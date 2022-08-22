Top 5 Best Esports Players Who Made a Fortune | How Cybersport is a new age source of income?

- Advertisement -

Betting is one of the most popular forms of entertainment associated with gambling. There are many betting platforms available online. Amongst all the betting sites, one popular name is of Mostbet. This website allows not only sports betting but also cyber sports betting. The company's services are not only available on the website, but also on the Mostbet app. In this blog you will get details of top 5 best esports players from all across the world.

The Best eSports Players

There are quite a few examples of those who got rich through gambling entertainment. Let’s take a look at the stories of the most successful & best esports players for whom eSports has become a source of income.

Johan Sundstein: The Best eSports Players

While there are many players who have made fortunes in eSports, there are few who have been successful. This cyber-sport enthusiast is popularly known by pseudonym N0tail. The Danish eSports star has been playing since 2012. He has been a member of Team Secret, Cloud9 and now heads up OG.

Additionally, Johan Sundstein coached the 2nd OG squad, OG.Seed, until it was disbanded. Over the course of his career, this cyber-sportsman has won $7,000,000.

Jesse Vainikka: The Best eSports Players of the world

In the eSports industry, Jesse Vainikka is better known by pseudonym JerAx. He is a professional eSports player from Finland who has been part of the top eSports teams such as Team Liquid, OG. The cyber sportsman stopped playing Dota 2 professionally in 2020, but is still considered one of the richest players and best eSports players. By the time he left, he had earned $6,500,000.

Anathan Pham

An Australian player better known by his nickname Ana. He is a professional eSports player. The cyber sportsman made his debut as a member of Mobility Gaming in 2013. Anathan Pham has made a large fortune through Dota 2. The player has participated in Invictus Gaming and Team World. He reached the peak of his popularity when he cooperated with OG. By 2021, the total state of the player was equal to $ 6,000,000.

Sebastien Debs

Currently, Debs plays under the nickname Ceb but his previous screen name was 7ckngMad. The cyber-sportsman has been an active player in Dota 2 since 2011. The player has been a member of top Dota 2 teams. He has been a permanent member of the OG since 2015. Thanks to his vast experience, the cyber athlete has been able to earn a total of $5,560,000 (approx).

Topias Taavitsainen

Topias Taavitsainen, a cyber athlete from Finland, is known to many by the name – pseudonym Topson. He is one of the highest-paid players in Dota 2. Though considered one of the wealthiest eSports players in the world, Topson is a relatively newcomer to the game. The player made his debut in the competitive arena in 2017. Initially, the cyber athlete played for the SFTe-esports team. After that, the player became a member of 5 Anchors No Captain. The player is now a member of the OG team. By 2021, the cyber sportsman’s total wealth was approximately $5,500,000.

Other Wealthy eSports Players

The professional players listed above are the most successful and best eSports players in the world today. However, there are some other players in the world of eSports who have managed to amass a large fortune through gaming. These include:

Kuro Takhasomi, who plays under the nickname KuroKy in Dota 2 and has the total earnings of USD 5,200,000;

Amer Al-Barkawi – nickname – pseudonym Miracle, total earnings – 4,800,000 USD;

Ivan Ivanov – better known as MinD_ContRoL, he has earned 4,600,000 USD in eSports games till now;

Maroun Merhej – plays under the nickname GH in Dota 2, total earnings – 4,600,000 USD from eSports games;

Lasse Urpalainen – plays Dota 2 under the nickname MATUMBAMAN and has earned a total of USD 3,770,000.

Popular eSports Games

Dota 2 is a MOBA game in which the first one to break the opponent’s throne wins. Dota 2 is deservedly considered to be the most popular eSports game in the world. There is an annual International world championship with a huge prize pool.

Counter-Strike is a shooting game that is played with the aim of reaching a goal, such as saving hostages, defusing bombs, or engaging the opponents.

League of Legends is another MOBA game similar to Dota 2. It differs from the latter with cartoonish graphics as well as a few extra features.

How to Make Money in eSports?

As you can see, the gaming industry is quite a lucrative field