Top 8 All-Time Best Long Jumpers in India | Breaking records & barriers

The long jump is one of the track and field events that are usually held in sporting events. The long jump involves the athletes putting together their combined speed, agility, and strength to attempt to jump or leap as far as possible from a takeoff point. This event has always been an important and integral part of the Olympics. The first long jump event was held in 1896 in the Olympics; and for women, it was since 1948. In this blog, we will look at the top 8 all-time best long jumpers in India.

In India, the long jump has seen exponential growth ever since its inception. The athletes of the event have been delivering outstanding performances in various events held across the globe. They have also managed to win numerous medals in various competitions such as the Olympics, the Commonwealth Games, etc. The competition is also rising at an all-time high with the emergence of players such as Jeswin Aldrin, Murali Sreeshankar, and Anees Yahiya, all performing to the best of their abilities.

The aforementioned are some of the best long jumpers in the country with spectacular skill sets and techniques and the tenacity to perform at the highest level. So let us get to know in detail some of the greatest long jumpers in India:

Top 8 Best Long Jumpers from India

S.No Indian Long Jumpers 1 Murali Sreeshankar 2 Jeswin Aldrin 3 Anju Bobby George 4 B Aishwarya 5 A. Prajusha 6 Mercy Kuttan 7 Nayana James 8 Reeth Abraham

Murali Sreeshankar | Best long jumpers in India



Starting off the list is the current sensation of Indian athletics, Murali Sreeshankar. A talented lad with limitless potential, he has already taken the long jump scene by storm and has already established himself as one of the best long jumpers in the history of the game in the country. In his list of most recent notable achievements, he won the silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. He had made the best jump of 8.08 meters out of his six attempts at the Alexander Stadium to secure the silver. He also holds the national record for the longest jump, coming in at an impressive 8.36 meters.

Jeswin Aldrin | Best long jumpers in India

Next is the young prodigy from the state of Tamil Nadu, Jeswin Aldrin. He started the year with a bang by breaching the 8.20 mark at the first completion of the year. Noted that he did not face much competition as his fellow competitors were taking part in World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, yet Jeswin showed immense talent and skills to achieve the feat that he did. The young gun has shown tremendous growth as an athlete and it is sure that he will accomplish much greater feats shortly. This was the second major competition that he was taking part in, with the previous one being the Inter-University Championships. Jeswin finished second in the event following a jump of 7.51 meters. He is one of the best long jumpers in India.

Anju Bobby George | Best all-time female long jumper



A list of the all-time best long jumpers in the country is incomplete without mentioning legendary Anju Bobby George. She made history and etched her name in the book of records when she won the bronze medal in the long jump at the 2003 World Championships in Athletics which was held in Paris. Following this, she became the first ever Indian athlete to win a medal in a World Championships in Athletics jumping 6.70 meters (22.0 ft). Hailing from the state of Kerala, she showed her prowess and talent for athletics right from an early age. For her outstanding achievements and contributions to the field of athletics, she was awarded the Arjuna award in 2002–2003, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2003–2004, after her success in the World Athletic meet and the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian award in 2004. There is no doubt that she is indeed one of the best long jumpers in the country.

B Aishwarya | Best female long jumper in India

The next athlete in this list is B Aishwarya. Hailing from Karnataka, she has also shown her skills and prowess by producing one of the best jumps in the country by a female athlete. Aishwarya jumped an impressive 6.73 meters in the qualification round at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Chennai.

It is worth mentioning that the 24-year-old had improved by 21cm over her earlier personal best of 6.52m which she had cleared while winning the gold in the National Open Championships in September last year. She was acclaimed for her achievement, which was only second to the one set by the legendary World Championships bronze winner Anju Bobby George, with a national record of 6.83m. She had managed to better the Commonwealth Games qualifying standard of 6.50m set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

A. Prajusha | All-time best long jumpers in India

Hailing from Kerala, Maliakhal Anthony Prajusha is yet another remarkable track and field athlete of India who competes in the long jump and triple jump. Prajusha had managed to rattle the long jump fraternity with her jump of 6.55 m set in Bangalore on 5 June 2010 during the second Indian Grand Prix. Having received her training under the Sports Authority of India (SAI), she has also managed to achieve numerous records and feats and has established herself as one of the more talented and gifted long jumpers in the country. A lot of credit also goes to her coach, M.A George, under whose tutelage she has reached new heights and has made a name for herself as well as for the country.

Mercy Kuttan | All-time best long jumpers in India

A former Indian track and field star athlete, she was the first Indian woman long jumper to have ever crossed the six meters mark. Born and brought up in the state of Kerala, her first international triumph came in the form of in 1981 Asian Championships in Athletics when she won the double bronze in the long jump and 4 x 400 meters relay. The following year at the 1982 Asian Games, she won a silver medal in the long jump. Mercy’s personal best in long jumping is 6.29 meters. She also received the Arjuna Award in 1989 for her contributions and achievements in the field of athletics.

Nayana James | Female Long Jumpers in India

Another star Indian track and field star who has made her name in the field of long is Nayana James. Another native of Kerala, she discovered her talent for the long jump under the tutelage of KM Peter, a former athlete. She received further training from Jose Mathew, former coach of the renowned athlete Mayookha Johny. She rose to prominence after her gold-winning performance at the 21st Federation Cup National Senior Athletics Championships at Patiala in 2017. James recorded a 6.55m jump in the long jump event, her personal best. Her other achievements include securing 12th place in the Commonwealth Games Women’s Long Jump event in 2018. Furthermore, at the 2018 Asian Indoors Games, Nayana bagged the silver medal with a leap of 6.08m in the Women’s Long Jump.

Reeth Abraham | All-time best female long jumpers in India

A former medalist in the long jump and 100 meters hurdles, Reeth has established herself as one of the best female long jumpers to have ever competed. She also is a former champion in heptathlon. In a long career that expanded over 15 years, she has accomplished numerous feats, which also include winning 16 gold and 11 silver medals at the national level championships. For her outstanding accomplishments, she also received the Arjuna Award from the Government of India as well as the Rajyotsava Award.

What is the men’s national record for the long jump in India? Murali Sreeshankar holds the national record with a jump of 8.36m, which he achieved at the Federation Cup 2022. What are some notable achievements of India’s top long jumpers? Some of the top Indian long jumpers have clinched medals at international events such as the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and World Championships in Athletics. What are some common training techniques used by long jumpers? Long jumpers commonly use weight training, sprinting, bounding exercises, and jumping drills to better their performance. How can aspiring long jumpers in India get started with the sport? Aspiring long jumpers in India can participate in school or college-level athletics competitions and to improve their technique and performance, one must find a local track and field club and coach. Who is the greatest long jumper of all time in India? Anju Bobby George is regarded as the best all-time long jumper in India. She made history and etched her name in the book of records when she won the bronze medal in the long jump at the 2003 World Championships, Paris.