Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Top 10 Best Pre-Workout Supplements | Boost Your Energy Levels

By KreedOn Network
Updated:
Top 10 Best Pre-Workout Supplements | Boost Your Energy Levels- KreedOn
Image Source- Self Magazine
Everybody keeps talking about the post-workout protein supplement and how it will benefit muscle building and overall health. Yes, it is 100% true that post-workout protein powder or any protein-rich diet will help the body, however, this glamor and fame that the post-workout foods or supplements are getting, has always been overshadowing the importance of pre-workout foods. Well, taking care of the car after a long journey is important, but more important is fueling it up and having a proper check-up before the journey. Perhaps, the same goes for our bodies. This article will give you information about the top 10 best pre-workout foods or supplements.

Why are pre-workout supplements important?

best pre workout supplements- KreedOn
Image Source- News24

As said earlier, you have to fuel up the car’s tank before the long journey.  No fuel, no journey. Similarly, if you don’t have proper ‘fuel’ inside your ‘tank’ before the workout, you cannot give your best shot. That’s why pre workout meals and supplements are equally important as that of the post.

What should a pre-workout meal have?

pre workout supplements- KreedOn
Image Source- Optimum Nutrition
A pre-workout meal should have a proper balance of protein, carbohydrates, and fats. Special care needs to be taken to make sure the right types of fats are getting consumed.  Any fat from junk food and fast food is not recommended. Eat some healthy and energy-providing food. Stay away from any kind of food which will drain your energy.

The timing of the pre-workout meal matters the most. If you are planning to have a proper meal, then make sure there are around 2-3 hours of gap between the meal and workout. A situation may occur when you have around 1 hour of a gap between workout and pre-workout meal, then it is recommended to eat small portions.

For the gap of 2-3 hours, you can eat your daily meal as pre-workout food. However, an apple, banana, dry fruits, peanut butter, raisins, and sprouts will serve the best when having around 45-60 minutes between the meal and the workout. The best thing that you can do is to have a pre-workout supplement along with the above-mentioned food items.

Top 10 Best Pre-Workout Supplements

Sr. No.Pre-workout supplement
1.BSN N.O.-Xplode Pre Workout Ignite
2.Cellucor Pre-Workout C4 Ripped Energy Supplement Powder
3.Universal Nutrition Animal Fury Energy Supplement
4.Mypro Sport Nutrition Powder
5.Knockout by Absolute Nutrition
6.Kaged Muscle Pre-Kaged Sport
7.MuscleTech Vapor X5
8.Muscle Pharm Assault Pre Workout
9.Muscle Science Ignitor Nextgen
10.FAST&UP Beta-Alanine Essentials

BSN N.O.-Xplode Pre Workout Ignite

best pre workout - KreedOn
Pre workout | Image Source: Amazon

BSN N.O.-Xplode Pre Workout Ignite is an 1110-gram of pre-workout supplement. This is 100% vegetarian and has a flavor called fruit punch. The product has 275 mg of caffeine to give you energy, 1.8gram of Beta-Alanine which enhances endurance, and 3gram of Creatine blend for muscular strength and power. The product has been one of the favorites in the fitness community since 2004.

ProsCons
100% vegetarianLacks 100% Protein Isolate
Excellent blend of caffeine, Beta-Alanine, and Creatine.Expensive
Comes in 5 different flavors 
Check Price

Cellucor Pre-Workout C4 Ripped Energy Supplement Powder

best pre workout - KreedOn
Pre workout | Image Source: Amazon

Cellucor Pre-Workout C4 Ripped Energy Supplement Powder provides top quality pre-workout supplement which doesn’t compromise with the flavors. It is good if your aim is to lose fat. This is a 100% vegetarian supplement. Beta-Alanine is the notable ingredient used.

ProsCons
Raspberry LemonadeNot any particular cons
100% vegetarian 
Affordable price 

Check Price

Best Protein Bar- KreedOnREAD | Top 9 Best Protein Bars | Meet your daily protein requirements with a quick bite

Universal Nutrition Animal Fury Pre-workout Energy Supplement

best pre workout - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

The use of the words ‘Animal Fury’, initially, does make you a bit confused, but it is the product made for you and all your workout buddies. The product is manufactured in a cGMP facility to ensure the best and highest standards are met. It does not contain creatine and hence could be a great option for either bulking or cutting season. 5mg of BCAAs to help extend your workout and increase your endurance.

ProsCons
Manufactured in a cGMP facilitySome users have not experienced the expected ‘energy boost’
Does not contain Creatine 
5mg of BCAA 

Check Price

Mypro Sport Nutrition Pre-Workout Powder

best pre workout - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Mypro Sports Nutrition Pre-Workout Powder comes in the flavor of green apples. It is a thermogenic pre-workout drink designed for both men and women. The top ingredients are beetroot, carnitine, and citrulline. This is a great option if you want to burn fats at a rapid rate. With this supplement before the workout, you will experience enhanced nitric oxide (NO), enhanced blood flow, and increase in stamina.

ProsCons
Designed for both men and womenNot any particular cons
Consists of beetroot, carnitine, and citrulline 
Gives pump and vascularity 

Check Price

Knockout by Absolute Nutrition

best pre workout - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Knockout by Absolute Nutrition comes in four flavors and that too without any price difference. L-citrulline increases the production of Nitric Oxide, while L-Arginine 2000 mg helps blood vessels to relax and also improves blood circulation. It is a great product to boost energy, endurance, and stamina.

ProsCons
Alpinia galanga improves focus & increases alertness during workoutNot any cons
Enhances exercise capacity & reduces the muscle fatigue 
Sugar-free & gluten-free 

Check Price

Kaged Muscle Pre-Kaged Sport

best pre workout - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Kaged Muscle Pre-Kaged Sports supplement comes in liquid as well as powder options. It delivers a precise combination of organic caffeine and pure L-Tyrosine that puts you into a peak-performance zone with clean energy, intensity, and clear mental focus without overstimulation. The good thing about this is that this supplement helps you to remain hydrated.

ProsCons
Improves athletic performanceSome users didn’t experience the ‘energy boost’.
Consists of fatigue-fighting Carnosine beta-alanine 
Free of any banned substance 

Check Price

MuscleTech Vapor X5

best pre workout - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

MuscleTech Vapor X5 is a 100% vegetarian product that comes in the size of 263 grams. The flavor used is Fruit Punch Blast. It pumps your muscles. Creatine is the special ingredient used in this supplement.

ProsCons
100 % vegetarianBit expensive
Use of creatine 
Pumps up the muscles 

Check Price

Muscle Pharm Assault Pre Workout

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Muscle Pharm Assault Pre Workout comes in a pack of 345 grams. The flavor used is Strawberry Ice. The product does improve the quality of workouts by increasing energy and improving focus while delaying muscle fatigue. The product is specifically designed for modern-day athletes. Contains 3 grams of Creatine and 1.75 grams of Beta-Alanine.

ProsCons
Nice blend of Creatine and Beta-AlanineToo much caffeine for females
Delays the muscle fatigueSlight taste of medicine
Designed for the modern-day athletes 

Check Price

Muscle Science Ignitor Nextgen

 

Muscle Science Ignitor Nextgen comes in 4 flavor options and all the options have the same price. The net quantity is 210.0 grams and each scoop delivers 4100 mg strength & power matrix which are good numbers. The electrolytes sodium and potassium along with coconut spray powder keep you hydrated.

ProsCons
4 flavor optionsNot any particular cons
Keeps you away from dehydration 
Consist of 13 quality ingredients 

Check Price

FAST&UP Beta-Alanine Essentials

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

FAST&UP Beta-Alanine Essentials is a 340-gram pre-workout protein supplement. A single service provides 4000 mg of Beta-Alanine. It is completely sugar-free and carnosine acts as the buffer and helps to reduce the acidity in the muscles during any exercise or high-intensity activities.

ProsCons
Sugar-freeNot any particular cons
Keeps you energized 
Keeps muscle fatigue away from you 

Check Price

Plant Based Protein Powder- KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best Plant Based Protein Powder | Stay Fit In A Healthy Way

