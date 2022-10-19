Top 10 Best Plant Based Protein Powder | Stay Fit In A Healthy Way

- Advertisement -

Going ‘Vegan’ is the new trend going around amongst celebrities and fitness enthusiasts. This vegan wave has lasted surprisingly longer and the most benefited entities of this wave are the vegetarian fitness freaks who hesitate to consume any animal products. Vegetarian food also contains enough protein to fulfill bodily requirements, but not as much as that non-vegetarian food provides. The by-product of this vegan wave is plant-based protein powder.

Vegetarian people are loving the concept of plant-based protein powder because this powder gives the same or nearly the same amount of protein as an animal product gives. This article will give you insights into the top 10 best plant-based protein powders.

What is plant based protein powder?

Plant-based protein powder can be used as an alternative to whey protein or any protein product derived from animal resources. This is the best thing that could have ever happened to vegetarians and vegan people.

Plant protein is simply a meaningful food source of protein which is from plants. This group can include pulses, tofu, soya, tempeh, seitan, nuts, seeds, certain grains, and even peas. Pulses are a large group, which include chickpeas, lentils, beans (such as black kidney, and adzuki beans), and split peas.

Along with protein, plant-based protein powders also contain enough vitamins, minerals, and fibers. This powder is generally low in calorie and fat content. So this could be a great option if you are looking for fat or weight loss.

Whey protein or plant based protein powder: Which to prefer?

Well, studies have shown that both products are equally good when it comes to fulfilling the protein needs of the body. The choice is completely a personal one. If you are comfortable with animal and dairy products, go for whey protein and if you are not, then plant-based protein will also serve your purpose.

However, it must be noted that whey protein products are available everywhere, and someone may find it difficult to get a particular plant-based protein product, especially if the person belongs to a smaller city or a town.

Top 10 Best Plant Based Protein Powder

Joy Layer Plant Protein Powder

Joy Layer Plant Protein Powder has a very tasty flavor ‘Delight Chocolate’. This is a mixture of pea and brown rice protein. This herbal pure vegan protein powder is free from any artificial preservatives, heavy metals, and added sugar. For those who suffer from digestive problems and bloating, this is a great option as it is quite easy to digest.

Pros Cons Tasty flavor Not any cons Easy to digest Accelerates recovery builds lean muscles

Check Price

Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Powder

Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder also has a chocolate flavor to it and comes in a total of 4 net weight options. Each serving gives you 23 grams of protein which is no less than any whey protein. This plant-based protein powder fits your gluten-free, vegan, or keto diet.

Pros Cons 23 grams of protein per serving Users have experienced digestive problems after its consumption Sugar-free Contains 22 vitamins and minerals

Check Price

Fast&Up

Fast&Up Plant Protein comes in vanilla flavor. Most of fitness freaks love the taste of chocolate after a heavy and tiring workout. So, if you are a vanilla lover, this is the product made for you. The product boosts metabolism, and testosterone levels and helps build strength and stamina.

Pros Cons Contains performance boosters like ashwagandha People have disliked the vanilla taste Provides 24g protein per serving Pepzyme AG prevents GI stress

Check Price

Sunwarrior Warrior Blend

Sunwarrior Warrior Blend is another product that tastes vanilla. The product contains legumes, goji berries, and MCTs from coconut to make you energized. The powder is easily digestible. Despite the good points, spending more than 3500 for 750 grams of the product does act as a restriction to many.

Pros Cons Contains medium chain triglycerides Expensive Easily digestible Vanilla tastes great

Check Price

Nutrafirst 100% Natural Plant Superfood

Nutrafirst 100% Natural Plant Protein Superfood is a good choice of plant-based protein powder if your budget is on the lower side. The product comes in a total of 3 sizes. The powder contains pea protein, skimmed milk powder, maltodextrin, sucralose, vitamins, minerals, and chocolate flavor.

Pros Cons Pocket-friendly product Smells like medicine Loaded with 26 essential vitamins & minerals Enriched with all plant sources

Check Price

BBETTER Plant Protein

BBETTER Plant Protein comes in a very unique flavor; the strawberry flavor. The powder is full of iron, branched-chain amino acids (BCAA), and arginine. This has been formulated with the world’s best patented Korean Ginseng (GINST15) for better absorption of protein in the body.

Pros Cons Its ingredients have no impact on hormones Not any cons Very easy to mix in water The product is worth investing in

Check Price

Nutrierr Plant Protein Powder

Nutrierr Plant Protein Powder again provides you with a budget-friendly option for plant-based protein powder. The product is a blend of herbal ingredients such as peas, brown rice, barley, amla, and green tea. It offers 17.3 gms of pure plant protein per serving which is not a bad amount to have.

Pros Cons Enriched with antioxidants and healthy enzymes Not any cons It promotes metabolism and regulates your appetite Delicious chocolate flavor

Check Price

Zest Women Health & Nutrition

Zest Women Health & Nutrition triggers metabolism and hence it is a great option if you are on the mission of shredding the fat. The amino acid contents in it help to add muscle mass, not to forget it also strengthens the bones. Though the product is made solely for women, it can be used by men as well.

Pros Cons Helps in fat loss Not any particular cons Rich in Vitamin C, D, E, Zinc, and Selenium Full of antioxidants

Check Price

Orgacia Plant Protein Powder

Orgacia Plant Protein Powder is a blend of pea and brown rice protein isolate with a complete amino acid profile. It offers 23g pure, clean plant protein & 5g BCAAs per serving to support muscle growth and recovery. It is enriched with plant-based enzymes Papain and Bromelain to boost digestion & absorption.

Pros Cons Contains 21 essential vitamins & minerals Not any cons Comes in a very delicious chocolate flavor Makes the joints stronger

Check Price

Amway NUTRILITE

Amway is no doubt a legendary company when it comes to medicines, hair oils, fitness, health-related products, and whatnot. Amway NUTRILITE is also a very famous and renowned product. The product derives protein from tri-blend soy, wheat, and yellow peas. It is 100 percent plant-sourced and is cholesterol and lactose-free.

Pros Cons Reputed company Scoop is not given with the product 8 grams of protein in every 10 gram of serving The taste might not be that good

Check Price

