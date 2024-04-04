Thursday, April 4, 2024
Top 10 Best Fitness Bands of 2024 | Flex Your Style and Fitness

Discover the Best Fitness Bands of 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source - Amazon.in
Sumit Malgotra
By Sumit Malgotra
5 mins read
Updated:
In an era where health and technology are intertwined simultaneously, finding the perfect fit band has become more than just a quеst for tracking stеps or monitoring heart rates—it’s a statеmеnt of style and a commitment to wellness. As we stеp into 2024, the landscape of fitness bands has evolved, offering simple signs, advanced features, and seamless integration with our daily lives. Whеthеr you’re a sеasonеd athlete or a new gym- goer, the options are plenty, but distinguishing the best from the rest requires a keen eye for innovation, performance, and, of course, flair. Join us as we dive into the realm of fitness bands, branding cutting-edge technology with undeniable style to elevate your fitness journey to new heights. 

Benefits of Fitness Bands 

  • Activity tracking for stеps, distancе, and calories burned.
  • Goal setting and progress tracking
  • Heart rate monitoring for exercise optimization
  • Sleep tracking to analyze sleep patterns.
  • Strеss management features with relaxation prompts
  • Workout guidance with real-time feedback
  • Notifications and reminders for calls and messages
  • Integration with health apps for comprehensive data analysis
  • Community and social features for accountability
  • All-day wearability with light weight and water-resistant design 

Top 10 fitness bands 

Sno Fitness Bands
1 Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker
2 PunnkFunnk D115 Smart Band
3 Drumstone Smart Fitness Band M10
4 Adlynlife M6 Smart Band Wireless Sweatproof Fitness Band
5 PunnkFunnk PFM6 Smart Band
6 Huawei Band 7 (2022) 1.47” Amoled Display
7 MI Women’s Smart Band 5 India’s No. 1 Fitness Band
8 MELBON M6 Smart Band
9 Exxelo M4 Band Bluetooth Health Wrist Smart Band
10 Waylon Smart Band M4 – Fitness Band
Top 9 Best Thera Bands | The New Way Towards Your Fitness Goal  | KreedOnAlso Read | Top 12 Best Thera Bands | Resistance Redefined

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker

Top 10 Best Fitness Bands of 2024 | Flex Your Style and Fitness - KreedOn
Image Source- Amazon

This wellness tracker monitors your health constantly, assessing stress levels, daily readiness, sleep quality, and blood oxygen levels. It notifies you of calls, texts, and app alerts when your phone is nearby and boasts a battery life of up to 10 days. New members receive a 6-month Premium membership included. Package includes: 1 device, 2 straps (small & large), and charger.

Pros  Cons 
Assess stress level  Not any con 
Looks stylish 
Very light 

Check Price

PunnkFunnk D115 Smart Band

Top 10 Best Fitness Bands of 2024 | Flex Your Style and Fitness - KreedOn
Image Source- Amazon

This fitness band tracks your steps, estimates distance and calories burned, and records activities like running and sit-ups. You need to download the app from the Play Store to set it up and receive call and message notifications. It doesn’t support calling and isn’t for swimming. The battery lasts over 3 days, and it connects via Bluetooth to smartphones and tablets.

Pros  Cons 
Very comfortable  Not water resistance 
Looks stylish  Not much durable 
Easy to wear 

Check Price

Drumstone Smart Fitness Band M10

Image Source- Amazon

This fitness band has Bluetooth, heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, sleep monitoring, call rejection, alarms, and message notifications. You can make and receive calls and messages with it by downloading an app on your smartphone. It’s great for tracking workouts, health, and sleep. Plus, it comes with a 10-year warranty in India for easy replacements.

Pros  Cons 
Heart rate monitoring  Not much durable 
Very versatile  Not water resistance 
10 years warranty

Check Price

Top 10 Best Pull-Up Bars for Home | Reach New Heights - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Pull-Up Bars for Home | Reach New Heights

Adlynlife M6 Smart Band Wireless Sweatproof Fitness Band

Top 10 Best Fitness Bands of 2024 | Flex Your Style and Fitness - KreedOn
Image Source- Amazon

Charge your watch for at least 2 hours before using it. It lasts up to 3 days on a single charge with a 135 mAh battery. Get notifications for calls and messages, including social media alerts. It works as a fitness tracker too. Only compatible with Android phones for calls and messages. Features include app notifications, alarms, heart rate monitoring, and more. Download an app and turn on Bluetooth to connect.

Pros  Cons 
Come with 135mAh battery Only compatible with Androids! 
Very versatile 
Water resistance 

Check Price

PunnkFunnk PFM6 Smart Band

Image Source- Amazon

The new PFM6 Band has a sleek design with a 0.96-inch HD screen, lightweight yet durable. It’s compatible with devices using Bluetooth 4.0 and below, connecting easily to smartphones, tablets, and PCs. Just pair it via Bluetooth to your phone. It charges magnetically and tracks your fitness activities with PAI. It’s waterproof but not for swimming. With a standby time of over 15 days, it uses advanced Bluetooth for seamless connectivity. The Activity Tracker Mode records your workout sessions, monitoring steps and more.

Pros  Cons 
HD screen not any cons
Very durable 
Lightweight and comfortable 

Check Price

Huawei Band 7 (2022) 1.47” Amoled Display

Top 10 Best Fitness Bands of 2024 | Flex Your Style and Fitness - KreedOn
Image Source – Amazon

The Huawei Band 7 is a sleek fitness tracker with a vibrant screen and lasting battery. It monitors steps, distance, heart rate, and sleep, ideal for those who want both style and functionality. With its cool design and useful feature, the Huawei Band 7 (2022)  is perfect for anyone who wants to stay active and fashionable.

Pros  Cons 
Comes with free size Not any cons
Water resistance
Very stylish

Check Price

MI (Renewed) Women’s Smart Band 5 India’s No. 1 Fitness Band

Image Source- Amazon

This Renewed product is new, tested and backed by a minimum six-month warranty. It comes with all accessories and a generic box. Features include a 1.1” full touch AMOLED display, 14-day battery life, magnetic charging, and PAI for fitness tracking.

Pros  Cons 
Water Resistance plastic strap
1.1 inches display (AMOLED color display)
long lasting battery

Check Price

MELBON M6 Smart Band

Image Source- Amazon

Count steps, distance, and calories with the Step Counter. Use multi-sport mode for activities and sleep tracking. Download the app for notifications; no calling supported. Band is waterproof but not for swimming, with over three days of standby battery. Connects via USB includes touch screen, and compatible with smartphones and tablets.

Pros  Cons 
Multiple uses  Not much durable 
Long battery life  No calling support 
Comfortable strap

Check Price

Exxelo M4 Band Bluetooth Health Wrist Smart Band

Top 10 Best Fitness Bands of 2024 | Flex Your Style and Fitness - KreedOn
Image Source- Amazon

Introducing the M4 Fitness Smart Band! It’s waterproof, tracks your fitness stats like calories burned and sleep patterns, and even monitors your heart rate and blood pressure. With calling and messaging functions (Android only), it’s your ultimate fitness companion. Plus, it’s backed by a 1-year replacement warranty across India. 

Pros  Cons 
water resistance  Only support android 
Very versatile 
Replacement warranty 

Check Price

Waylon Smart Band M4 – Fitness Band

Image Source- Amazon

The M4 Band is a convenient fitness tracker that monitors your activity all day. It tracks steps, distance, calories, and active minutes, displaying your stats on its OLED screen or app. Simply download one of the recommended apps and connect via Bluetooth on your smartphone to receive call, message, and social media notifications on your wrist. The M4 Band boasts a sleek, lightweight design with a 0.96-inch HD screen and comfortable silicone straps.

Pros  Cons 
For multiple uses  Not water resistance 
Sleek design  Not much durable 
Very comfortable 

Check Price

Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals - KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals

