Top 10 Best Kickboxers in the World | The Masters of Ancient Combat Sport

- Advertisement -

In the world of combat sports, kickboxing has a special place for itself and is one of the most entertaining sports to watch. A form of martial art that requires the utmost skills and perfect technique to excel. Many talented kickboxers have stepped into the ring to prove their mettle. However, as it is with all sports, or any field for that matter, there are those few who have carved a name for themselves as being the best and they deserve to be highlighted. So here is a list of the top 10 kickboxer, considered the best in the world.

Top 10 Best Kickboxer in the World

Rank Name of the kickboxer 1 Giorgio Petrosyan 2 Ricco Verhoeven 3 Semmy Schilt 4 Ernesto Hoost 5 Ramon Dekkers 6 Buakaw Banchamek 7 Jorina Baars 8 Peter Aerts 9 Mark Hunt 10 Alistair Overeem

Best kick boxer: Alistair Overeem

Starting off the list is Alistair Overeem. Nicknamed the Demolition Man, he is one of the best kickboxers out there. He was an accomplished MMA fighter before making the transition to kickboxing. Already having a 3-3 pro kickboxing record, Overeem shocked everyone when he returned to the sport in 2009. He returned with greater musculature, having added 40 pounds of muscle. From 2009 to 2010, he was one of the most terrific kickboxers out there. His 10-4 record may not seem to be that impressive, but one had to see this man in action to believe it. His run in the 2010 K-1 Grand Prix was one of the most legendary feats ever.

Best Kickboxer in the World: Mark Hunt

-- Advertisement --

Next up at number nine is Mark Hunt. One of the most popular kickboxers out there, Mark “The Super Samoan” has been a fan favorite in the world of combat sports for the last decade or so. The majority of people know him from his UFC days, but the man was also a legit kickboxer. Known for his unnatural knockout power, Mark was also gifted with the unique ability to pack as well as take a punch. Mark had one of the greatest fights in kickboxing history when he fought fellow countryman, Ray Sefo. Not only was he a crowd favorite, but he was also a great champion.

Also Read | What is kickboxing & how it evolved?

Best Kickboxer in the world- Peter Aerts

-- Advertisement --

At number eight we have Peter Aerts. This Dutch Lumberjack had a career record of 108-35-2, a mean feat in itself. No list of the best kickboxers of all time in the world is complete without mentioning Peter Aerts. A three times K-1 Grand Prix champion and was one of the first faces of the K-1 Championships and had managed to win the second edition of the tournament.

Best Woman Kickboxer: Jorina Baars

Featuring at number seven is Jorina Baars. Jorina is widely regarded as one of the best female kickboxer in the world to have ever taken up the sport. She started kickboxing at the early age of seven and turned pro when she turned seventeen, and then onwards, there was no looking back for her. A five-time world kickboxing champion, she proved that all it took to excel was sheer grit and determination. Her unique feat was that she managed to win 24 fights in a row before finally taking her first professional loss.

Best Kickboxer in the World: Buakaw Banchamek

-- Advertisement --

The name Buakaw is enough to make one agree that he is one of the greatest kickboxers to have ever competed. An 18 times world champion, Buakaw took up the sport ever since he was nine years old. Now in his 40s, he has still not given up the sport. Many Thai fighters retire in their 20s, however, Buakaw only seems to be getting better with age.

Also Read | Top 10 Boxing Academies In India

Greatest kickboxers of all time: Ramon Dekkers

At number five we have Ramon Dekkers, nicknamed the Diamond. Ramon is considered one of the best kickboxer in the world. He is widely considered the Mike Tyson of kickboxing. Ruthless, aggressive, and with a take-no-prisoner attitude, it is easy to see why Ramon is a force to be reckoned with. He has a career record of 186-36-2 and has 8 championship belts to his name, which he has won across 6 different weight classes.

-- Advertisement --

Best Kickboxer in the world: Ernesto Hoost

At number four on the list of the best kickboxers in the world is Ernesto Hoost. Ernesto “Mr. Perfect” Hoost is considered the greatest Dutch kickboxer ever. He, along with Ramon Dekkers took Dutch kickboxing to another level. He remained a top kickboxer for well over four decades. During this time, he would go on to win 20 world championships and the K-1 Championships 5 times. He established himself as one of the greats in the golden era of kickboxing and left a legacy. Now, he is currently acting as a coach and helping the next generation of Dutch kickboxers.

Best kick boxer: Semmy Schilt

Semmy Schilt is undoubtedly one of the most physically imposing and intimidating kickboxers ever. He was a multi-time karate expert before taking up kickboxing. His style and size made him a perfect fit for the world of kickboxing. From 2005 to 2009, he went on to win 6 K-1 Championships. He added another feather to his cap when he won the inaugural Glory Kickboxing Heavyweight Championship. He had a career record of 43-6-1.

Top Kickboxer in the world: Ricco Verhoeven

At number two on the list of best kickboxer in the world is Ricco Verhoeven. Called the King of Kickboxing, Ricco has indeed left his mark in the field of kickboxing. For the last 8 years, he has held every Glory heavyweight championship. Ricco has had the longest reign with this championship, having defended the title 15 times. A champion who never backs down from a fight, Ricco has truly given us some memorable fights.

Also Read | Top 10 Best UFC Fighters of All Time | The Gladiators of the Octagon

Best Kickboxer in the World: Giorgio Petrosyan

Topping the list of best kickboxer in the world is none other than Giorgio Petrosyan. Nicknamed the Doctor because of his technical prowess and unmatched abilities, he had a career record of 104-3-2. Ever since his debut in 2003, the Armenian-Italian fighter has had one heck of a career. Not only has he defeated some of the greatest fighters out there, but he was also the first ever to have won titles in K-1, Glory, and One Championship.

Popular Indian Kickboxers

S.N Indian Kickboxers 1 Kultar Gill 2 Jaideep Singh 3 Sushmita Rai 4 Ritika Singh 5 Midhun Jith 6 Neeraj Mehta

Read More | Top 45 Most Dangerous Professional Wrestling Moves

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport