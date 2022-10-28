Top 10 Best Gym Balls | Buy Now To Improve Your Posture & Core Strength 

- Advertisement -

Gym balls have alternate names like Exercise balls or Swiss balls or Stability balls. You can find a gym ball in any gym. Along with the muscle-building machinery, this rounded piece of gym equipment is also a vital component of anyone’s fitness journey.

The gym ball is perhaps the un-fussiest looking equipment in the gym, but it is extremely useful to carry out complicated tasks like finding the neutral spine position, improving the abdominal and back muscle strength, strengthening the core, and many more. In this article, we will see the top 10 best gym balls and their features.

What is a gym ball or exercise ball or Swiss ball?

An exercise ball is a ball constructed of soft elastic and filled with air. The ball generally is puncture-proof and also has few valves to change or control the air pressure inside the ball. So, one may want some extra hardness, he/she can go for extra pressure inside, while someone may want softness, so he/she can release the pressure using the valves.

Gym ball has multiple names like balance ball, birth ball, body ball, fitness ball, gymnastic ball, physio ball, Pilate’s ball, Pezzi ball, stability ball, Swedish ball, Swiss ball, therapy ball, or yoga ball.

How Does the Gym Ball Work?

While sitting upright on an exercise ball:-

The feet should be flat on the floor with even weight distribution.

The knees should be level or slightly lower than the pelvis.

Pelvis, shoulders, and ears should be in a vertical line.

One may find the task of performing regular pushups on the hard floor a simple one. However, the same person could struggle if he starts doing pushups with the help of an exercise ball. The reason is quite simple, on a hard floor, which is stable and stationary, doing pushups is mostly the work of the shoulders and pectoral muscles. Core muscles hardly get involved.

But when you place your hands on a gym ball to perform pushups, your core gets automatically engaged. Why? Because the surface on which you are placing your hands, which is a gym ball, is moving and your body instinctively tries to balance. The body finds it hard to have an equilibrium by using just the shoulders and pectoral muscles. So, the body uses the core muscles to have balance. Over time, this engagement of core muscles makes them stronger.

Obviously, along with strengthening the core, with gym balls, you can improve your posture, and improve lumbar mobility.

Factors to consider while selecting a gym ball

Gym balls come in various sizes and the size generally depends on a person’s height. So, here is the chart representing the size of the gym ball as per the height of a person.

Exercise ball diameter (cm) Person’s height 45 5′ and under 55 5’1″– 5’8″ 65 5’9″– 6’2″ 75 6’3″– 6’7″ 85 6’8″ and taller

Top 10 Best Gym Balls

Rewup Anti-Burst Exercise Gym Ball

Rewup Anti-Burst Exercise Gym Ball is a multi-colored gym ball with a 65 cm diameter. This extra-thick gym ball is made of nontoxic PVC which does not have any adverse effect on your health. As the name suggests, it is anti-burst and can support weights up to 270 kg. A foot pump is provided with the ball, so you can inflate the ball as per your need.

Pros Cons Affordable Pump lacks durability Multiple color options The texture doesn’t offer much grip 2-year warranty

FIGMENT Anti-Burst Exercise Gym Ball

This is similar to Rewup Anti-Burst Exercise Gym Ball to an extent. FIGMENT Anti-Burst Exercise Gym Ball is made of rubber, is available in various colors, can withstand 270kg, and has a foot pump included in it. However, the main difference between the two is that FIGMENT is available in different sizes, while Rewup has only one.

Pros Cons Multi-size and multi-color option Slightly expensive 2-yer warranty

Day 1 Fitness Weighted Slam Ball

Day 1 Fitness Weighted Slam Ball has a very thick outer shell that absorbs multiple impacts: slamming or throwing. The core is filled with sand, but it will not damage the walls of the gym. The weight of the ball is almost 5 kg.

Pros Cons Thick outer shell Extremely expensive Sand-filled core No color options Perfect for any stage of fitness

Boldfit Gym Ball

Boldfit Gym Ball is the product of company Boldfit which is one of the best fitness equipment companies. The ball is made of PVC and has a weight of 250 grams while the diameter is 650 millimeters. Despite the small size, it can easily carry a load of 150 kg. The ball is provided with a foot pump to pump the air inside the ball whenever you want. The anti-slip nature makes it easy to handle.

Pros Cons Affordable The pump can give you some problems Easy to handle Supports 150 kg Manufactured by a well-known company

SpoxFit Exercise Ball

SpoxFit Exercise Ball comes with a size of 65 cm in diameter. This fitness ball has been made of safe non-allergenic materials. The PVC used is environmentally friendly. The ball comes with a 4.5” thick pump, which you can operate with your foot so you don’t have to bend over. It is slightly on the expensive side, but if you want to achieve your fitness goals, this could be one of the options for you.

Pros Cons Environmental friendly PVC Expensive Made of non-allergenic material A foot pump is provided

PROIRON Gym Ball

Proiron Gym Ball is unique on this list. Well, which exercise balls have exercises printed on them? But Proiron Gym Ball does have a few of the exercises printed on it. So, you do not need any app or YouTube video to start an exercise. That is a useful feature to have. The ball weighs 1.2 kg and has a diameter of 65 cm. The size might be smaller, but it can withstand 300 kg of weight.

Pros Cons Exercises are printed on the ball The pump is not provided Supports 300 Kg of weight Anti-slip material Affordable

Strauss Anti Burst Gym Ball with Foot Pump

Strauss Anti-Burst Exercise Gym Ball is made of rubber, nontoxic PVC, and is free of BPA and heavy metals. It is one of the highest-density fitness balls on the market. The ball can resist up to 270kg of weight. The good news is that it comes with a foot pump. So, no need to bend down while pumping the air into the ball. The horizontal ribs on the ball make it very easy to handle.

Pros Cons Good features at less price Durability could be a problem Supports 270kg Comes with a foot pump

Timberbrother Exercise Ball

Timberbrother Exercise Ball is a gym or exercise ball that is 65 cm in diameter. The ball is made from non-toxic, non-slip thick PVC material which can bear loads up to 900kg and that is perhaps the highest weight any gym ball can support. Along with the ball, other accessories like a workout poster, stability base, resistance band with handles, and foot pump are provided.

Pros Cons Supports a whopping 900kg of weight Pump quality might not be up to the standards. Other accessories are included like a workout poster, stability base, resistance band, and foot pump Provides many things at a cheaper price

NEUMEE Exercise Ball

The package of NEUMEE Exercise Ball includes a base, a resistance band set, an air pump (very easy to inflate the ball by foot), and a plug remover. So, it is a great option to give as a gift to a fitness freak. The ball can support a weight of up to 340kg. When fully inflated, the diameter is 65 cm. The ball is made of PVC and is available in multiple colors.

Pros Cons Supports 340 kg Extremely expensive Comes with base, resistance band set, air pump, plug remover Anti-burst

Hykes Anti Burst Gym Ball

Hykes Anti Burst Gym Ball has a diameter of 65 cm when fully inflated. The ball is made of nontoxic PVC material rated to withstand 900kg of static weight. This ball deflates slowly if any mishap happens rather than just bursting. So, the ball is completely safe to use. The ball does come up with a foot pump. The ball is durable and made of anti-slip material.

Pros Cons Supports 900kg of weight Lesser durability Anti-Slip material Deflates slowly rather than bursting

