Top 10 Best Bollywood Movies Featuring Women in Sports

Bollywood produces numerous movies every year. Umpteen movies are made in the sports category by Bollywood, which plays a key role in promoting the sport among the youth. A lot of sports biopics are made in Bollywood to showcase the lives of the sportspersons. Depiction of the lives of the sportspersons and traversing through their journey and struggles induces a sense of motivation and inspiration among the youth. With societal changes, numerous sportswomen with immense talent have surfaced. The rise of women’s participation in sports and their life stories of escaping the shackles of a patriarchal society are indeed inspirational. Bollywood movies about sportswomen are necessary to uplift women in sports.

Sports movies in Bollywood, especially those of women in sports have lately garnered a lot of interest among the public. Here are the top 10 Bollywood movies featuring women in the sports arena.

Top 10 Bollywood Movies Featuring Women in Sports

S. No. Movies (Year of release) Based on Sport 1. Chak De! India (2007) Hockey 2. Dil Bole Hadippa (2009) Cricket 3. Mary Kom (2014) Boxing 4. Saala Khadoos (2016) Boxing 5. Dangal (2016) Wrestling 6. Saand Ki Aankh (2019) Shooting 7. Panga (2020) Kabaddi 8. Rashmi Rocket (2021) Track and Field 9. Saina (2021) Badminton 10. Shabaash Mithu (2022) Cricket

Chak De! India

The 2007 Bollywood sports movie Chak De! India, directed by Shimit Amin, explores the story of hockey player Kabir Khan with a tainted past and how he further goes on to coach the women’s hockey team for India. Kabir and his women’s hockey team face numerous obstacles to winning the international championship. One of the first Bollywood movies featuring women in sports, Chak De! India is a delightful watch.

Dil Bole Hadippa

Dil Bole Hadippa is a humorous sports movie with a strong message on gender equality in sports. Veera loves cricket and wishes to enter the men’s cricket team to play in the World Cup. She disguises herself as a guy to join the team to live her dream.

Mary Kom



Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom is the only female to win the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times. The Bollywood sports movie Mary Kom is a biopic of the Manipur star Olympian, who overcame many obstacles to become a top-tier athlete. Omung Kumar directed Mary Kom is among the biggest films of 2014 featuring women in sports.

Saala Khadoos

The multilingual sports movie Saala Khadoos traverses the hardship of an outcast boxer, Aditya Tomar, who trains Ezhil Madhi, a debutante. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the sports movie earned favorable reviews and was a box office hit. Another movie featuring a woman in the sports arena is indeed playing its part in the upliftment of women boxers.

Dangal

Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal is based on the life of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his journey of bringing out the first-ever female wrestlers in India to represent in internationals. Dangal explores the struggling path of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his immense dedication to inculcating wrestling into his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat. The film depicts a father’s ambition to develop his daughters into the best athletes, in a patriarchal society.

Saand Ki Aankh

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the Bollywood movie on sports features two 80-year-old women sharpshooters from the Johri village in Uttar Pradesh. The Bollywood sports movie chronicles the lives of two women’s lives who entered the arena of shooting at the age of 60 to win national and international titles.

Panga

Panga depicts the life of a National level Kabaddi player who is forced by her family to make a comeback once again at an older age. It follows her triumphs, hurdles, and overcoming the stereotypes. The movie reflects the importance of love and family support to become successful. Panga also showcases a family supporting a married woman’s career irrespective of her age.

Rashmi Rocket

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the plot revolves around Rashmi, a small-town girl who overcomes social barriers to become a top-level national athlete. However, her career takes a turn for the worst, when she is made to take a gender test.

Saina

Directed by Amole Gupte, Saina is a biopic based on Saina Nehwal’s life. Featuring Parineeti Chopra, who played the role of the badminton icon Saina Nehwal, the sports movie follows her journey from childhood till the present. Saina is a Bollywood movie on Badminton depicting the life of Saina Nehwal realistically.

Shabaash Mithu

Shabaash Mithu is another biographical sports movie directed by Srijit Mukherji. The movie is based on the life of the former Test and ODI captain of the India women’s national cricket team, Mithali Raj. It chronicles the ups and downs and moments of glory of Mithali’s life.

Upcoming Bollywood Movie on Sportswoman

Chakda ’Xpress (2022)

Chakda ‘Xpress is inspired by the journey of Jhulan Goswami. The movie traverses the life of Jhulan Goswami, who is one of the fastest (female) bowlers of all time. Jhulan Goswami and her journey with problems created by misogynistic politics are portrayed in the movie. She doesn’t back down and goes on to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India.

