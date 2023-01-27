Top 10 All-Time Best Bowlers in the World | Cricketers who have amazed us with their bowling style

- Advertisement -

Having a good bowler can at times prove to be a game-changer. If things are going the bowler’s way, he can rip through any batting order and ensure victory for his team. A team may, on numerous occasions, find itself in a difficult situation, unable to recover. It is here where a great bowler who is skilled at his work, can rescue his team from these clutch moments. There have been many best bowlers who have shown their potential. Throughout the years, numerous phenomenal bowlers have graced the field and have left their mark behind. Let us take a look at the top ten best bowlers in the world:

Top 10 Best Bowlers in the World

S.No Name of the bowler 1 Muttiah Muralitharan (SL) 2 Shane Warne (AUS) 3 Sydney Barnes (ENG) 4 Malcolm Marshall (WI) 5 Glenn McGrath (AUS) 6 Sir Richard Hadlee (NZ) 7 Dennis Lilee (AUS) 8 Curtly Ambrose (WI) 9 Wasim Akram (PAK) 10 Courtney Walsh (WI)

Courtney Walsh | Best Bowler in the World

This West Indian legend was indeed one of the trendsetters of fast bowling. Having bowled over 5,000 overs in Test matches and claiming over 500 test match wickets, Walsh was a right-handed fast bowler who ripped through the opposition’s batting order like clockwork. Walsh’s partnership with fellow West Indian bowler Curtly Ambrose was one of the most feared and dominant bowling attacks during the 90s. They had successfully managed to carry on the legacy of dominant fast bowling left by their predecessors.

Wasim Akram | World No. 1 Bowler



At number nine we have the Wasim Akram. Nicknamed ‘The Sultan of Swing’, the left-handed Pakistan quickie took over 400 wickets in Test cricket, 502 in One Day Internationals, and 881 in List A format. One of the most feared bowlers during his time, he along with Waqar Younis and Imran Khan formed the golden trio of the Pakistani bowling barrage which went through the batting order of the opposite team. Furthermore, Akram also had a phenomenal bowling average of 23.62 in Test Cricket. He truly was a pioneer of cricket.

Curtly Ambrose | Best bowler



Coming in at number eight is yet another West Indian bowling legend. Curtly Ambrose was a menace to the opposition. Towering at over 6’7’’, this behemoth of a bowler bowled over 1000 maidens in 98 Test matches while at the same time claiming 405 wickets. An intimidating figure for any batsman facing him, his partnership with Curtly Ambrose was truly the stuff of the legends. His average of just 20.99 is a testament to his skills and talent.

Dennis Lilee | Best fast bowler in the world



Dennis Lilee was an Australian fast bowler who specialized in raw pace. A fiery bowler with an equally fierce temper, the batsmen facing Lilee was always wary because of the barrage they would be facing. When he retired in 1984, his tally of 355 Test wickets was a record at that time. He also possessed an equally respectable average of 23.92.

Sir Richard Hadlee | Best Bowler

At number six is Sir Richard Hadlee. The first-ever bowler to have crossed over the mark of 400 wickets in Test cricket. He truly was a gem and a boon to the game of cricket. He always said that he would try and imagine what Dennis Lilee would do, to get a batsman out, and would try to emulate him; needless to say that it did reap his success. With an average of 22.29 and 431 Test wickets, Hadlee went on to beat his idol.

Glenn McGrath | Top 10 bowlers in the world

At number five is the Australian great, Glenn McGrath. Undoubtedly one of the greatest of all time, he proved that consistency and discipline went a long way in achieving success. He was a key factor in Australia’s domination of world cricket since the mid-90s. He has 563 scalps to his name and averaged 21.64 from 124 Test matches.

Malcolm Marshall | World number one bowler



Yet another West Indian to feature in this list, Malcolm Marshall’s Test bowling average of 20.94 is one of the best of any bowler to have taken more than 200 wickets. Famed and equally feared for his deadly bouncer, he was yet another bowler who made the West Indian bowling attack formidable. He has 376 Test match wickets to his name.

Sydney Barnes | Best Bowler

Starting the top three, we have the first English bowler to feature in this list. A surprise inclusion, perhaps, but his average remains one of the most impressive ones to date. Having played only 27 Test matches and claimed 189 wickets. He had the same success in his first-class career more or less, averaging just over 17.

Shane Warne | Best Bowler in The World

At number two is the Spin Wizard, Shane Warne. Undoubtedly the greatest leg spinner ever, Warne was one of the two people to have crossed the mark of 700 wickets in Test cricket. Donning an outspoken personality, he never backed down from voicing his opinion. Nevertheless, he let his bowling do the talking on the pitch. Furthermore, he was the only bowler to be voted as one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Century.

Muttiah Muralitharan | World no 1 bowler

And at the top, we have the Sri Lankan great, Muttiah Muralitharan. The greatest off-spinner of all time. He is the only bowler to take 800 Test wickets and more than 530 ODI wickets. And the most potent weapon in his arsenal was undoubtedly the doosra, using which he bamboozled countless batsmen.

Who is all-time world number 1 bowler? Muttiah Muralitharan from Sri Lanka is the greatest off spinner of all time. He is the only bowler to take 800 Test wickets and more than 530 ODI wickets. Who is No 1 t20 bowler? Rashid Khan, is currently regarded as No 1 t20 bowler. He also became the fastest bowler, in terms of matches, to take 100 wickets in T20I Cricket, in his 53rd match in October 2021.