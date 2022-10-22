Top 9 Best Cycling Sunglasses | Improve Your Vision & Enjoy The Ride

Perhaps the funkiest but equally useful equipment that cyclists use is cycling sunglasses. A cyclist with glasses on looks extraordinarily amazing compared to one who doesn’t put them on. Well, to be honest, looks are always a secondary consideration to any cyclist, or to say any athlete. The sunglasses should protect the eyes from dust, sun rays, bugs, rain, etc. A rising sun or setting sun does impose a great challenge when you face it. So, the glass should prevent the powerful sunlight from affecting your vision while riding or cycling. Hence in this article, we will look at the top 9 best cycling glasses to wear.
How does a cyclist decide which sunglasses to choose?
There are tons of options when it comes to cycling sunglasses. An amateur and recreational cyclist would pick any glass available to him or her. However, the professional ones need to be a bit choosy about them. A wrong glass can put them in the position of losing the race.
So here are the types of cycling glasses & brief information about them:
Rimmed and rimless glasses: Rimless glasses are important when you are cycling off-road and that’s where you want extra visibility. You can use rimmed glasses if the race is on a road.
Mirrored glasses
No one wants to squint their eyes and still ride a cycle. It does get uncomfortable. That’s where mirrored glasses come into the picture. They keep your vision clear by not allowing most of the sunlight, thus making a ride more comfortable.
Orange or Yellow Lenses
They are best when the light is dim. You can use them at either dusk or dawn. These glasses brighten up the road and enhance visibility even in low-light situations.
Clear Lenses
Clear lenses are useful during night riding or when rain is beating you. They protect your eyes from dust, debris, and raindrops.
Photochromic Lenses
Photochromic lenses automatically adjust to changing light conditions. They will darken when the sun gets brighter and lighten when the available light levels start to decrease.
Top 9 Best Cycling Sunglasses
Oakley Radar EV Cycling Sunglasses
These glasses come in two colors i.e. polished black or prism black. These glasses are excellent while protecting the eyes from UV light, UVA, UVB, UVC, and harmful blue light up to 400mm. The gray tint on these lenses makes them perfect to use when there's strong sunlight or intensified light that is reflected off water or snow.
The molded thermoplastic O-Matter frame makes the glasses very sturdy and robust.
|Pros
|Cons
|Protection against harmful rays
|Not any particular cons
|Protection against glaring light
|Strong and flexible frame
Tifosi Crit Sport Performance Sunglasses
Tifosi Crit Sport Performance Sunglasses come in crystal black color. The glasses are made of Enliven which is a kind of polycarbonate. The lenses are good for those who have medium-sized faces. A hydrophilic runner is provided at the nose pad. The glasses give 100% UV protection and as they are vented, they reduce fogging with added airflow.
|Pros
|Cons
|Vented glasses will keep fog away
|No color options
|100% UV protection
|Night lens option
X-Tiger Polarized Sports Sunglasses
These bike riding glasses might look like they have a heavy frame, but when you wear them, they feel like a feather. To be precise, the accurate weight is mere 19.2 grams. Despite being low on weight, they do not negotiate with the build quality and overall sturdiness. Not to mention, they provide excellent UV protection.
|Pros
|Cons
|Ultra-light frame
|Overpriced
|Comes with a total of three lenses
|The drastic price difference between different colored options
|Multipurpose
RT100 Professional wrap around Frame less Cycling Sunglasses
If you want to look cool, but at the same time, you do not want to compromise with quality, then RT100 Professional wrap-around Frameless Cycling Sunglasses are made for you. The frameless design elevates the looks and also increases visibility. The glasses are made of large-vertical-depth cylindrical shield lenses. It is perfectly ideal for outdoor activities like cycling, driving, running, etc.
|Pros
|Cons
|Enhances the looks of the user
|Users have experienced issues regarding the build quality
|Improved visibility
|Multipurpose use
|Shortens the reaction time of the user
Torege Sports Sunglasses
Torege Sports Sunglasses use 100% proprietary high-definition lens technology that ramps up contrast, amps up colors, and enhances detail so you miss nothing. The color change option is extremely useful when light conditions change very quickly. Changing the lens is extremely easy thanks to the quick change system.
|Pros
|Cons
|Polarized glasses
|Not any particular cons
|High-definition lens technology
|Quick change system
Bollfo Polarized Sports Cycling Sunglasses
Bollfo Polarized Sports Sunglasses are fashionable and equally useful for outdoor activities like cycling, baseball, running, golf, etc. Provides perfect UV400 protection. Despite being a colored lens, it does restore the true color of the surroundings thus allowing you to enjoy nature in its original colors. The lens is very light but at the same time has a sturdy frame.
|Pros
|Cons
|UV400 protection
|Might be less comfortable at the nose for some users
|Can be used for multiple outdoor activities
|Restores the true color of the surroundings
Gieadun Sports Cycling Sunglasses
Gieadun Sports Sunglasses come in various color options. The good thing about these options is that there isn’t much price difference. These lenses are wide lenses that provide you with almost 180 degrees of view. These glasses are ideal for biking, cycling, baseball, golf, driving, running, fishing, skiing, climbing, and travel activities.
|Pros
|Cons
|Multiple color options
|Build quality can be improved
|Provides a wide view
|Impact resistant lenses
Gemgoo Unisex Polarized UV Glasses
Gemgoo Unisex Polarized UV Glasses are contrast-enhancing glasses that make everything clearer and brighter to you. The biggest advantage of them is that you can wear your normal glasses beneath this one. The Gemgoo glasses come up with a unique frame to accommodate the normal lenses used by people to improve their vision.
|Pros
|Cons
|No one can know whether you are wearing corrective glasses beneath them or not
|Durability might not be up to the standards
|Contrast enhancing technology
|Affordable
QoolTimes Polarized Sunglasses
QoolTimes Polarized Sunglasses have a very simple yet elegant design. A high-wrap cylindrical shield gives you a wider view, thus making it more fitting for outdoor activities. The material TR90 makes it lightweight, durable, and flexible. The lenses also protect your eyes by reducing the reflection of light from water, pavement, or other nonmetallic surfaces.
|Pros
|Cons
|Adjustable nose pad
|Quite prone to fingermarks
|High-wrap cylindrical shield gives the best view of the surroundings
|Lightweight and equally strong
|Protection of eyes from reflecting light
