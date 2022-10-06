Top 9 Best Protein Bars | Meet your daily protein requirements with a quick bite

- Advertisement -

Everyone in their day-to-day life needs protein. Be it a person with a desk job or a person who has an uphill of physical work. To perform these tasks with full energy, you need fuel in the body. The fuel comes from food that is rich in carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, fats, fibers, and protein. In this article, we will see the top 9 best protein bars.

Why is protein important?

People always have a question, if carbs and fats also provide you energy, then why is there an extra emphasis on protein and not on these two? Carbs and fats do provide energy and both are as important as protein. However, these two, if not consumed appropriately, will be stored in the form of fat (the same fat you want to shred away)

Protein, however, is never stored in the body. It gets converted into amino acids, which are then absorbed by the body. This amino acid repairs and heals the muscle tears in such a way that they would not get torn. In simple words, they increase the size of the muscle. After all these processes, the body’s protein level drops to low and that’s why protein consumption always gets more importance than other nutrients.

What is a protein bar?

A protein bar means a bar rich in protein and has a low amount of carbs. The protein bar just looks like a Cadbury, but it is far healthier. A normal person with a normal life does not need a protein bar because he or she is fulfilling the bare minimum need for protein through their daily food. The bare minimum is around 1.2-1.4 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight.

However, athletes and gym geeks have a higher requirement for protein and regular food is not enough to fulfill the need. They need way more than 1.2-1.4 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. And that’s where the protein bar comes into the picture.

Top 9 Best Protein Bars

Yogabar protein bars

Yogabar protein bar packets generally weigh about 50-60 grams. The packet consists of 6, 10, or 12 bars in it. Depending upon your need, the bars either can be of the same flavor or a different flavor. The protein is derived from natural sources like nuts, seeds, and whole grains like oats, millets, quinoa, and brown rice.

Pros Cons These are without any preservatives & artificial sweeteners Not any particular cons One serving has around 5 grams of protein It can be consumed chilled or warm

The Whole Truth Protein Bars

The bars generally have two packs. One of 27 grams and the other of 53 grams. They generally come in packets of 6, 8, 10, and 24. Most importantly, it has no added sugar, no artificial sweeteners, no preservatives, no gluten or soy, and no added flavor or color. Their mini packets are very useful as you can just pocket them and have protein-rich food anytime and anywhere.

Pros Cons Everything is clearly mentioned on the product, i.e. full transparency Expensive Mini packs are best while traveling

Rite Bite

Rite Bite Protein Bars perhaps provide the highest amount of protein per protein bar. Well, they provide around 30 grams per serving. They procure their protein from concentrates, like whey protein concentrate, soy concentrate, soy nuggets, and calcium caseinate. It is completely healthy and a single pack can have 6,10,12,24 bars inside.

Pros Cons 30 grams of protein per serving A long list of ingredients can be deterring to some buyers Contains healthy ingredients like flaxseeds, cashews, almonds, raisins, and consciously sourced dark chocolate. Price is reasonable

HYP Sugarfree

The company is quite new to the market but has been faring well. The company’s main product or feature can be its sugar-free protein bars. Indians do suffer from sugar-related problems in a big way and the fact of being sugar-free has attracted the attention of Indians. Their protein blend is derived from high-quality milk and whey protein.

The 40-gram bar contains around 10 grams of protein, which isn’t a bad choice to have. Not to mention, the sugar-free status makes it the best product for diabetic patients.

Pros Cons Sugar-free protein bar Shelf life is very less Derived from high-quality milk and whey protein No additives

Muscleblaze Energy Bars

Muscleblaze has been one of the top companies when it comes to health and protein-rich products. They do get the utmost respect in the fitness industry. Despite being a veteran in this field, they were slightly late in launching the protein bars.

The protein is derived from whey protein isolate. They have a sweet flavor but without any sugar. The bar is also enriched with vitamins and minerals which makes it stand out from the rest.

Pros Cons Reputation of company Despite the reputation, Muscleblaze’s protein bar hasn’t got the expected success Protein derived from whey protein isolate No added sugar

Novkafit Protein bars

Novkafit protein bars are very unique as they derive protein from organic honey. The Novkafit protein bar could be a great option if you are short of financial resources. They have recently come out with a chocolate flavor that has a herbal blend of moringa, ashwagandha, spirulina, flaxseeds, and alfalfa in it. The bar is rich in carbohydrates and has zero cholesterol.

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Low fiber content Derives protein from organic honey zero cholesterol

Monkey Bar

Monkey bar has an intriguing story. A couple started to make their own protein bar. Their colleagues and relatives liked them and they decided to dive into this field with full dedication. Well, that’s how the Monkey bar brand was founded.

Handmade, protein-rich, and consciously sourced ingredients are at the core of the brand. To all the Indian’s surprise, they are customized as per Indian flavors. They have a special flavor called Kesar Thandai which is to be consumed in a hot and humid Indian atmosphere.

Pros Cons Customized as per Indian flavors Comparatively low protein content Minimally processed Protein is derived from nuts, oats, seeds, and natural whey protein.

Gatorade Whey Bars

Gatorade is a big company and has been associated with top-flight sports leagues, be it cricket, football, or American sports. Gatorade is obviously more famous for its energy drinks. They also have protein bars in addition to their energy drinks electrolytes.

Despite being a product, pb always get overshadowed by energy drinks. Anyway, they are scientifically developed for athletes, and hence it is an excellent option if you are lacking protein.

Pros Cons Reputed company Expensive Scientifically developed protein bars for athletes Too much sweet to taste

Quest Nutrition Protein Bars

Quest Nutrition Protein Bars could be the best option for athletes and sportspersons. They are on the expensive side, but definitely worth investing in it. They don’t have any sugar content, but they are sweet thanks to stevia and sucralose.

This protein bar provide a high amount of protein and can also boost calorie intake. Overall, Quest Nutrition Protein Bar is not a bad option to have.

Pros Cons Specially made for athletes and sportspersons Expensive No sugar Slightly higher fat content Boosts the calorie intake

