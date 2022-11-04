Top 10 Best Basketball Players of All time | Guess who tops the List

- Advertisement -

Basketball is a sport that has an avid fan following across the globe. A game that has caught people’s attention and many people indulge themselves in this sport. There have been many players who have played this game, each with their talents and quirks. But some of them have left a mark in a manner that is hard to overlook. Possessing talents that are often far superior to others, these players truly are a class apart. Let us familiarize ourselves with some of them. In this article, we will look at the top 10 best basketball players of all time.

Top 10 Best Basketball Players of All Time

Rank Name of the Basketball Player 1 Michael Jordan 2 Lebron James 3 Magic Johnson 4 Wilt Chamberlain 5 Kobe Bryant 6 Shaquille O’Neal 7 Larry Bird 8 Tim Duncan 9 Bill Russell 10 Kareem Abdul Jabbar

Best Basketball Players: Kareem Abdul Jabbar

Starting off the list we have Kareem Abdul Jabbar. With a career in the NBA that spanned around two decades, Kareem put up a whopping total of 38,387 points throughout the entirety of his playing days. A force to be reckoned with, he dominated the game for the better part of twenty years and perfected the skyhook, one of the most gorgeous shots the game has ever witnessed. Moreover, he was also featured in movies such as Airplane! and Game of Death. Needless to say, he was a player with a relatively higher cool quotient.

Greatest Players of All Time: Bill Russell

At number nine we have Bill Russell, one of the most prolific basketball players ever. In all of the 13 seasons that he played with the Boston Celtics, he managed to win a title on all but two occasions. Before Russell joined the team, the Celtics had never managed to win the title before. Needless to say that he indeed turned the team’s fortune around. One of the fiercest defenders ever, he averaged an incredible 22.5 rebounds per game.

Best Basketball Players: Tim Duncan

Nicknamed “the Big Fundamental” (by none other than Shaquille O’Neal), Tim was one of the most round and sound players of all time. A man with a quiet demeanor, he never backed down from a challenge, and when on the court, he was a tough opponent. Throughout his career, he managed to win four championships, 14 All-Star Games, and two NBA MVP awards.

Best basketball players of all time: Larry Bird

“The Hick from the French Lick” was one of the fiercest players and greatest smack talkers that the game of basketball has ever witnessed. Having perhaps the greatest release ability ever, he would easily trick his opponents. With a career that lasted over 13 years (though shortened due to injuries), Larry Bird along with Magic Johnson together helped popularize the game of basketball like never before.

Greatest Basketball Players: Shaquille O’Neal

One of the most popular players ever, Shaq would use his immense bulk to his advantage when he would go on to score a basket. Even though he was massive in size, he was just as graceful. Also, he had a plethora of shots in his arsenal which he frequently used. Recently, his featuring in movies and shows has further helped boost his image as an everyday person with a charming personality.

Basketball legends: Kobe Bryant

His tragic passing left the whole world in a state of shock. Considered one of the greatest ever with a work ethic like no other, he was crowned by Magic Johnson and Shaq as the greatest Laker even after he retired. His impact on the culture of basketball is immeasurable. With accomplishments such as NBA MVP, 18-time All-Star, 5 times Champion, there is no shred of doubt in the statement that Kobe Bean Bryant was one of the greatest basketball players ever.

Greatest basketball players: Wilt Chamberlain

At number four we have Wilt Chamberlain. A man who was so dominating in the court, that several years past his farewell from the game, the tales of his feats are still talked about. One of his more notable feats came when he scored 100 points in a game in 1962. In a career that spanned over fourteen years, Wilt accomplished milestones that are still marveled at. Throughout his 14-year career, the only time when he was not an all-star was in 1970.

Best Basketball Players of All Time: Magic Johnson

Coming in at number three, we have one of the most dynamic players that the game has ever seen. Magic helped basketball achieve terrific popularity in the 1980s. Magic not only possessed the best assists per-game mark in the history of the game but was an all-around talent as well. What is worth mentioning here is that he successfully battled and fought off HIV and helped dispose of the stigmas associated with AIDS using his popularity.

Best Basketball Players: Lebron James

At number two we have Lebron James. Though widely regarded as a choker in vital games and at times, he has achieved impossible feats. James has averaged 27.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.9 steals per game, also against elite opposition. It is evident why people regard James as one of the G.O.A.T. A man with a prolific set of skills and techniques, Lebron only seems to be getting better with time.

Best Basketball Player: Michael Jordan

And topping the list is the one and only Michael Jordan. The face that often pops up when basketball is mentioned, he is widely considered the greatest or one of the most famous basketball players. Another player with a work ethic that was second to none. It was the relentless pursuit of perfection and success that made him who he is today. It is no secret that he wanted to be the best, and it is this exact drive that earned him six championships, five MVP awards, and All-Star appearances in every full season he played.

Top 5 Indian Basketball Players

S.N Indian Basketball Players 1 Khushi Ram 2 Ajmer Singh 3 Amjyot Singh Gill 4 Satnam Singh 5 Anitha Pauldurai

