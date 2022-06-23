Top 10 Best Indoor Games | Know best indoor games to enjoy with friends & family

- Advertisement -

Everyone in today’s world is keen to learn and know about physical fitness. However, when it comes to mental fitness, a very few are willing to come forward and have a conversation. One of the best ways to have good mental health is to spend quality time with family and friends. Covid Pandemic taught us that there might be times when we have to identify ways to spend time at home away from the entertaining facilities outdoors. We must know how to engage with family and friends at home. Well, there are several ways to do so. Today, we will tell you about the top 10 best indoor games to have fun with family and friends. Indoor games help to keep your brain active and enhance your mental fitness too.

So, let’s have a glimpse of the top 10 best indoor games which can help you to relax and have more fun indoors.

Best Indoor Games List

Ranking Indoor Game 1. Chess 2. Carrom 3. Brainvita 4. Card Games 5. Ludo 6. Snake and Ladders 7. Hide and Seek 8. Business 9. Badminton 10. Table Tennis

Best Indoor Games – Chess

Chess is a board game and is played between the two players. This game is not only about having fun, but it also involves strategies and tactical thinking. Chess requires a tremendous amount of focus. Thus, it provides a good workout to your brain. This indoor game has huge opportunities at the competitive level.

About the game

It is played on a board of 64 squares arranged eight-by-eight. One of the players will have black pieces and the other one will have white. Each player at the start of the game has 16 pieces viz. one king, one queen, two rooks, two bishops, two knights, and eight pawns. The one who check-mates the opponent’s king wins the game.

The Internet has helped the players to play chess at the competitive level from the comfort of their homes.

Best Indoor Games for family – Carrom

Carrom has its roots in India and it has widely spread across Asia and south Asia. Carrom is a tabletop game that can be played by 2 or 4 players. In the case of 4 players, the players sitting opposite each other can form a team.

About the game

The carrom board is square-shaped and has 4 holes at 4 corners. These holes are called pockets. There are 19 pieces divided into 3 colors. 9 are black, 9 are white, and a single red piece is called a Queen. When a player pockets Queen, he/she gets 50 points, 10 points are for black and 20 for white. The one who finishes with maximum points wins the game.

It is a really fun game to play with family. Though many have made themselves the legend of this indoor game by playing it professionally.

Brainvita

Brainvita is the Indian name for Peg solitaire, Solo Noble, or simply Solitaire. Brainvita has a board with indentations. The number of marbles will be one less than the number of indentations. Generally, when all marbles are placed in indentations, the central indentation will remain unoccupied and that is the starting point of the game.

It is a single-player game. The purpose is to empty the entire board except for a solitary peg in the central hole.

The Brainvita game board varies in shape, size, and number of indentations. If you are alone at home, this indoor game is the best option for you.

Card game

Well, card games are the obvious option to pass the time by staying indoors. There are thousands of variations in card games. You don’t need any other equipment to play the cards. If you don’t have friends or family to play with, don’t be sad, there are still plenty of options.

Some examples of card games are Spider Solitaire, FreeCell, Uno Card Game, Klondike Solitaire, Rummy, Heart Card Games, Exploding Kittens, Bridge, and many more.

Ludo game

Ludo is derived from the Indian game Pachisi. This indoor game has been people’s favorite for ages. The very first mention of Pachisi or Ludo is in the Indian Epic Mahabharata.

About the game

It is played on a board with certain markings. Ludo can be played between two to four players. The 4 player game makes it more competitive and can easily help you to pass at least 30-45 minutes.

Players race their four tokens from start to finish according to the rolls of a single die.

Online Ludo has been a great way to pass the time, especially during the lockdown days.

Best Indoor games for family – Snakes and ladders game

Snakes and Ladder is another indoor game that has its origin in India. Its name was Moksha Patam. The game is played between 2 or more people. This game is based entirely on your luck. Perhaps this makes it more entertaining and funny than any other game. You can not do anything, other than throw a dice more forcefully.

When your piece reaches the square of a ladder, you take that ladder and ascend. But when your piece reaches the square of a snake with a wide-open mouth, you don’t have any option other than allowing the snake to swallow your piece.

The one who reaches the last square of the board wins the game.

Indoor Hide and seek

Every one of you has played this indoor game when you were a child. Maybe you are still playing this game.

Anyway, this is the simplest and in some ways the most complicated game. Simplest because one who takes a turn has to find the others. It becomes complicated when you are taking a turn and you have a boundless area to search.

Fascinatingly, this indoor game has its international competition as well! The competition has the name ‘Nascondino World Championship’.

Best Indoor games for family – Business board game

Business is a board game, where you will have a huge amount of money, few competitors, and a bank to charge taxes from you.

About the game

The game starts at the ‘Start’ mark. Business can be played between 2-4 players. Dices are thrown and the player will move his or her piece. With the throw of each dice, a player will travel all around the country and will have to make decisions regarding whether to buy a city or not.

A stroke of good luck can help you to get a lottery or the bad one can send you behind the bars. This is a very unique way to pass the time. The important thing is the game has no timing restrictions. It can go on and on and on.

Badminton

Badminton is another type of indoor game which comes into the category of sports. It does not need any introduction as Badminton has been one of the most popular sports or indoor games all around the world.

Badminton can be played between 2 or 4 players. It aims to get 21 points before the opponent and win the game.

As a shuttlecock can get affected by the slightest of wind, so badminton is played as an indoor game.

Table Tennis

Just like Badminton, Table Tennis, or simply TT also falls into the category of sports. But as it is played in an enclosed space, it is also a part of indoor games.

Table tennis involves a table and a small net at the middle part of the table. Two players will try to hit the ball with the racket in such a way that the opponent will miss it. Table Tennis might look like an easy game, but it is nowhere near easy.

You can have a TT table at your home or office and can enjoy this indoor game.

Conclusion

Indoor games are an excellent way of relaxation, especially when you don’t get time to go out and play. These games require fewer skills and can be a great stress buster. As said earlier, indoor games do help to improve mental fitness.

But they only work when you play them offline and not on mobile screens. Ultimately, having some time away from the devices can do wonders for your mental health. So do include at least one indoor game in your routine.

For more interesting content on Sports, stay tuned to KreedOn, the voice of Indian sports.