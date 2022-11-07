Top 10 Best Golf Players of All Time | The Best Putters that the game has ever witnessed

- Advertisement -

The origin of the game of golf dates back to the fifteenth century in Scotland and throughout the centuries, numerous players have taken up the sport of golf and have gone on to deem themselves as certified greats of the game, owing to their numerous achievements. But we often wonder who the best golf players are to have ever played the game. Let us take a look at them:

Top 10 Best Golf Players of All Time

Rank Name of the golfer 1 Tiger Woods 2 Jack Nicklaus 3 Sam Snead 4 Arnold Palmer 5 Ben Hogan 6 Bobby Jones 7 Tom Watson 8 Gary Player 9 Gene Sarazan 10 Phil Mickelson

Best Golf Player: Phil Mickelson

Starting off the list, we have Phil Mickelson. The man who has had numerous successes in his career. The reason he features in the list of best golf players is that he has managed to have 45 PGA Tour wins, six majors, and including three Masters. His win at the 2013 British Open can be regarded as his most stunning win as he became the oldest player in the history of the game to win the coveted championship at 50 years, 11 months, and seven days.

A few of his accomplishments are:

Winner of six major championships (3 Masters, 1 British Open, 2 PGA Championships)

One of only 8 players with as many as three Masters wins

One of only 15 men to hold at least three legs of the career Grand Slam

Runner-up at the U.S. Open, a record six times

24 top-3 finishes, 39 top-10 finishes at major championships

Winner of 45 PGA Tour events, tied for eighth all time

Inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2012

Best golf player of all time: Gene Sarazan

Next up, we have Gene Sarazan. He won his first professional title at the age of 19. After that, there was no looking back. He went on to secure 37 more victories in his career which spanned nearly four decades. Gene is often credited with the invention of the popular shot, named the ‘sand wedge’. His accomplishments include:

Winner of seven major titles and a career Grand Slam

Owner of 38 career PGA titles

Inventor of the sand wedge

AP Male Athlete of the Year in 1932

Best Golf Players: Gary Player

At number eight, we have another player who is considered amongst the best golfers of all time, Gary Player. The South African native is widely considered the first international ambassador of the sport. A man with a work ethic that is second to none, he also had an unprecedented level of physical fitness. In a career that spanned nearly five decades, he managed to accomplish a lot:

One of five players — Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, and Tiger Woods are the others to own a career Grand Slam.

One of four players — Nicklaus, Woods, and Nick Faldo are the others to have won the Masters and British Open three times each.

Recorded wins on the PGA or Senior Tours in five decades — the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s.

Greatest golfer of all time: Tom Watson

He has won a total of eight majors in his career and has dominated the circuit of the British Open like none other, winning five times in nine years. This Hall of Famer has numerous feathers to his cap, and some of his triumphs are as follows:

39 career PGA Tour wins, including eight major championships

5 British Open wins, trailing only Harry Vardon

6-time PGA Tour Player of the Year

Made at least one cut per year from 1971–2007, a streak of 37 years.

Greatest golfer of all time: Bobby Jones

Considered an icon in the game, there was no possibility that he wouldn’t make it into the list of best golfers ever. One of the most accomplished golf players in the Golden Age of Sports, he truly was a prodigy. He started golfing at the age of fourteen. Bobby won a total of 13 major championships, a record that stood unbeaten for forty years.

Winner of the 1930 Grand Slam — the U.S. and British Opens and U.S. and British Amateurs

Played in 31 majors, won 13 and finished in the top 10-27 times

Founder of Augusta National Golf Club and The Masters

Best Golf Player of all time: Ben Hogan

A man of few words but his immeasurable focus and skills were beyond anything. Nicknamed ‘the Hawk’, he remains one of the greatest shot makers that the game has ever produced. Throughout his life, he had to deal with a lot. A car accident nearly ended his life and even battled with Alzheimer, and colon cancer, but he overcame them all and emerged victorious.

Winner of 64 PGA Tour events, including 9 majors

One of five players to possess a modern career Grand Slam

Only player to win Masters, U.S. Open, and British Open in the same year

Best golfer in the world: Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer is, to this date, considered one of the greatest golfers of all time. From 1958 to 1968, he dominated the golf circuit, managing to win almost every tournament out there.

60 PGA Tour wins

7 Major Championships

4-time PGA Tour money champ

1st PGA Tour millionaire

15 consecutive years with at least one victory

Greatest golf players of all time: Sam Snead

At number three, we have yet another golfer considered one of the greatest. If it is winning which is the determining factor in brilliance, then there is no greater golf player than Snead. His superior skillset helped him win numerous competitions. He has a total of 82 PGA tour title victories from 1936 to 1965 to his name.

Seven major championships, including three Masters and 3 PGA Championships

Oldest player to win, cut, and shoot his age in PGA Tour history

Posted top 10s in majors in five different decades

Greatest Golf Players of all time: Jack Nicklaus

Making his way into the number three position is Jack Nicklaus. With dominant mental strength and excellence of the highest order, Jack Nicklaus is termed a pioneer of the game. The strategy with which he played his games is still marveled upon. Known to bring out the best in his opponents, he played his game with flair. Nicknamed The Golden Bear, his records are a testament to the level of player he is.

Winner of 73 PGA Tour events, including a record 18 major championships

Winner of a record six Masters

Finished in the top 5 in majors, a record 56 times, in the top 10, a record 73 times

Posted lowest scoring average on Tour eight times

Won PGA Tour money title eight times

Won at least two PGA Tour events in 17 consecutive seasons (1962-78)

Best Golf Player: Tiger Woods

And topping the list is the one and only, Tiger Woods. Never before had a man made an impact so gigantic that it changed the entire scenario of the game. A man of utmost skills, temperament, and commitment, he truly was a wizard of the game. While it is true that controversies mired him, there is no doubt, about the level of impact that he made and the level of achievement that he achieved.

82 PGA Tour wins, tied for most all-time with Sam Snead

15 major championships, second all-time to Jack Nicklaus

Only player ever to win four consecutive majors

Lowest scoring average in PGA Tour history

Scoring average of 67.79 in 2000 the lowest single-season average in Tour history

PGA Tour Player of the Year a record 10 times

The Best Indian Golfers of all time

S.N Golf Player 1 Jeev Milkha Singh 2 Arjun Atwal 3 Jyoti Randhawa 4 Anirban Lahiri 5 Shubhankar Sharma

