoe feels flat during slow recover runs.

Pros Lightweight, firm Lightstrike foam with midfoot torsion plate

Excellent for speed runs, especially during summer

Fit is decent and comfortable

Grip of outsole is excellent

Good Value for money

Upper unit is very thin and light Cons The upper is really rough and scratchy

Comfort levels are not great for long runs

Flat feeling in recovery runs

8) UA Micro G Pursuit

The Micro G Pursuit is a serious, inexpensive running shoe from Under Armour. It is versatile and will cover everything from indoor gyms to medium distance runs on tarmac. The light weight, fit and comfortable nature of the shoe make it a really preferable option for someone with a tight budget.

The Micro G midsole is responsive and helps in cushioned landings. On the other hand, the mesh upper is light and breathable while the padding on the ankle and tongue is very comfortable. The only downside of the shoe is that it lacks adequate support and the finishing levels are not top notch. You also get a very thin insole. So, if you are not a hardcore runner and looking for a comfortable, light shoe at a cracker of a price you can go for this.

Pros Comfortable and lightweight

Good for beginners and amateurs

Light and breathable upper

Extremely Value for money Cons Not for a professional athlete/runner

Below par finishing and quality

9) Salewa Wildfire GTX

Salewa’s Wildfire GTX is a low profile, supremely well fitting and tough shoe, built for seriously bad terrain. It is suited for both trail running and climbing purposes. So, if you are in a hilly area of the country you know what to pick. There is not a lot of midsole cushioning, so a hiking trail will tire you out. Despite that, although the shoes are fairly waterproof as they have Gore-tex and have a very sticky vibram outsole which provides supreme levels of grip on rock and mud. Along with this, a sticky rubber toe cap and a layer of polyurethane rubber makes the shoe extremely durable. Considering the amount of durability there is and Gore-tex, the shoes are pretty light and also breathable.

Pros Lightweight for a trail climbing shoe

Very sticky and grippy outsole.

Waterproofing with Gore-Tex

Breathable upper

Great at climbing Cons Meagre cushioning

Not great for light hiking

10) Altra Olympus 3.5

The Altra Olympus 3.5 is a big, solid yet really fun-to-run-in running shoe by Altra. It is a facelift of the Olympus 3.0 and Altra claims the shoe is well-updated. The upper as we see, is really straightforward and much more reinforced with overlays, scoring well in durability. This is despite being lightweight and breathable. Olympus is Altra’s max cushioned trail shoe and is relatively very spacious. Oodles of firm, protective cushioning in the midsole is a really good touch combined with Altra’s classic feature, a zero drop. A trail shoe is never complete without its outsole and the Altra offers a lot of grip on that with the vibram rubber. The design is pretty unique as the vibram rubber covers only 50 percent, thus making it obvious it is not as aggressive and should be kept for smooth trails only.

Pros Strong yet lightweight upper

Lots of protective cushioning

Classic Altra like zero drop and a roomy feeling.

Excellent grip

Breathable upper keeps it cool. Cons Altra’s four point gater can be annoying

11) Salomon Synthetic XA Pro 3D

Any kind of offroad running, whether it be on smooth trails or highly technical rock climbing, Salomon is a worshipped brand. The Synthetic XA Pro 3D is a solid, dedicated trail running shoe built for stability and performance. It gives a top-notch ground feel, a 3D low profile chassis for stability and a very breathable upper mesh. The shoe, despite being so hardcore gets a good mix of road and trail features. It has got solid levels of traction on any surface and the triple-density EVA midsole provides lots of protection. But for runners with a slight amount of flat foot, this shoe can be difficult. Unless, you are one, these are among the best in class trail shoes at its price.

Pros Very stable due to the low profile and 3D chassis

Salomon’s brand name

Very hardcore trail runner with lots of grip

Good level of protection from triple-density EVA

Good arch support for pronation

Breathable upper mesh Cons Nothing we could find!

12) Columbia Peakfreak XCRSN XCEL Low

This Peakfreak from Columbia is a lightweight yet very rugged trail shoe. A synthetic and textile upper mesh, a ghillie lace up network through webbing and plated eyelets and a strong heel counter and toe cap provide great levels of support and a secure fit. Columbia uses its trademark Techlite midsole, offering a strong responsive cushioning and high energy return, This is complemented further by its removable insole. On the outsole, there is omni-grip non marking rubber, which is sticky and provides a lot of grip on any kind of surface including wet mud and gravel. The outsole rubber extends till the toe for added protection.

Pros Lightweight yet strong

Very comfortable and true to size

Roomy toe box

Stable and good grip on all surfaces

Value for money investment Cons Not the best looks wise

The shoelaces come off at times

Common FAQs about running shoes

1. What are neutral and stability shoes?

Neutral shoes are for neutral runners, i.e. those who feet do not tend to pronate during running. This is what majority of us are. Stability shoes are specifically for them who undergo overpronation and even underpronation during running. But, these can alternatively be used by normal runners, who prefer more stability in training.

2. Is a more cushioned shoe better than a lesser cushioned one?

Not necessarily. Cushioning helps in having a soft landing impact, thus reducing the chance of injury and having a smooth running experience. But, excess of cushioning can make your running very slow and tiring. The thicker the cushion, the more amount of downforce is needed to generate speed.

For this reason, energy return is an important factor in a foam. Foams for racing shoes like the ZoomX from Nike or LightStrike for SL20 are very bouncy and have high energy return. On the other hand, foams like New Balance’s FreshFoam X is more cushy, giving a softer ride. Thus, it is important to have lightly layered, responsive foams for racing while you can use thicker cushioned shoes in training.

3. What is uptempo?

Athletes train and race in different shoes for different stages of training. For regular training, they generally use a comfortably cushioned daily trainer, which lasts long. For races, they use the lightweight, fast and bouncy racing cleats.

Uptempo is the training they do for increasing their speed. Shoes designed for these are generally lightweight, very responsive but more cushioned and bulkier than racing cleats. Examples of such a shoe is Nike Pegasus Turbo 2 and NB FuelCell Impulse.

4. How to choose your running shoes?