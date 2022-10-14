Top 9 Best Gym Gloves | Use Them & Improve Your Lifting Efficiency

- Advertisement -

No one wants blisters and calluses on their hand as a byproduct of lifting weights and working hard in the gym. That’s where gym gloves do their work. They not only protect your hand from unwanted friction but also help you to get a good grip on the barbell, dumbbell, pull-up bar, or whatever it is. The gym gloves help you to grip the weights properly and hence improve your lifting efficiency. This article will tell you about the top 9 best gym gloves.

How to choose gym gloves?

There are a few small differences between the gym gloves made for men and women. Generally, women’s gloves are a bit lighter, smaller, and more comfortable as compared to men’s. But, to be honest, this difference doesn’t count in anything. Anyone can use any type of glove as long as it is not having any unwanted effect during the gym session.

-- Advertisement --

The material of the gloves should provide proper grip and should have enough breathability. Breathability is important as it prevents the sweating of hands.

Depending on what and how heavy you lift, you can select gloves with fewer or more layers of padding. Sometimes, too much padding can affect the grip. So proper balance should be maintained there.

-- Advertisement --

If you are a very heavy lifter, gloves with wrist support are necessary. Otherwise, normal gloves would be totally fine.

Again, as per your need, you can go for fingerless or full-finger gloves. So, there isn’t any rocket science when it comes to selecting a gym glove. If they are protecting your hands and giving a good grip, they are perfect for you.

Top 9 Best Gym Gloves

Skott Evo 2 Weightlifting Gloves

-- Advertisement --

Skott Evo 2 Weightlifting Gloves have always been on the top of the pile when it comes to gym gloves. They are extremely light and still, and they provide excellent grip and protection to the hands. The material used for this is Nylon.

The Velcro doesn’t weaken after multiple washes, so, you can wash them to get rid of the smell.

Pros Cons Reduces sweating You may need to wash them regularly to avoid smells Includes silica gel palm pads for less risk of slipping People like the wide wrist strap for added injury protection The sizing guide is easy to follow and get the right fit

Check Price

-- Advertisement --

Glofit Freedom Workout Gloves

The aqua color of Glofit Freedom Workout Gloves makes them look attractive. They have black as another color option. But we will prefer the aqua color because it is unique and will highlight your presence in the gym. These gloves are made of mesh fabric.

The silica anti-slip points will give the extra grip to perform one extra repetition. There is a soft towel constructed at the back of the thumb design to wipe the sweat quickly.

Pros Cons Improved breathability Sometimes they fit extra tight which could be discomforting Strapless exercise gloves make them more suitable for wearing a fitness tracker People like the gel padding for better palm protection

Check Price

Sportneer Gym Gloves

Sportneer Gym Gloves will give you full palm protection. With sponge padding, they become more comfortable and will definitely take most of the impact and friction while lifting. The 19-inch wrist strap makes it suitable for everyone. The lightweight fabric and open mesh backing make them extremely breathable.

Pros Cons The heavy-duty design aimed at powerlifting The strong leather smell when they are new 19-inch wrist strap Affordable

Check Price

Trideer Workout Gloves

Trideer is perhaps one of the leading brands when it comes to gym gloves. Trideer has been used by many top athletes which makes them a trusted product to buy. These Trideer workout gloves come with hook and loop type closure. The gloves are made of ultra-light microfiber which not only enhances the breathability but takes down the overall weight of the gloves.

Pros Cons Made of ultra-light microfiber Some people found the strap overshoots the Velcro The mesh material makes them breathable for less sweating

Check Price

XTRIM Macho X

XTRIM Macho X has some stunning looks. The vibrant green design on the palm area makes them stand out from the rest. Along with looks, the palm area is reinforced with foam and a luxurious closure system. Most importantly, the leather is completely washable, so no need to worry about an annoying sweaty smell.

Pros Cons Good quality wrist wrap to help avoid common wrist issues Can cause discomfort between the fingers during the exercise. Great choice of colors for the fashion-conscious athletes

Check Price

SIMARI Workout Gloves

Do you sweat too much while working out? Do you feel you are losing your grip due to excessive sweat? Well, Simari workout gloves are just made for you. The mesh fiber gives excellent ventilation. The adjustable wristband can disperse the weight of the equipment a bit, reducing the pressure on the wrist and preventing sprains.

Along with a good ventilation system, the gloves also have honeycomb anti-slip silica gel.

Pros Cons The Velcro strap is comfortable and seems to provide great protection The stitching might not hold up to constant and intense powerlifting Terry cloth thumb might make wiping sweat away easier Cool looking mesh design on the back makes them breathable

Check Price

Fit Active Sports Ventilated gloves

You can safely say, these are one-of-a-kind gym gloves. They literally do not have any coverage for the back of the hand. Well, to be honest, the gloves could look a bit weird. But, if you want to try new things while hitting the gym, these are literally made for you.

One problem that they do have is a lack of support while heavy lifting. So please ensure that you are not wearing them during a heavy lifting session.

Pro Cons Ideal for lighter weights and pull-ups Probably not suitable for advanced power lifters Open-back and mesh design might significantly reduce sweating The training gloves include wrist straps for better injury protection

Check Price

Harbinger Power Non-Wristwrap Gloves

Harbinger Power Non-Wristwrap Gloves provides good quality half-finger gym gloves. They are made of nylon and leather. The mesh on the back of the hand and between fingers increases flexibility. The gloves also have a fully adjustable wrist closure.

It is available in multiple sizes. They also have an extra layer of padding inside the thumb.

Pros Cons Additional layers of padding on the thumbs Doesn’t come with wrist support Different size options The mesh material seems to provide good breathability

Check Price

VCORE FITNESS Gym Gloves

Just by mere looks of them, they look strong, sturdy, rough, and tough. The gloves come up with a 25″ neoprene strap. Roughed Lycra inner creates non-slip friction adding a stronger power grip on the palm during exercise. Double stitched threading is built for rugged everyday use making it essential for gym glove accessories.

Pros Cons Highly durable People may get rashes after the use Excellent wrist protection Can be used by men and women

Check Price

Read More | Top 10 Best Gym Equipment Brands In India

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport