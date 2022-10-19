Best Exercises For A Good Body Shape | Stay Fit Be A Hit

- Advertisement -

Though we cannot decide or change the type of body we are born with, we can boost our body and shape it well with the right sets of exercises. Often, we come across different body shapes while browsing through any media or magazine that makes us long to have them. People are usually not pleased with the type of body that they possess. They always strive to have a body that is actually healthy and also has the added benefit of looking better aesthetically. All of these are possible, just by doing certain sets of exercises regularly. Doing exercise on daily basis will shape your body in the right way.

Sure, who doesn’t like to lose weight: shedding those extra pounds? A diet will help one in losing weight but doing certain exercises that aid in body composition also helps build the muscles along the way. A good diet combined with a set of exercises, and you are set to go. In this blog, we will look at different exercises that make your body fit and in good shape.

Body Composition

-- Advertisement --

Body composition is defined as the body’s ratio of fat to lean mass, which includes muscles, bones, and body organs. The body composition of an individual is evaluated by using body fat percentage.

Ideal Ranges of Body Composition

For a fit woman, body fat: 21-24%

For a fit man, body fat: 14-17%

Exercising daily is beneficial for your health in numerous ways. However, it is also true that the vast options available out there and the infinite information present may at times be overwhelming; thereby making it difficult for you to determine a workout routine.

-- Advertisement --

So, the following are 7 exercises that are simple yet powerful tools that will help you achieve your goal and keep your body in shape. Stick to this routine devotedly for 30 days, and you will see the results.

Top Exercises for Good Body Shape

Lunges

We start with a well-rounded exercise that promotes functional movement as well as increases strength in the glutes region and the legs.

Start by standing with the feet shoulder-width apart and arms down by the sides. Taking a step forward with the right leg, bend your right knee. After doing so, stop when your thigh is parallel to the ground. Push up off your right foot and return to the starting position. Repeat with your left leg. Complete 3 sets of 10 reps.

-- Advertisement --

Also Read | How to increase lung capacity? Top 7 Best Exercise

Pushups

This is the most basic yet most effective exercise and is good for upper body shape. The pushup is one of the best chest exercises. The number of muscles that are engaged to perform this exercise is what makes it so efficient.

Starting in a plank position, we make sure that the core is tight, the shoulders pulled down and back, and the neck is neutral. Bend your elbows and proceed to lower your body down to the floor. When your chest grazes it, extend your elbows and return to the start. The elbows should be kept close to the body during the movement. Complete 3 sets of as many reps as possible.

For some, performing this may prove to be a bit difficult. So there exists a modification of the exercise. You can drop down onto a modified stance on your knees and continue with the set. This will also prove to be equally effective.

-- Advertisement --

Squats

Performing squats increases the strength of your lower body, and core strength, while also increasing the flexibility of the hips and the lower back. They also aid in burning a lot of calories since they engage a lot of large muscles and thus this exercise will make your lower body in good shape.

We start by standing straight, the feet a bit wider than shoulder-width apart, and the arms at your sides. Brace your core and, keeping your chest and chin up, push your hips back and bend your knees as if you’re going to sit in a chair. Ensure that the knees do not bow inward or outward. Drop down until your thighs are parallel to the ground, bringing your arms out in front of you in a comfortable position. Pause for 1 second, then extend your legs and return to the starting position. Complete 3 sets of 20 reps.

Also Read | Best Exercises To Burn Fat in Your Body

Burpees

Burpees are the best exercise for good body shape since they consist of a combination of explosive and dynamic movements that helps in strengthening the upper body. This is a full-body exercise and is used extensively in strength training.

Stand upright with your feet shoulder-width apart and your arms down at your sides. With your hands out in front of you, start to squat down. As soon as your hands reach the ground, pop your legs straight back into a pushup position. Following this, jump your feet up to your palms by hinging at the waist. Get your feet as close to your hands as you can get. Stand up straight, bring your arms above your head, and jump. Complete 3 sets of 10 reps as a beginner.

Sit-Ups

These are exercises that also engage multiple muscles of the body. The muscle groups that are engaged by this exercise are the chest, hip flexors, lower back, neck, and abdominals. Though they are similar to crunches, sit-ups offer a greater range of motion.

Read More | Best Gym Workout Plan For Beginners

Planks

They say if you wish to truly know how long a minute is, perform a plank. The plank is an excellent exercise that targets the abdomen as the core. The exercise also engages various other parts of the body and keeps you in good shape. What’s more beneficial is that apart from strengthening the core, it also helps stabilize, balance, and power the entire body.

Begin in a pushup position with your hand and toes firmly planted on the ground, your back straight, and your core tight. Keep your chin slightly tucked and your gaze just in front of your hands. Take deep, controlled breaths while maintaining tension throughout your entire body, so your abs, shoulders, triceps, glutes, and quads are all engaged. Complete 2-3 sets of 30-second holds to start.

Glute Bridge

Finishing off, we have the glute bridge, which is a tremendous exercise for the lower back.

Lie on the floor with your knees bent, feet flat on the ground, and your arms straight at your sides with your palms facing down. Pushing through your heels, raise your hips off the ground by squeezing your core, glutes, and hamstrings . Make sure that your upper back and shoulders should still in contact with the ground, and also your core down to your knees should form a straight line. Pause for 1–2 seconds at the top, and then return to the starting position. Complete 10–12 reps for 3 sets.

READ | Best Exercises for hamstring | Recovery, and Strength

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport