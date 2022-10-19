Top 10 Best Futsal Shoes | Start Your Futsal Journey With These Amazing Soccer Shoes

- Advertisement -

Futsal is a lighter version of football where two teams of 5 players each battle against each other. The playing area used for futsal has similar markings as that of football, but obviously, the overall area of the futsal field is much smaller than football. Out of 5 players, one is a goalkeeper and the ball used for futsal is smaller, harder, and has a lower bounce when compared to normal football. This sport is played on a hard court and for that, you need the best indoor soccer shoes or futsal shoes.

As the rules and requirements of futsal are unique, so are the shoes used for the futsal matches. This article will tell you about the top 10 best futsal shoes so that you can also take part in the futsal tournaments happening around you.

Difference between football shoes & futsal shoes

As futsal is played on a hard court and with a harder and smaller ball, futsal shoes are different than any other football shoes. The outsole is the area where football and futsal shoes differ from each other. Football cleats or shoes have studs, while futsal shoes lack studs and come with a durable rubber outsole.

Attacking players in futsal games prefer lighter shoes. Defenders go for shoes that can provide more protection and are more durable. Goalkeepers prefer to use shoes with an extra bit of traction, which helps them to have better control over their lateral movements.

Top 10 Best Futsal Shoes

Adidas Men’s Nemeziz Futsal Shoes

Adidas Men’s Nemeziz comes in a total of three color options. The sole of the shoes is made of synthetic material which will give you a good grip on the hard court of the futsal arena. Lace closure makes it flexible, as you can fit the shoes as per your requirements. Being a product of Adidas, they are quite expensive.

Pros Cons Lace closure provides you more flexibility They might be too narrow at the front for your feet Durable Good traction

Check Price

Nike Unisex-Child Futsal Shoes

Nike Unisex-Child, as the name suggests can be used by a boy or a girl. The shoes have two color options and the good thing is, there is very little price difference between the two options. Shoes have a medium width. People are giving good reviews on different online shopping websites. These futsal shoes are too good to have any disadvantages.

Pros Pros Can be used by both boy and a girl Not any cons Affordable Lace closure

Check Price

Puma Unisex-Adult Ibero

The Puma Unisex-Adult Ibero futsal shoe’s sole is made of material Ethylene Vinyl Acetate. This material makes the shoes extremely durable and flexible. The shoes have two dazzling color options. Again, the product doesn’t have anything which can damage its reputation.

Pros Pros Sole made of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Not any particular cons Lace closure People are loving the shoes

Check Price

Adidas Men’s X Ghosted.3 Futsal Shoes

Adidas Men’s X Ghosted.3 is one of the best products when it comes to futsal shoes. It must be admitted that the product is extremely overpriced, but the higher price is for Adidas’ reputation. The shoes come in four color options. People are loving the lace closure as it is positioned high on the shoes, so say no to any dangling laces and those getting trapped between your foot and the surface.

Pros Cons High laces Durability is the big concern Four color options Can be used for the workout as well

Check Price

Puma Unisex-Adult 365 Futsal Shoes

Puma Unisex-Adult 365 Futsal shoes come up with a very dynamic color range. The colors look awesome and they will highlight your presence in the futsal arena. The rubber sole provides great friction, so you can give your best without worrying about slipping.

Pros Cons Fashionable Not any particular cons Provides excellent friction on the surface You can use ankle braces without any feeling of tightness or discomfort

Check Price

Adidas 4 in Sala Football Shoe

Adidas 4 in Sala Football Shoe, though the name has ‘football’ in it, they are made for futsal. The three color options are excellent. The shoes are lightweight and quite good at durability. Well, they are expensive, especially if you are not a professional futsal player.

Pros Cons Lightweight People have come across size issues Three color options Extremely expensive

Check Price

Adidas Unisex-Adult X Speedflow.4

Adidas Unisex-Adult X Speedflow.4, as the name suggests, can be used by both men and women. The shoes are very good at providing comfort while playing. So, there are fewer chances of having sore feet the next day. The shoes do help the environment as they are made from waste. So, if you buy these futsal shoes, you are definitely helping mother earth in a small way.

Pros Cons Provides great grip Not any particular cons Very comfortable Environmental friendly

Check Price

Nike Men’s Vapor 13 Futsal Shoes

Nike Men’s Vapor 13 comes up with six color options and all these color options don’t differ by much in the terms of pricing. The soft synthetic material wraps your foot to feel like a second skin. The shoes could be a great option to give as a gift on the birthday of a football lover.

Pros Cons Great durability People have faced issues regarding the size of the shoes Various color options Highly comfortable

Check Price

Kobo Football Soccer Shoe K-14

Kobo Football Soccer Shoe K-14 are the most affordable shoes on this list, but that doesn’t mean they lack quality. The sole is made of Faux Leather which gives a good amount of traction. The PVC Synthetic leather prevents water retention. Soft cushioned heel tabs and ankle collars are provided in these shoes.

Pros Cons Quality product at a cheaper price Less known brand Sole is made of Faux Leather The heel tab and ankle collar are provided

Check Price

Nivia Men Carbonite 4.0 Football Shoes

Nivia Men Carbonite 4.0 Football Shoes come in two color options. The shoes can be used on synthetic turf as well as on the indoor hard court. The shoes have a pre-molded heel counter for protection and a secure heel. The insole is made of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate which makes the shoes very comfortable for the feet.

Pros Cons Prevents water retention Not any particular cons Affordable price Comfortable for the feet

Check Price

