Top 8 Greatest Female Sprinters of All Time | Women Athletes who have amazed us

Sprints are races over short distances in athletics and track and field events. In this sport, a person is running over a short distance at his/her highest speed in a limited period. It’s basically running at high speed and reaching the target as soon as possible. The sport is among the oldest running competitions, being recorded at the Ancient Olympic Games. Just like the male sprinters, most of the greatest female sprinter’s hail from Jamaica. Along with Jamaica, the United States of America has produced a battery of runners who have amazed us with their incredible performances. Let us have a look at the best female sprinters of all time:

Top 8 Female Sprinters of All Time

S. No. Name of Sprinters 1. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce 2. Wyomia Tyus 3. Gail Devers 4. Kerron Stewart 5. Veronica Campbell-Brown 6. Carmelita Jeter 7. Merlene Ottey 8. Wilma Rudolph

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce | Best Female sprinters



Hailing from the land of Yohan Blake and Usain Bolt, Shelly is the best female sprinter of all time. She is the current Olympic and World Champion and set the record for the quickest time by a female sprinter in 2022. She is one of the world’s most incredible athletes. Additionally, she has noted timings like 10.67, 10.65, 10.62, 10.66, and 10.67.

Wyomia Tyus | Best Female sprinters



The athlete from the United States became the first person in history to successfully defend her Olympic 100m crown. At the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, she earned the gold medal, which she later won again at the 1968 Mexico Olympics. She also won a silver medal in the 4x100m relay at the 1964 Olympics before taking home a gold in the same competition in the 1968 Games.

Her time of 11.08 seconds in the 100-meter final at the 1968 Olympics set a new world record, while her 200-meter personal best was 23.08 seconds.

Gail Devers | Best women sprinter



Gail Devers, who had previously won the 100-meter Olympic championship in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and the 1996 Atlanta Games, became the second woman after Tyus to do so. In 1993, 1995, and 1997 World Championships, Devers competed in the 100-meter hurdles event and won the gold medal each time.

Kerron Stewart | Best women sprinters



Kerron Stewart is a Jamaican sprinter who won 3 Olympic gold medals in 2009, 2013, and 2015 in the 4x100m relay. Kerron Stewart excels at the 100 and 200 meters, as she demonstrated in 2008 at the Olympics in Beijing when she won silver in both events. She then led the Jamaican squad to a silver medal in the 4×100-meter relay at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Veronica Campbell-Brown | Best women sprinters

The Jamaican sprinter, who was born in 1982, has won eight Olympic medals and is just the second woman in history to successfully defend her 200-meter Olympic crown in both the 2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing Games. She has dominated the sport since she was a little child, and she is one of just nine athletes who have won world titles in the juvenile, junior, and senior divisions.

She won the 100-meter race at the 2007 World Championships in Osaka, and the 200-meter race at the 2011 World Championships in Daegu. Shelly-Ann has won two gold medals in the 60-meter event at the IAAF World Indoor Championships. Her personal best times for the 100 and 200 meters are 10.76 and 21.74 seconds, respectively.

Carmelita Jeter | Best female sprinters

In the 100-meter dash, Jeter won the 2011 IAAF World Championship with a time of 10.90 seconds. She now owns three of the top ten quickest times for the 100 meters. Her best 200-meter time was 22.11 seconds, which she recorded in Eugene, Oregon, in 2012.

Merlene Ottey | Best female sprinters

Ottey has earned the nickname “Queen of the Track” and has won 9 Olympic gold in addition to 14 World Championship medals. She also acquired the moniker “Bronze Queen” due to her propensity for always winning the bronze medal. Merlene has the longest career as a high-level international sprinter and holds the record for most Olympic appearances with seven. At the age of 52 years, she competed for Slovenia in the 4x100m relay at the 2012 European Championship.

Wilma Rudolph | Best women sprinters

Rudolph acquired a number of nicknames, including “The Tornado,” “Skeeter,” “La Gazzella Nera,” or “The Black Gazelle,” in Italian, and “La Perle Noire,” or “The Black Pearl,” in French.

At the 1960 Rome Olympics, Wilma Rudolph became the first American woman to win the triple gold in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 4×100-meter relay events. She was recognized as the fastest woman of the 1960s.

Top 6 Fastest Indian Runners

S.No Fastest Indian Runners 1 Amlan Borgohain 2 Amiya Kumar Mallick 3 Gurindervir Singh 4 Rachita Panda 5 Dutee Chand 6 Hima Das

Who is the current fastest runner in India? Amlan Borgohain is regarded as the current fastest runner in India. Who is the best female sprinter in the world? Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is one of the best female sprinters of all time. She is the current Olympic and World Champion and set the record for the quickest time by a female sprinter in 2022. What happened with Dutee Chand? Indian popular female sprinter Dutee Chand has been suspended after testing positive for using prohibited anabolic steroids.