Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World

Sports betting, whether it’s a remarkable win or a catastrophic loss, is fun, but without some guidance and knowledge, it’s a dangerous endeavor. Football and football games require a lot of expertise to predict. An appropriate analysis is required. If you’re not good at analyzing matches, you’ll lose your stakes and money every time. This is why football fans around the world are actively looking for the best football prediction site and platforms that offer accurate forecasts and long-term winnings. The sites listed in this post provide sports and soccer forecasts and are safe for users and fans in different countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France, Turkey, Tunisia, and Portugal. These websites offer the odds of betting accurately.

These websites rely primarily on statistics and may also use software that relies on statistical algorithms to predict football matches before the match. Most of them have a correct prediction percentage of over 50%, and those predictions cover all the major football leagues in the world. These sports prediction sites take into account the following:

Type of competition: Champions League , Premier League, etc.

Injuries within the teams

Records from both teams

A set of games they previously played

Strength of defense line

Weather conditions, etc

After considering these factors, you may be able to obtain accurate results by calculating the results yourself.

We list the top 10 best football prediction sites in the world down below.

List of top 10 best prediction sites in the world

S.N Football Prediction Sites 1 Betensured 2 Forebet 3 WinDrawWin 4 PredictZ 5 BetExplorer 6 Mighty Tips 7 Tipsbet.co.uk 8 SportyTrader 9 Matchplug.com 10 Free Super Tips

Betensured

Betensured holds the top position as the best sports prediction website in the world providing accurate predictions on real football events daily. This site has been highly rated by various people who have taken part in frequent betting. They give you the most likely outcome of a football match with history, facts, and other factors considered to support their prediction to minimize the probability of losing. Betensured has also extended its predictions to other sports around the world, including:

Football

Basketball

Ice Hockey

Lawn Tennis

Rugby

The team consists of well-researched and knowledgeable top experts who achieve an accuracy rate of over 85%, which guarantees you substantial profits. You can become a member just by signing up for a FREE PLAN or PAY PACK. As a free member, you get limited daily expert advice posted on the site. You also have access to the site’s free catalogs. You can sign up for a premium plan by paying by bank deposit and debit card. What can you gain as a premium member?

Selection notification email at least 24 hours before the start

Access to all categories

Risk management

Weekly Performance Report

Wins

Forebet

This site is among the favorites and most visited in the browser of many bookmakers. Forebet has an extensive database with football data from over 200 leagues over the past 15 years. They make predictions on many safe bets in the leagues of Africa, Europe, Asia, South America, North America, and Australia. You get unique football predictions, tips, picks, in-depth stats, live scores, match previews, and detailed analysis for 500+ football leagues for free. Forebet has mathematical football predictions generated by a computer algorithm based on statistics. When you click on a match on forebet.com, it will take you to detailed match statistics. You will also find the full stats of each team by clicking on the name of the team.

On the match statistics page you can find the city distance of the two teams, current form (last 6 matches), head-to-head record, home form, away team record, upcoming matches, player injuries, compare odds, overview statistics (goals scored/conceded, etc.). At forebet.com you can follow live scores and watch match happenings like scorers, assists, and yellow/red cards. In the Live Tips section, you will find predictions, generated while the match is in progress, that take into account the course of the match. A list of injured and suspended players for major football tournaments is also available. This precious information can certainly help a wise bettor to make his prediction.

WinDrawWin

WinDrawWin is one of the most reliable football prediction sites, offering free football betting advice, betting statistics, football results, statistics, and trends. You’ll find information on where to watch football live online, league tables, betting tools, and the newest free bet offers on the site. Every season, WinDrawWin covers over 120 international soccer leagues and competitions, providing you with around 20,000 predictions. Their football predictions and football accumulator predictions are based on our in-depth understanding of football statistics.

Premier League Predictions

Championship Predictions

La Liga Predictions

Bundesliga Predictions

Ligue 1 Predictions

Serie A Predictions

Champions League Predictions

WinDrawWin also has one of the most comprehensive football statistics sections, which includes both sides to score, BTTS, win, over/under 2.5 and 1.5 goals, half-time under/over, and more.

PredictZ

PredictZ is a well-known football prediction website with a global audience. Users can get free football tips and forecasts from the website for all football leagues, including lower-division divisions in Brazil, Germany, Austria, and other countries. PredictZ has the following features:

Predictions are available for over 350 leagues throughout the world.

Has an accuracy percentage of around 87 percent, which is based exclusively on statistical study analysis.

Gives you over 2.5 matches and both teams to score (BTTS) suggestions by predicting the score line of various matches.

It shows you the results of their last five matches, as well as the home and away scoring records for both teams.

Shows how many games each team has played, how many they have won, drawn, or lost, and how many goals they have conceded and scored.

Best Football Prediction Site in the world: BetExplorer

Over the years, BetExplorer has proven to be a valuable tool for bettors in predicting everyday football games. This service assists bettors in making decisions about their forecasts by providing helpful tips. By examining future soccer, tennis, hockey, basketball, handball, volleyball, and baseball matches, results, and other sports statistics on the site, you may pick the greatest bet. You can explore your wager by exploring data and fixtures, finding the best odds at the best bookmaker, and then follow your selections live in the Livescore area. So, what more do you require for betting on soccer, tennis, hockey, basketball, handball, volleyball, and baseball? In March 2021, over 3,900,000 visitors were recorded. As a result, it has become one of Europe’s most popular sports betting assistance websites.

Best Football Prediction Site in the world: Mighty Tips

Mighty Tip is a collection of well-chosen football advice derived from sophisticated analytics that will help you become a successful tipper. It includes a football odds comparison that allows you to locate the best bet values in seconds. Mightytips.com examines accessible data assets and conducts the necessary research for you, so you don’t have to. The method utilizes instills facts in the mind of the user, allowing you to receive advice with market-leading average win rates.

Best Football Prediction Site in the world: Tipsbet.co.uk

This is one of the most popular football websites, with a reputation for profitability and dependability, as well as smart, well-written content that is well worth reading. Customers can get free betting recommendations on this site, which can definitely assist them place the finest bets. If you’re worried about placing your sports bets before the game starts, check out the Live Betting section and place your wagers in real-time.

Best Football Prediction Site in the world: Free Super Tips

This British website combines in-depth statistical research with a thorough understanding of football leagues, as well as providing free betting tips and extensive sports news. You can obtain assistance whether you’re a seasoned stat-loving sports fan hooked to analytics or a passionate punter hunting for the perfect accumulator. Punters provide free football betting tips across the following markets, combining in-depth statistical analysis with an awareness of football leagues around the world.

Tips for accumulators

Both teams to score tips.

Tips for getting a good score

Details for Over 2.5 Goals

Tips for both teams to score and win

Tips for goal scorers at any time

Every major league in the globe offers daily match betting previews and analyses.

English Premier League

Champions League

Europa League

Sky Bet Championship

LaLiga

Serie A

Bundesliga

Ligue 1

MLS

Best Football Prediction Site in the world: SportyTrader

SportyTrader is a website dedicated to online sports betting that was founded in 2005. It has successfully developed several specialized tools in order to establish credible forecasts in order to assist our readers to place as many winning bets as possible. Every day of the week, you’ll find predictions on forthcoming events produced after extensive research by a team of specialists who cover a wide range of sports, from American Football to Cricket, Soccer, and Tennis. Predictions are available for all major athletic leagues and competitions, including the English Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, NBA, Grand Slam tennis tournaments, Six Nations Rugby, Test, and one-day cricket, to name a few.

Best Football Prediction Site in the world: Matchplug.com

Matchplug.com, which is still ranked among the greatest soccer prediction websites, is another excellent resource for correct predictions. Many expert bettors and professional tipsters call Matchplug home, and they’ve honed their skills in Premier League predictions, Serie A predictions, La Liga predictions, German Bundesliga predictions, Ligue 1 predictions, Serie B predictions, and English Championship predictions, among other things, through years of close game observation. You’ll be given professional advice that turns your errant, unexpected betting experience into a sequence of winning bets, thanks to a strong comprehension of the leagues and even more experience placing winning bets. Predictions are based on extensive study and statistical analysis, including head-to-head records, recent goal-scoring runs, winning ratios, home-field advantage, injuries, and more.

