Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Top 10 Best Futsal Shoes | Start Your Futsal Journey With These Amazing Soccer Shoes

By KreedOn Network
Updated:
Futsal Shoes- KreedOn
Image Source- FootGearLab
Futsal is a lighter version of football where two teams of 5 players each battle against each other. The playing area used for futsal has similar markings as that of football, but obviously, the overall area of the futsal field is much smaller than football. Out of 5 players, one is a goalkeeper and the ball used for futsal is smaller, harder, and has a lower bounce when compared to normal football. This sport is played on a hard court and for that, you need the best indoor soccer shoes or futsal shoes.

As the rules and requirements of futsal are unique, so are the shoes used for the futsal matches. This article will tell you about the top 10 best futsal shoes so that you can also take part in the futsal tournaments happening around you.

Difference between football shoes & futsal shoes

Futsal Shoes- KreedOn
Image Source- Depositphotos.com
As futsal is played on a hard court and with a harder and smaller ball, futsal shoes are different than any other football shoes. The outsole is the area where football and futsal shoes differ from each other. Football cleats or shoes have studs, while futsal shoes lack studs and come with a durable rubber outsole.

Attacking players in futsal games prefer lighter shoes. Defenders go for shoes that can provide more protection and are more durable. Goalkeepers prefer to use shoes with an extra bit of traction, which helps them to have better control over their lateral movements.

READ | What is Futsal? Is it same as Football? Here’s all you need to know

Top 10 Best Futsal Shoes

Sr. NoFutsal Shoes
1.Adidas Men’s Nemeziz Futsal Shoes
2.Nike Unisex-Child
3.Puma Unisex-Adult Ibero
4.Adidas Men’s X Ghosted.3
5.Puma Unisex-Adult 365 Futsal Shoes
6.Adidas 4 in Sala Football Shoe
7.Adidas Unisex-Adult X Speedflow.4
8.Nike Men’s Vapor 13 soccer shoe
9.Kobo Football Soccer Shoe K-14
10.Nivia Men Carbonite 4.0 Football Shoes

Adidas Men’s Nemeziz Futsal Shoes

futsal shoes - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Adidas Men’s Nemeziz comes in a total of three color options. The sole of the shoes is made of synthetic material which will give you a good grip on the hard court of the futsal arena. Lace closure makes it flexible, as you can fit the shoes as per your requirements. Being a product of Adidas, they are quite expensive.

ProsCons
Lace closure provides you more flexibilityThey might be too narrow at the front for your feet
Durable 
Good traction 
Check Price

Nike Unisex-Child Futsal Shoes

Futsal shoes - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Nike Unisex-Child, as the name suggests can be used by a boy or a girl. The shoes have two color options and the good thing is, there is very little price difference between the two options. Shoes have a medium width. People are giving good reviews on different online shopping websites. These futsal shoes are too good to have any disadvantages.

ProsPros
Can be used by both boy and a girlNot any cons
Affordable 
Lace closure 

Check Price

Puma Unisex-Adult Ibero

football shoes - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

The Puma Unisex-Adult Ibero futsal shoe’s sole is made of material Ethylene Vinyl Acetate. This material makes the shoes extremely durable and flexible. The shoes have two dazzling color options. Again, the product doesn’t have anything which can damage its reputation.

ProsPros
Sole made of Ethylene Vinyl AcetateNot any particular cons
Lace closure 
People are loving the shoes 

Check Price

Adidas Men’s X Ghosted.3 Futsal Shoes

futsal shoes - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Adidas Men’s X Ghosted.3 is one of the best products when it comes to futsal shoes. It must be admitted that the product is extremely overpriced, but the higher price is for Adidas’ reputation. The shoes come in four color options. People are loving the lace closure as it is positioned high on the shoes, so say no to any dangling laces and those getting trapped between your foot and the surface.

ProsCons
High lacesDurability is the big concern
Four color options 
Can be used for the workout as well 

Check Price

Puma Unisex-Adult 365 Futsal Shoes

Futsal shoes - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Puma Unisex-Adult 365 Futsal shoes come up with a very dynamic color range. The colors look awesome and they will highlight your presence in the futsal arena. The rubber sole provides great friction, so you can give your best without worrying about slipping.

ProsCons
FashionableNot any particular cons
Provides excellent friction on the surface 
You can use ankle braces without any feeling of tightness or discomfort 

Check Price

Adidas 4 in Sala Football Shoe

Futsal shoes - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Adidas 4 in Sala Football Shoe, though the name has ‘football’ in it, they are made for futsal. The three color options are excellent. The shoes are lightweight and quite good at durability. Well, they are expensive, especially if you are not a professional futsal player.

ProsCons
LightweightPeople have come across size issues
Three color optionsExtremely expensive

Check Price

Adidas Unisex-Adult X Speedflow.4

Best soccer shoes - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Adidas Unisex-Adult X Speedflow.4, as the name suggests, can be used by both men and women. The shoes are very good at providing comfort while playing. So, there are fewer chances of having sore feet the next day. The shoes do help the environment as they are made from waste. So, if you buy these futsal shoes, you are definitely helping mother earth in a small way.

ProsCons
Provides great gripNot any particular cons
Very comfortable 
Environmental friendly 

Check Price

Nike Men’s Vapor 13 Futsal Shoes

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Nike Men’s Vapor 13 comes up with six color options and all these color options don’t differ by much in the terms of pricing. The soft synthetic material wraps your foot to feel like a second skin. The shoes could be a great option to give as a gift on the birthday of a football lover.

ProsCons
Great durabilityPeople have faced issues regarding the size of the shoes
Various color options 
Highly comfortable 

Check Price

Kobo Football Soccer Shoe K-14

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Kobo Football Soccer Shoe K-14 are the most affordable shoes on this list, but that doesn’t mean they lack quality. The sole is made of Faux Leather which gives a good amount of traction. The PVC Synthetic leather prevents water retention. Soft cushioned heel tabs and ankle collars are provided in these shoes.

ProsCons
Quality product at a cheaper priceLess known brand
Sole is made of Faux Leather 
The heel tab and ankle collar are provided 

Check Price

Nivia Men Carbonite 4.0 Football Shoes

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Nivia Men Carbonite 4.0 Football Shoes come in two color options. The shoes can be used on synthetic turf as well as on the indoor hard court. The shoes have a pre-molded heel counter for protection and a secure heel. The insole is made of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate which makes the shoes very comfortable for the feet.

ProsCons
Prevents water retentionNot any particular cons
Affordable price 
Comfortable for the feet 

Check Price

KreedOnRead More | Top 11 best Running shoes under 5000: High-Performance shoes for you

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn's community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
