Top 9 Best Gaming Pcs | Buy Today & Be A Pro Gamer

With newer and newer technologies, the gaming industry has rapidly moved forward. Computer games are no more a leisure thing but have become a source of income for many. Professional Games require top-notch laptops to sharpen their gaming skills. Just like any batter needs a high-quality bat to play cricket, games also require the latest and most advanced laptops for their practice. In this article, we will see the top 9 best gaming PCs.

What is the difference between a gaming PC & a regular PC?

Though the gaming pc and normal pc don’t have much difference in terms of looks, they have some major differences when it comes to power and performance. Gaming PC does need a powerful graphic card, a lot of RAM, and a robust CPU to bear unfriendly use from the gamer.

Some games might run the same on a regular PC as that on a gaming PC. However, any professional gamer cannot take a chance and hence all professional gamers go for Gaming PC to earn their bread and butter.

Top 9 Best Gaming PC’s

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming PC 3

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 comes with AMD Ryzen 7 and most importantly a 3-month gaming pass. The anti-glare screen helps you to play the games at full throttle without worrying about the surrounding lighting. The backlit keyboard helps you to play the games even in dark, however, we will always recommend using any type of screen in a properly lit area only. Battery life is really good and this 45 Wh battery can last up to 4.5 hours.

Pros Cons Military Grade Certification Fans create a lot of noise 16 GB RAM Anti-Glare Screen

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming PC

Acer Nitro 5 could be one of the very few laptops that are very close to being an ‘ideal’ gaming laptop. The i7 processor, 14 cores, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphic card make it one of the smoothest laptops. The laptop has some fantastic looks to accompany the brilliant performance. Yes, the price is a bit high, but you can understand with those prime features, the price was always going on the higher side.

Pros Cons 14 cores The battery doesn’t last longer NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Fantastic looks

ASUS TUF Gaming PC F15

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 comparatively gives a lower level of performance, but if you cannot afford the expensive laptops, this will still serve your purpose. Even at a comparatively lower price, you can still access more than 1000 high-end PC games to kick start your career as a pro gamer. One month’s Xbox gaming pass is included with the laptop.

Pros Cons Tested and certified to meet military-grade MIL-STD-810H standards Users have experienced some problems with screen quality Excellent laptop at an affordable price One-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass A fully charged battery can run up to 6 hours

Hp Victus Gaming PC

Hp Victus has NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphic card. The processor is 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5600H which makes the PC very fast to use and ideal for gaming. The product description says Windows 10 as an OS. But as Windows 11 is up and running, you will get the same laptop with Windows 11 OS.

Pros Cons Quality laptop at an affordable price Battery life could have been a lot better Sturdy keyboard 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Acer Aspire

Acer Aspire Gaming Laptop is again a laptop that provides you some wonderful features without hurting your pocket. The laptop has 6 cores with 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H Processor in place. Killer DoubleShot Pro with Ethernet E2600 and Killer Wi-Fi 6 1650 lets you use Wi-Fi and Ethernet with zero effort. The graphic card is of ‎NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650. The most astounding feature is the battery life of 8 hours.

Pros Cons Good features at an affordable price Speakers don’t give the expected output 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H Processor Screen flickering issue Powerful battery which lasts for 8 hours after fully charged

HP Pavilion

HP Pavilion is one of the most popular laptops not only in the gaming community but also among normal computer users. This laptop comes with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 6 cores, and 12 threads. The micro-edge bezel display completely immerses you in the gaming experience. The more you immerse yourself in the game, the more chances of winning it. Thus the laptop is one of the favorites of professional gamers.

Pros Cons AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Lesser battery life Dual fan system for enhanced thermal cooling Front-firing speakers

MSI Gaming GF63 Thin

MSI is still new to Indians when it comes to laptops, but it is one of the best for sure. MSI Gaming GF63 Thin comes with NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650 Max Q graphic card and 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11400H Up To 4.50 GHz. The weight of the laptop is a mere 1.86 kg, which makes it stand out from the rest. Keyboard has a backlight but with only one color; red.

Pros Cons Extremely lightweight Battery life is a problem Works silently Heating problems Bazel gaming display

Acer Predator Helios

Acer Predator Helios has a 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor. The LED-backlit IPS Display has 144Hz Refresh Rate, 3ms Overdrive Response Time, 300nit Brightness & 72% NTSC. The graphics card is of 6GB, which is not a bad option for gaming purposes. The laptop has a 4-Zone RGB Backlit Keyboard which is a nice feature to have.

Pros Cons 6GB RAM Speaker output is much lower NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphic card The battery can work 6 hours after a full charge

Lenovo Legion 5

Lenovo Legion 5 is not an option for a gamer who is pretty new to this world. This laptop is solely made for professional games who have been gaming for a significant amount of time. The laptop is expensive, but it is worth investing in if you want to enhance your gaming performance. The 15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display on the Legion 5 gaming laptop delivers speed and color clarity for full-fidelity gaming. The laptop has AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Processor with 16 GB RAM.

Pros Cons Ideal for professional games Loud fans Top-quality display for full-fidelity gaming 16 GB RAM

