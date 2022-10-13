Best Gym Workout Plan For Beginners | Take The 1st Step in Your Fitness Journey

- Advertisement -

One of the most essential things you can do for your health is to engage in regular physical activity. Physical activity may enhance your mental health, help you control your weight, lower your risk of disease, strengthen your bones and muscles, increase your lung capacity, and increase your ability to complete everyday tasks. In this blog, we will look at the best gym workout plan for beginners.

Adults who sit less and engage in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity get health advantages. Physical exercise is one of the few lifestyle choices that have a major influence on your health. Any activity that causes your muscles to work and drive your body to burn calories is considered exercise.

Swimming, running, jogging, walking, and dancing are just a few examples of physical activities.

Being both physically and mentally active has been proven to offer several health advantages. Plan and maintain a workout routine either in the gym or at home as it helps you to stay healthy and live a longer life. Any form of exercise is a must for the overall development of the body. Here is the different gym workout routine for beginners to keep you healthy, gain muscles, and lose fat.

Best Gym Workout Plan for Beginners

Warm-up

Start with neck rotation

In warmup exercises, side-to-side head rotations may assist relieve tension in your neck’s sides and back. They will also aid in increasing neck mobility. Side-to-side head rotations can be performed while lying on your back, standing, or sitting.

Stretch your arms, and shoulders to decrease their rigidity

Do arm rotation, clockwise and anticlockwise. Arm rotation exercises are excellent for warming up your shoulders and upper back.

Leg Stretches

Place your feet hip-width apart with your toes pointed forward. Join your hands behind you, behind your glutes. If possible, interlace your fingers. Maintain a flat back and bend at the waist, sliding your hips backward and placing your weight on your heels until you feel a stretch down the back of your legs.

Best Gym Workout Plan For Beginners at home

Push-ups

To perform a push-up, go on all fours and place your hands slightly wider than your shoulders. Keep your elbows slightly bent rather than locked out. Extend your legs back, keeping your feet hip-width apart and support on your hands and toes. Here’s how to execute a push-up once you’re in this position.

How much to do: 15 counts x 2 sets

Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks are a terrific cardiovascular workout that you can do anywhere and at any time because they just use your body weight. Jumping jacks are a great technique to burn calories while boosting your heart rate and building muscle strength and endurance.

How much to do: 20 counts x 3 sets

Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are an efficient technique to improve your arms, back, shoulders, core, and legs since they are a complex exercise that uses many muscle groups across your whole body. Another advantage of working numerous muscles at once is that it raises your heart rate, which helps you burn more calories.

How much to do: 20 counts x 3 sets

Burpees

The burpee is simply a squat thrust followed by a squat leap — and sometimes a push-up. Some trainers teach burpees with a push-up or a cue to lower your body to the ground, and others just teach burpees with a leap back to a plank.

How much to do: 20 counts x 3 sets

Squats

This fantastic workout not only trains all of the major muscular groups in the lower body but also helps you build a solid technique for barbell squats if you get that far. With your wrists up and elbows pointed down, hold weight like a kettlebell or dumbbell against your chest, then squat until your thighs are at least parallel to the ground. Then reverse your direction.

How much to do: 20 counts x 3 sets

Lunges

Lunges is one of the best gym workout plans for beginners as it increases muscle mass to build up strength and tone your body, especially your core, hips, and legs. Improving your appearance isn’t the main benefit of shaping up your body, as you’ll also improve your posture and range of motion.

How much to do: 20 counts x 2 sets

Bicep Curl

Stand with a dumbbell in each hand at your sides, palms facing front. Curl the weights up to your shoulders, maintaining your elbows at your sides, and then gently drop them. Alternate between biceps and triceps workouts, such as kickbacks and dips, in separate sessions.

How much to do: 15 counts x 3 sets, increasing weights for each set

Back Dips

Straighten your arms and bring your legs behind you. Tighten your abdominal muscles to keep your spine supported and powerful. Bend your elbows slowly, lowering yourself as much as you can or until your arms form a 90-degree angle. This exercise focuses on your triceps.

How much to do: 15 counts x 2 sets

Lateral Raises

Lateral lifting engages your posterior deltoids and upper-back muscles. Hold dumbbells with your palms facing each other while standing. Raise your arms out from your sides in wide arcs to about shoulder level, keeping your elbows and knees slightly bent. Return to the starting position slowly.

How much to do: 15 counts x 3 sets, increasing weights for each set

Incline Barbell Press

Lie back on an incline bench and raise a barbell to shoulder height, palms facing away from you. Exhale as you press up with both arms. Lock your arms and compress your chest before gently returning to the starting position.

How much to do: 15 counts x 3 sets, increasing weights for each set

Pull-ups

Pull-ups are a type of upper-body strength exercise. The pull-up is a closed-chain movement in which the body is suspended by the hands and lifted while clutching a bar or other device at a distance generally wider than shoulder width.

Pull-ups are very hard to do initially. Even if you do fewer counts, the form should be perfect, otherwise, it may injure your back or shoulder.

How much to do: 10 counts x 1 set

Crunches

The fundamental crunch is one of the best gym workout plans for beginners and is performed by lying flat on your back with your knees bent and your hands behind your head, then rising to meet your pelvis while utilizing your shoulders and core to sustain and drive you forward. Injuries might occur if you put the strength of your hands on your neck or head to pull yourself forward.

How much to do: 20 counts x 3 sets

Bicycle Crunches

The bicycle crunch is a great ab workout that targets not just the abs but also the obliques and deep abs. This air cycling move is excellent for working your core. It’s simple and is a non-gym equipment workout that you can do anywhere. It may be used as part of a core strengthening workout or as an addition to a full-body workout.

How much to do: 20 counts x 3 sets

Forearm Planks

The Forearm Plank works on the abdomen, legs, and core. It is also beneficial for extending your foot arches, calves, shoulders, and hamstrings.

How much to do: Holding on to the position for up to 60-75 seconds

This workout is more than sufficient for a person who is new to gym training. The workout plan not only focuses on weight loss but also builds muscles as you lose fat.

