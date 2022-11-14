Monday, November 14, 2022
HomeSportsKickboxingTop 10 Best Kickboxers in the World | The Masters of Ancient...

Top 10 Best Kickboxers in the World | The Masters of Ancient Combat Sport

-- Advertisement --
By Ikshaku Kashyap
Updated:
Top 10 Best Kickboxer In the World - KreedOn
image source-mma channel
- Advertisement -

In the world of combat sports, kickboxing has a special place for itself and is one of the most entertaining sports to watch. A form of martial art that requires the utmost skills and perfect technique to excel. Many talented kickboxers have stepped into the ring to prove their mettle. However, as it is with all sports, or any field for that matter, there are those few who have carved a name for themselves as being the best and they deserve to be highlighted. So here is a list of the top 10 kickboxer, considered the best in the world.

Top 10 Best Kickboxer in the World

RankName of the kickboxer
1Giorgio Petrosyan 
2Ricco Verhoeven
3Semmy Schilt
4Ernesto Hoost
5Ramon Dekkers
6Buakaw Banchamek
7Jorina Baars
8Peter Aerts
9Mark Hunt
10Alistair Overeem

Best kick boxer: Alistair Overeem

best kickboxer in the world- KreedOn
image source- MMA mania

Starting off the list is Alistair Overeem. Nicknamed the Demolition Man, he is one of the best kickboxers out there. He was an accomplished MMA fighter before making the transition to kickboxing. Already having a 3-3 pro kickboxing record, Overeem shocked everyone when he returned to the sport in 2009. He returned with greater musculature, having added 40 pounds of muscle. From 2009 to 2010, he was one of the most terrific kickboxers out there. His 10-4 record may not seem to be that impressive, but one had to see this man in action to believe it. His run in the 2010 K-1 Grand Prix was one of the most legendary feats ever.

Best Kickboxer in the World: Mark Hunt

Top 10 Best Kickboxer In the World- KreedOn
image source-ufc
-- Advertisement --

Next up at number nine is Mark Hunt. One of the most popular kickboxers out there, Mark “The Super Samoan” has been a fan favorite in the world of combat sports for the last decade or so. The majority of people know him from his UFC days, but the man was also a legit kickboxer. Known for his unnatural knockout power, Mark was also gifted with the unique ability to pack as well as take a punch. Mark had one of the greatest fights in kickboxing history when he fought fellow countryman, Ray Sefo. Not only was he a crowd favorite, but he was also a great champion.

what is kickboxing- KreedOnAlso Read | What is kickboxing & how it evolved?

Best Kickboxer in the world- Peter Aerts

peter
image source- Wikipedia
-- Advertisement --

At number eight we have Peter Aerts. This Dutch Lumberjack had a career record of 108-35-2, a mean feat in itself. No list of the best kickboxers of all time in the world is complete without mentioning Peter Aerts. A three times K-1 Grand Prix champion and was one of the first faces of the K-1 Championships and had managed to win the second edition of the tournament.

Best Woman Kickboxer: Jorina Baars

jorina
image source- Sherdog

Featuring at number seven is Jorina Baars. Jorina is widely regarded as one of the best female kickboxer in the world to have ever taken up the sport. She started kickboxing at the early age of seven and turned pro when she turned seventeen, and then onwards, there was no looking back for her. A five-time world kickboxing champion, she proved that all it took to excel was sheer grit and determination. Her unique feat was that she managed to win 24 fights in a row before finally taking her first professional loss.

Best Kickboxer in the World: Buakaw Banchamek

buakaw
image source-Pinterest
-- Advertisement --

The name Buakaw is enough to make one agree that he is one of the greatest kickboxers to have ever competed. An 18 times world champion, Buakaw took up the sport ever since he was nine years old. Now in his 40s, he has still not given up the sport. Many Thai fighters retire in their 20s, however, Buakaw only seems to be getting better with age.

Boxing academy in India - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Boxing Academies In India

Greatest kickboxers of all time: Ramon Dekkers

Top 10 Best Kickboxer In the World- KreedOn
image source-tapology

At number five we have Ramon Dekkers, nicknamed the Diamond. Ramon is considered one of the best kickboxer in the world. He is widely considered the Mike Tyson of kickboxing. Ruthless, aggressive, and with a take-no-prisoner attitude, it is easy to see why Ramon is a force to be reckoned with. He has a career record of 186-36-2 and has 8 championship belts to his name, which he has won across 6 different weight classes.

-- Advertisement --

Best Kickboxer in the world: Ernesto Hoost

ernesto
image source-Wikipedia

At number four on the list of the best kickboxers in the world is Ernesto Hoost. Ernesto “Mr. Perfect” Hoost is considered the greatest Dutch kickboxer ever. He, along with Ramon Dekkers took Dutch kickboxing to another level. He remained a top kickboxer for well over four decades. During this time, he would go on to win 20 world championships and the K-1 Championships 5 times. He established himself as one of the greats in the golden era of kickboxing and left a legacy. Now, he is currently acting as a coach and helping the next generation of Dutch kickboxers.

Best kick boxer: Semmy Schilt

Top 10 Best Kickboxer In the World - KreedOn
image source-twitter

Semmy Schilt is undoubtedly one of the most physically imposing and intimidating kickboxers ever. He was a multi-time karate expert before taking up kickboxing. His style and size made him a perfect fit for the world of kickboxing. From 2005 to 2009, he went on to win 6 K-1 Championships. He added another feather to his cap when he won the inaugural Glory Kickboxing Heavyweight Championship. He had a career record of 43-6-1.

Top Kickboxer in the world: Ricco Verhoeven

ricco
image source- IMDb

At number two on the list of best kickboxer in the world is Ricco Verhoeven. Called the King of Kickboxing, Ricco has indeed left his mark in the field of kickboxing. For the last 8 years, he has held every Glory heavyweight championship. Ricco has had the longest reign with this championship, having defended the title 15 times. A champion who never backs down from a fight, Ricco has truly given us some memorable fights.

ufc Also Read | Top 10 Best UFC Fighters of All Time | The Gladiators of the Octagon

Best Kickboxer in the World: Giorgio Petrosyan 

Top 10 Best Kickboxer In the World - KreedOn
image source- ONE Championship

Topping the list of best kickboxer in the world is none other than Giorgio Petrosyan. Nicknamed the Doctor because of his technical prowess and unmatched abilities, he had a career record of 104-3-2. Ever since his debut in 2003, the Armenian-Italian fighter has had one heck of a career. Not only has he defeated some of the greatest fighters out there, but he was also the first ever to have won titles in K-1, Glory, and One Championship.

Popular Indian Kickboxers

Ritika Singh, Image Source- Youtube
S.NIndian Kickboxers
1Kultar Gill
2Jaideep Singh
3Sushmita Rai
4Ritika Singh
5Midhun Jith
6Neeraj Mehta

Read More | Top 45 Most Dangerous Professional Wrestling Moves

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Ikshaku Kashyap
Previous articleTeam India Schedule Till World Cup 2023 | Complete List of Upcoming Matches
Next articleShami gave sharp reply to Shoaib Akhtar’s tweet after Pakistan lost in the finals #T20WC | KreedOn Banter

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Top 10 World's Best Wrestler of All Time | Masters of the art of Grappling- KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Wrestlers of All Time | Legends of Wrestling...

Sports
Boxing KreedOn

10 Best Boxing Gloves Brands

Boxing
Boxing KreedOn

Boxing Basics: All You Need to Know About This Sport

Boxing
Jagdish Singh- KreedOn

Jagdish Singh modifies his Bhiwani Boxing Club with a bank loan-...

KreedOn Candids