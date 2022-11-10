Top 10 Best Motivational Sports Movies on Disney+ Hotstar

- Advertisement -

The world of cinema produces a plethora of movies for every mood. When in need of motivation and a dose of inspiration, sports movies will satiate your needs. The main motive of sports movies is to promote a particular sport and induce motivation among the viewers. Several sports movies in Hollywood or Bollywood are based on the lives of actual sportspersons (Biopics). Platforms like Disney+ Hotstar bring you movies based on the lives of eminent sports persons which are motivational and inspirational.

Sports movies are synonymous with sports motivational movies nowadays, as the plot revolving around a sports movie is bound to induce inspiration. Moreover, when it comes to biopics, the real-life events showcased in the movie connect well with the viewers and evoke motivation. There are numerous sports motivational movies on Disney+ Hotstar. Most of the sports motivational movies on Disney+ Hotstar are biopics, depicting the real life of the sportspersons.

Top 10 Sports Motivational Movies on Disney+ Hotstar

Movie Names Language IMDb Rating (10) 1. 61* (2001) English 7.7 2. The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005) English 7.4 3. Invincible (2006) English 7 4. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) Hindi 8.2 5. Eddie the Eagle (2016) English 7.3 6. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) Hindi 7.9 7. Ford v Ferrari (2019) English 8.1 8. Safety (2020) English 6.8 9. 83 (2021) Hindi 7.5 10. Kaun Pravin Tambe? (2022) Hindi 8.4

61*

61* is a US-based sports movie that explores the lives of Baseball players Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle. The duo aims to break Babe Ruth’s single-season record of 60 home runs. 61* traverses the bond between Mantle and Maris and their toxic rivalry over who will break the record. While everyone believes that Mantle will be the one to break some record, Maris does the wonder by becoming inspirational to the viewers.

The Greatest Game Ever Played

The Greatest Game Ever Played is a biopic based on the golfer, Francis Ouimet. The movie unfolds the life of Francis, an immigrant with a passion for golf. Golf is an elite sport and presents Francis with hurdles. Francis, belonging to the working class, becomes a subject of discrimination. However, Francis battles class prejudice and achieves the impossible!

Invincible

Based on the life of Vince Papale, a 30-year-old bartender from South Philadelphia. The movie explores how Vince overcomes the obstacle and plays for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles in 1976. Vince works as a part-time bartender and plays football with his friends. His life takes a turn when the new coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, Dick Vermeil, announces that he will hold open tryouts for the team. The inspirational movie on Disney+ Hotstar does evoke a feeling of invincibility among the viewers.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is among the most watched and renowned biopics made by Bollywood. The movie tells the tale of Milkha Singh, the former Indian track and field athlete, aka the Flying Sikh. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag explores the ups and downs in Milkha Singh’s life that compel him to join the Indian Army and later his journey of getting into track and field. This sports motivational movie on Disney+ Hotstar is worth the watch!

Eddie The Eagle

Eddie the Eagle explores the life of Eddie Edwards, the first British national to represent Great Britain in ski-jumping at the Olympics. This movie revolves around the events of Eddie Edwards’s life as he fulfills his childhood dream of becoming an Olympian after overcoming all sorts of obstacles. This sports movie is indeed motivational.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is a biopic based on the life of former Indian Cricket captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. This movie unfolds Dhoni’s early life in Ranchi. It further explores the rough patches of Dhoni’s personal as well as professional life to striking the winning 6 in the 2011 World Cup. The movie will evoke numerous emotions and give you a sense of satisfaction.

Ford v Ferrari

This movie is based on the real lives of Carroll Shelby, an automotive designer, and Ken Miles, a British race car driver. Ford Motor Company hires Shelby to build a race car capable of liquidating the Ferrari race cars on track in the Le Mans 24 hours races. Shelby joins forces with Ken Miles to accomplish this mission of manufacturing a faster race car. Find out if they accomplish their mission by watching it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Safety

Safety is another biopic movie based on the life of an American football player, Ray McElrathbey. The movie portrays the rough patch of the footballer’s life when he had to take care of his brother, Fahmarr, and play for his college at various competitions and championships. This movie showcases the struggle of players like Ray, who has to keep up with the dual function of fulfilling their dream and taking care of their family.

83

83 unfolds the story of Kapil Dev leading his teammates in the most prestigious international cricket tournament. It portrays how the entire world had bleak hopes that Team India could earn a victory. 83 takes you through the remarkable journey of the Indian cricket team to the historic win of the World Cup in 1983. The movie lets you relive the moments of India’s first-ever win in the World Cup of Cricket. It induces viewers to achieve the impossible.

Kaun Pravin Tambe?

This movie is a portrayal of a lesser-known Indian cricketer who shows persistence, devotion, and hard work to achieve his ultimate goal of playing in the Ranji Trophy. At the penultimate stage of his career, when it is believed people’s career ends, he begins a new chapter of his life.

