Top 10 Best Baseball players in the world ever | Greatest ever to grace the game of baseball

Baseball is one of those sports that enjoy a huge fan following across the globe. MLB (or major league baseball) has given the fans, some of the most talented individuals who possess the ability to etch their names in the history of the game. The game has a particular niche in America and is considered the national pastime. The consistency delivered by the players from this region is surely unprecedented. Let us take a look at some of the best and greatest baseball players in the world.

Top 10 Best Baseball Players in The World Ever

Rank Name of the baseball player 1 Babe Ruth 2 Willie Mays 3 Barry Bonds 4 Ted Williams 5 Hank Aaron 6 Walter Johnson 7 Ty Cobb 8 Stan Musial 9 Honus Wagner 10 Roger Clemens

Roger Clemens

Over a career that spanned nearly 24 years, Roger Clemens won seven Cy Young Awards as the Best Pitcher of the game in either the National or American League. He also amassed a total of 4672 strikeouts. In 1986, he became one of the rare first pitchers to have won the MVP award after posting a 24-1 record. The reason he doesn’t feature higher in the list is because of the numerous allegations against him of using steroids.

Honus Wagner

Coming in at number nine is Honus Wagner. Nicknamed the Flying Dutchman, he used to make headlines because of his stellar batting average. At the time of his retirement in 1917, Honus had secured the second most hits (3,420), doubles (643), triples (252), and runs batted (1,732) in the history of the major league. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1936.

Stan Musial

At number eight we have Stan Musial. ‘Stan The Man’ was historically an outstanding player. This St. Louis legend played with the Cardinals team throughout his 22 years career. He led the team to three World Series titles, while also raking up numerous MVP awards for himself. So brilliant was his hitting that often the opposition would resign themselves to their fate.

Ty Cobb

Making his way into the list of the ‘best baseball players in the world ever’, Ty Cobb features at number seven. A supremely talented player nonetheless, his career was however overshadowed by his antics and views. Often labeled as a bully, he would look to injure players with his pitching, and once he even fought with a spectator in the stands. Cobb however had one of the greatest batting averages in the history of the game. His career spanned over 24 years, throughout which he accomplished numerous unprecedented feats, and that is the reason why he features in this list.

Walter Johnson

Nicknamed the Big Train, Walter in his 21-year career led the American League in strikeouts more often than the other players of his time. A player with immense talent and charisma, Johnson managed to secure a total of 2 MVP awards in his illustrious career. He was a generational talent and one of the best baseball players in the world ever.

Hank Aaron

Coming in at number five is Hank Aaron. Owner of the title Home Run King, he established himself as a legit power hitter and one of the greatest that the game of baseball has ever seen. “Hammerin Hank” hit a total of 755 career homers (which was a record for 33 years). Aaron also won three Golden Gloves for his play in the outfield.

Ted Williams

At number four is Ted Williams. Widely regarded as the “greatest pure hitter that ever lived”. Williams made a huge impact in the field of baseball despite having missed five seasons because of his service in the military. Nicknamed “the Splendid Splinter”, he had an uncanny eye and was renowned for it. Apart from dominating the field, he also showed his prowess in other areas, earning him the title of the Greatest Fisherman as well as the best fighter pilot ever. Despite all his accolades, he has had a tumultuous relationship with the public.

Barry Bonds

Barry Bonds, one of the most popular and greatest baseball player ever features at number three. A poster boy for the steroid era, Barry had his fair share of controversies and legitimacies. However, one thing that no one can take away from him is his achievements and the benchmark he set in the game of baseball. But even before controversies started surrounding him (and before he started juicing), he had already established himself as a terrific athlete. His hand-eye coordination at the time was unparalleled and second to none. Because of his feats, he won the MVP award a total of seven times.

Willie Mays

At number two we have Willie Mays. Regarded by many as the best and greatest player of all time. Mays achieved numerous feats including 3,283 hits, 660 home runs, and 1,903 runs batted in. Also because of his brilliant play in the outfield, he won 12 consecutive Gold gloves awards. Furthermore, he also managed to secure the MVP title two times.

Babe Ruth

Topping the list is none other than Babe Ruth. A historic figure, Ruth set the precedent for the game long ago. Leading the American League in home runs a total of 12 times, Ruth combined his flair and aggression which yielded one of the most talented players to have ever played the game. A true celebrity, Ruth can be considered the first-ever American sports superstar. The feats he achieved with the New York Yankees are still marveled at in today’s time. Babe Ruth is not only the best baseball player of all time, but he is also the most important one.

Popular Indian Baseball Players

There are two famous Indian baseball players, they are Dinesh Patel and Rinku Singh.

Danish Patel

Dinesh Kumar Patel is an Indian right-handed baseball pitcher who played in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. Alongside Rinku Singh, he was the first Indian player to sign a contract with an American baseball team. At an early age, he won the gold medal in field hockey at the National School Games at Pune in 2006.

Rinku Singh Rajput

Rinku Singh Rajput is currently an Indian professional wrestler and former professional baseball player. In WWE, he performs on the NXT brand under the ring name Veer Mahaan. After winning a pitching contest on the 2008 reality television show ‘The Million Dollar Arm’. He was signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

