Thursday, October 13, 2022
Top 10 Best Cycling Helmets | Have A Safe & Enjoyable Cycle Ride 

By KreedOn Network
Image Source- Trek Bikes
With fuel prices rising day by day, the necessity of finding a cheaper and equally efficient way to commute is increasing like never before. Yes, the E-Vehicles are slowly becoming a regularity on the streets, but the vehicles are expensive and flaws in the technology are gradually getting exposed. Scientists will eliminate those flaws, but as of now, E-Vehicle technology is not a 100 % substitute for petrol and diesel vehicles. That’s why people are going back to the basics and are once again falling in love with cycles. Well, just like riding a bike, cyclists also need to wear helmets. So in this article, we will look at the top 10 best cycling helmets.

How to choose a perfect cycling helmet?

Image Source- Cycling Monks

Well, we don’t need to cover the topic of ‘why cyclists wear a helmet’, the answer is the most obvious. However, people are not aware of how to choose a cycling helmet. We are here to answer the question for you.

Cycling helmets are generally selected based on two parameters which are the potential use and the head size of the user. There are different helmets for different kinds of cycling a person performs. They are as follows:- 

  • City or hybrid bike helmets: – These helmets are designed such that they can be stored in a basket or on a handlebar. These are generally made very sturdy as a cyclist will use this helmet more frequently.
  • Road bike helmets: – These are lighter and well-ventilated so that users can use them for a longer duration without any discomfort.
  • Kids’ helmets: – These are specially designed for kids under the age of 9.
  • Mountain bike helmets: – They have similar characteristics as that road helmets. But these have extra protection as the cyclist will be riding through some tough and dangerous terrain.

Lastly, irrespective of use, the size of the helmet will vary from person to person. So helmets should be selected very carefully.

Top 10 Best Cycling Helmets

Sr. No.Cycling Helmet
1.Giro Scamp Youth Cycling Helmet
2.Schwinn Thrasher Lightweight Microshell Bicycle Helmet
3.Slovic Adjustable Cycle Helmet
4.Bell Rally Child Helmet
5.Shinmax Bike Helmet
6.Basecamp Bike Helmet
7.Kingbike Adult Bike Helmet
8.Victgoal Adult Bicycle Helmet
9.Moon Adult Bicycle Helmet
10.Fabsports Solid Safety Helmet

Giro Scamp Youth Cycling Helmet

cycling helmet -KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon
Giro Scamp Youth Bike Helmet comes in green or lime color. The 8 vents ensure proper air circulation. They also make use of the Roc Loc Jr Fit System. The material used for the manufacturing is In-mold polycarbonate with the inner part of ‎Expanded Polystyrene. The buckle type is the pinch guard buckle.

ProsCons
Good ventilationOnly 2 color options available
Quality material 
Lightweight 

Check Price

Schwinn Thrasher Lightweight Microshell Bicycle Helmet

cycling helmet - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon
Schwinn Thrasher Lightweight Microshell Bicycle Helmet is for children of the age group 5-8. The good thing about the helmet is its adjustability. Well, the Full Schwinn 360° Comfort along with the dial fit knob makes it comfortable for any. So you can buy multiple of these for the number of children and then can fit the helmet as per each requirement. The helmet does comply with U.S. CPSC Safety Standard for Bicycle Helmets for Persons Age 5 and Older.

ProsCons
‎The material expanded polystyrene makes the helmet extremely durableNot any particular cons
Extremely lightweight 
Multiple color options 

Check Price

Slovic Adjustable Cycle Helmet

Best cycling helmet - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Slovic Adjustable Cycle Helmet is made of Polyvinyl Chloride. The PVC not only makes it light but fairly strong also. Thanks to the adjustability knob, the helmet can fit any size of the head. There are detachable visors and shades to protect eyes from lashing rain or blazing sun. There are sweat-proof liners that keep you dry and sweat-free. Last but not the least, the most notable feature is the LED backlight for a safe ride at any time of the day or night.

ProsCons
Best features at an affordable priceNot any cons
Can be used for any type of cycling 
Detachable visors and shades 

Check Price

Bell Rally Child Cycling Helmet

best cycling helmet - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Bell Rally Child Helmet comes only in one color i.e. Dark Titanium & White. The helmet is not adjustable, which means you have to be very sure while selecting it. It complies with the U.S. CPSC Safety Standard for bicycle helmets for persons aged 5 and older. Overall it is a good helmet considering the fact about safety standards.

ProsCons
True Fit system for easy one-step adjustmentExtremely expensive
Pinch Guard Buckles ensures the pinch-free bucklingShould have added more features considering the high price.
Complies with the U.S. CPSC Safety Standard for Bicycle Helmets for Persons Age 5 and Older 

Check Price

Shinmax Cycling Helmet

cycling helmet - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Shinmax Bike Helmet uses very advanced technology and it is advised to use it only if you are a professional cyclist. The helmet is loaded with numerous features. It comes in three colors which are red, white, and black. The helmet does meet CPSC and CE Safety standards. The special features are a removable sun visor, magnetic goggles, and a USB rechargeable rear light.

ProsCons
Comes with 17 vents for ventilationThe huge disparity between the prices of different color variants
Best for the professional cyclists 
Considering the features, the price is quite cheap 

Check Price

Basecamp Bike Helmet

best cycling helmets - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Basecamp Bike Helmet, you can say is a competitor of the Shinmax Bike Helmet. Well, the rear light is the same as that in Shinmax, but for this helmet, real light has three modes which are steady, slow flashing, and fast flashing. The inbuilt sunglasses provide excellent protection against harmful UV rays. So you don’t have to buy separate cycling glasses.

ProsCons
LightweightDurability is still a big question mark
Inbuilt sunglasses 
A spare battery is provided 

Check Price

Kingbike Adult Bike Helmet

best cycling helmet - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Kingbike Adult Bike Helmet comes in multiple colors and in two sizes. Kingbike Bike Helmet’s first size is for youth and women (54-59 cm) and the second is for adults (59-63). The helmet complies with U.S. CPSC and EU CE Safety Standard for Bicycle Helmets for Persons Age 5 and Older. The helmet is extremely light in weight. It comes with 2 sun visors for replacement and a portable backpack for convenient storage and carrying outdoors.

ProsCons
24 air ventsUsers have experienced issues with comfort and fitting
Complies with the safety standards 
Lightweight 

Check Price

Victgoal Adult Bicycle Helmet

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Victgoal Adult Bicycle Helmet comes in 4 different colors and notably, the price for all the variants remains the same. High-quality EPS foam and PC shells have been used for manufacturing which makes the helmet very safe. The 22 air vents are given but there haven’t been any compromises about the aerodynamic design. The helmet has 3-mode rear flashing LED light.

ProsCons
LightweightUsers have experienced problems related to the LED light
Aerodynamic design 
Removable and washable soft pads 

Check Price

Moon Adult Bicycle Helmet

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Moon Adult Bicycle Helmet, is made for adults with a polycarbonate material. The rugged PC shell, and high-density EPS foam material, coupled with integrated-molding technology, is helpful to reduce the impact forces. With a detachable visor in place, you can use the helmet whenever and wherever you want.

ProsCons
Provides good protection against impactsBit overpriced
22 air vents 
Removable and washable liners 

Check Price

Fabsports Solid Safety Helmet

 

Fabsports Solid Safety Helmet is a specially designed helmet for kids of age 5-12 years. The helmet has 4 color options which are red, blue, pink, and yellow. The helmet is made of Polyvinyl Chloride and Expanded Polystyrene. Inner linings are removable and washable, so say no to sweaty smelly helmets.

ProsCons
Good for childrenNot any particular cons
Multisport use 

Check Price

