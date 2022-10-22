Saturday, October 22, 2022
HomeSports 2.0Top 9 Best Cycling Sunglasses | Improve Your Vision & Enjoy The...

Top 9 Best Cycling Sunglasses | Improve Your Vision & Enjoy The Ride

-- Advertisement --
By KreedOn Network
Updated:
Best Cycling sunglasses- KreedOn
Image Source- Times of India
- Advertisement -

Perhaps the funkiest but equally useful equipment that cyclists use is cycling sunglasses. A cyclist with glasses on looks extraordinarily amazing compared to one who doesn’t put them on. Well, to be honest, looks are always a secondary consideration to any cyclist, or to say any athlete. The sunglasses should protect the eyes from dust, sun rays, bugs, rain, etc. A rising sun or setting sun does impose a great challenge when you face it. So, the glass should prevent the powerful sunlight from affecting your vision while riding or cycling. Hence in this article, we will look at the top 9 best cycling glasses to wear.

How does a cyclist decide which sunglasses to choose?

There are tons of options when it comes to cycling sunglasses. An amateur and recreational cyclist would pick any glass available to him or her. However, the professional ones need to be a bit choosy about them. A wrong glass can put them in the position of losing the race.

-- Advertisement --

So here are the types of cycling glasses & brief information about them:

Rimmed and rimless glasses: Rimless glasses are important when you are cycling off-road and that’s where you want extra visibility. You can use rimmed glasses if the race is on a road.

  • Mirrored glasses   

cycling sunglasses- KreedOn
Image Source- Bicycling Australia
-- Advertisement --

No one wants to squint their eyes and still ride a cycle. It does get uncomfortable. That’s where mirrored glasses come into the picture. They keep your vision clear by not allowing most of the sunlight, thus making a ride more comfortable. 

  • Orange or Yellow Lenses

Image Source- BikeRadar

They are best when the light is dim. You can use them at either dusk or dawn. These glasses brighten up the road and enhance visibility even in low-light situations.

  • Clear Lenses

Image Source- Singletracks.com
-- Advertisement --

Clear lenses are useful during night riding or when rain is beating you. They protect your eyes from dust, debris, and raindrops.

  • Photochromic Lenses

cycling sunglasses- KreedOn
Image Source- Singletracks.com

Photochromic lenses automatically adjust to changing light conditions. They will darken when the sun gets brighter and lighten when the available light levels start to decrease.

 Top 9 Best Cycling Sunglasses

Sr. No.Cycling glasses
1.Oakley Radar EV Cycling Sunglasses
2.Tifosi Crit Sport Performance Sunglasses
3.X-Tiger Polarized Sports Sunglasses
4.RT100 Professional wrap-around Frame less Cycling Sunglasses
5.Torege Sports Sunglasses
6.Bollfo Polarized Sports Sunglasses
7.Gieadun Sports Sunglasses
8.Gemgoo Unisex Polarized UV Glasses
9.QoolTimes Polarized Sunglasses

Oakley Radar EV Cycling Sunglasses

cycling sunglasses - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

These glasses come in two colors i.e. polished black or prism black. These glasses are excellent while protecting the eyes from UV light, UVA, UVB, UVC, and harmful blue light up to 400mm. The gray tint on these lenses makes them perfect to use when there’s strong sunlight or intensified light that is reflected off water or snow.

-- Advertisement --

The molded thermoplastic O-Matter frame makes the glasses very sturdy and robust.

ProsCons
Protection against harmful raysNot any particular cons
Protection against glaring light 
Strong and flexible frame 

Check Price

Tifosi Crit Sport Performance Sunglasses

cycling sunglasses - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Tifosi Crit Sport Performance Sunglasses come in crystal black color. The glasses are made of Enliven which is a kind of polycarbonate. The lenses are good for those who have medium-sized faces. A hydrophilic runner is provided at the nose pad. The glasses give 100% UV protection and as they are vented, they reduce fogging with added airflow.

ProsCons
Vented glasses will keep fog awayNo color options
100% UV protection 
Night lens option 

Check Price

X-Tiger Polarized Sports Sunglasses

cycling sunglasses - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

These bike riding glasses might look like they have a heavy frame, but when you wear them, they feel like a feather. To be precise, the accurate weight is mere 19.2 grams. Despite being low on weight, they do not negotiate with the build quality and overall sturdiness. Not to mention, they provide excellent UV protection.

ProsCons
Ultra-light frameOverpriced
Comes with a total of three lensesThe drastic price difference between different colored options
Multipurpose 

Check Price

RT100 Professional wrap around Frame less Cycling Sunglasses

Cycling sunglasses - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

If you want to look cool, but at the same time, you do not want to compromise with quality, then RT100 Professional wrap-around Frameless Cycling Sunglasses are made for you. The frameless design elevates the looks and also increases visibility. The glasses are made of large-vertical-depth cylindrical shield lenses. It is perfectly ideal for outdoor activities like cycling, driving, running, etc.

ProsCons
Enhances the looks of the userUsers have experienced issues regarding the build quality
Improved visibility 
Multipurpose use 
Shortens the reaction time of the user 

Check Price

Torege Sports Sunglasses

best cycling sunglasses - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Torege Sports Sunglasses use 100% proprietary high-definition lens technology that ramps up contrast, amps up colors, and enhances detail so you miss nothing. The color change option is extremely useful when light conditions change very quickly. Changing the lens is extremely easy thanks to the quick change system.

ProsCons
Polarized glassesNot any particular cons
High-definition lens technology 
Quick change system 

Check Price

Bollfo Polarized Sports Cycling Sunglasses

Cycling sunglasses - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Bollfo Polarized Sports Sunglasses are fashionable and equally useful for outdoor activities like cycling, baseball, running, golf, etc. Provides perfect UV400 protection. Despite being a colored lens, it does restore the true color of the surroundings thus allowing you to enjoy nature in its original colors. The lens is very light but at the same time has a sturdy frame.

ProsCons
UV400 protectionMight be less comfortable at the nose for some users
Can be used for multiple outdoor activities 
Restores the true color of the surroundings 

Check Price

Gieadun Sports Cycling Sunglasses

cycling sunglasses - KreedON
Image Source: Amazon

Gieadun Sports Sunglasses come in various color options. The good thing about these options is that there isn’t much price difference. These lenses are wide lenses that provide you with almost 180 degrees of view. These glasses are ideal for biking, cycling, baseball, golf, driving, running, fishing, skiing, climbing, and travel activities.

ProsCons
Multiple color optionsBuild quality can be improved
Provides a wide view 
Impact resistant lenses 

Check Price

Gemgoo Unisex Polarized UV Glasses

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Gemgoo Unisex Polarized UV Glasses are contrast-enhancing glasses that make everything clearer and brighter to you. The biggest advantage of them is that you can wear your normal glasses beneath this one. The Gemgoo glasses come up with a unique frame to accommodate the normal lenses used by people to improve their vision.

ProsCons
No one can know whether you are wearing corrective glasses beneath them or notDurability might not be up to the standards
Contrast enhancing technology 
Affordable 

Check Price

QoolTimes Polarized Sunglasses

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

QoolTimes Polarized Sunglasses have a very simple yet elegant design. A high-wrap cylindrical shield gives you a wider view, thus making it more fitting for outdoor activities. The material TR90 makes it lightweight, durable, and flexible. The lenses also protect your eyes by reducing the reflection of light from water, pavement, or other nonmetallic surfaces.

ProsCons
Adjustable nose padQuite prone to fingermarks
High-wrap cylindrical shield gives the best view of the surroundings 
Lightweight and equally strong 
Protection of eyes from reflecting light 

Check Price

Top 10 Best Cycling Helmets | Have A Safe & Enjoyable Cycle Ride - KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best Cycling Helmets | Have A Safe & Enjoyable Cycle Ride 

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous articleMen in Blue meet the Governor of Victoria ahead of India Vs Pakistan clash

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Best Gym Bag - KreedOn

Best Gym Bags to BUY Online: Top 12 Gym Bags for Fitness...

Sports 2.0
Best Trekking Shoes for Men to embrace a hassle-free adventure- KreedOn

Top 10 Best Trekking Shoes to Embrace a Hassle-Free Adventure

Sports 2.0
Top 10 Best Fitness Bands | Track your goals and get in shape- KreedOn

Top 10 Best Fitness Bands to track your daily fitness goals...

Sports 2.0
best cycles under 10000 - KreedOn

Which are the Best Cycles under 10000 in India? Pick your...

Sports 2.0