Top 10 Best Badminton Shuttlecocks to buy online

Badminton is an incredibly fun, challenging, and fast sport that can be played by anyone. It is one of the most popular games in India. There are many reasons why people love badminton. Some like it as it is relatively easy to play game, while others enjoy it because of the limited resources required in playing this sport. All you need is a good pair of rackets and some badminton shuttlecocks to play the game.
However, finding the perfect shuttlecock is not an easy task. So, to help you out, KreedOn has created a list of the best shuttlecocks available in the market.
This list will help you find the best shuttlecocks in the market. So, let us begin.
Complete list of top 10 best badminton shuttlecocks
Yonex Mavis 350 Nylon Badminton Shuttlecocks
Yonex is most likely the first name that pops up in your mind when you think about badminton brands. It is undoubtedly one of the most popular and trustworthy badminton brands in the world.
These shuttlecocks by Yonex are made using high-quality nylon materials. Moreover, they are incredibly lightweight and have great flight consistency.
The best thing about mavis 350 shuttlecocks is their recovery time. They have an amazing recovery time of 0.02 seconds. These shuttlecocks by Yonex are undoubtedly one of the best in the market today.
|Pros
|Cons
|Great recovery time
|Not very durable
|Made of high-quality material
|A little expensive
|Great flight performance
Steller Gold Series Feather Badminton Shuttlecocks
These shuttlecocks are sturdy, stable, and very durable. Made with high-quality material, these shuttlecocks are perfect for both outdoor and indoor use.
The Steller gold series is available in a pack of ten shuttlecocks. It might not suitable for professionals, but these shuttlecocks work perfectly for intermediate and beginners.
These shuttlecocks can withstand powerful smashes. Furthermore, they can also deliver incredibly powerful hits. These are definitely one of the best shuttlecocks in the market.
|Pros
|Cons
|Sturdy and stable
|Not for professional players
|Great flight consistency
|Speed might be an issue
|Very durable
Li-Ning Smash Nylon Shuttle: Badminton Shuttlecocks
Li-Ning is a popular and highly trustworthy badminton brand. It has always delivered high-quality products. These shuttlecocks are great for those who play indoors badminton.
Due to their ability to withstand warmer conditions, these shuttlecocks perform great in indoor conditions. Furthermore, their synthetic cork heads ensure great flight.
These shuttlecocks are not only incredibly lightweight, but they are also very affordable. This makes it one of the best options for indoor shuttlecocks.
|Pros
|Cons
|Great for indoors
|Not very durable
|Very affordable
|Average flight consistency
|Good for all conditions
SMT Badminton Shuttlecocks
SMT has proved itself as one of the best sports brands across the globe. They have consistently produced high-quality sports products.
These SMT shuttlecocks are well-known for their quality. They are affordable and well-designed. The cork used in this shuttle is imported base cork.
Moreover, these shuttlecocks provide you with amazing flights. They have great balance, and will not disappoint you for sure.
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable
|Low durability
|Well balanced
|Average cork quality
|Nice value for money
Yonex Mavis 200i Nylon Shuttle Cock
These Yonex shuttlecocks have a very stable trajectory. Their flight stability is excellent. Moreover, these shuttlecocks are incredibly durable. They are designed using the best nylon materials.
These shuttlecocks have an incredibly fast recovery time. Mavis 200i is a pack of 6 shuttlecocks. It is a great choice for all badminton lovers.
Additionally, these shuttlecocks also have an excellent post-smash of 0.02 seconds. Buying these shuttlecocks is a choice you won’t regret.
|Pros
|Cons
|Incredible stability
|A little slow
|High durability
|Not many cons
|Quick recovery
SMT Badminton Feather Shuttlecock
This is a pack of 10 shuttlecocks by SMT. These white feather shuttlecocks are incredibly easy to use and come at a very affordable price.
These shuttlecocks are very durable and lightweight. They deliver high-quality performance and are ideal for all kinds of players.
Moreover, the shuttlecocks have long-lasting corks. The SMT Badminton Feather Shuttlecocks should be a great choice if you are looking for hight quality and affordable shuttlecocks.
|Pros
|Cons
|Very durable
|Bad Flight quality
|Lightweight shuttlecocks
|Not very sturdy
|Long-lasting corks
Li-Ning Champ Duck Feather Shuttlecock
Li-Ning is a leading badminton brand all over the globe. They produce high-quality badminton products which are known for their great performance.
These shuttlecocks are designed to provide great flight during a high-intensity match. These shuttlecocks have a great recovery period and are very sturdy. Lightweight and long-lasting, these shuttlecocks are great for training.
|Pros
|Cons
|Great flight
|Lacks elbow support
|Very durable
|Too expensive
|Extremely Lightweight
Silver’s Headley Feather Shuttlecock
These budget-friendly shuttlecocks by Silver Sports are perfect for recreational purposes. Superfine white feathers are used in making these shuttlecocks. These shuttlecocks have a good cork and are easy to use.
Moreover, they are incredibly lightweight and balanced. Overall, this shuttlecock is well-balanced.
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable
|Not very durable
|Well balanced
|Not for professional purposes
|Nice cork
Yonex AeroClub (ACB) TR Badminton Feather Shuttlecock
Yonex is undoubtedly the most trusted Badminton brand. Thus, it should be no surprise that three of its products have made it to our list.
These shuttlecocks are made with extreme precision. They provide quick recovery, great stability, and excellent flight. Moreover, they perform incredibly well in all conditions.
These shuttlecocks are made using some of the best natural materials. Though they might be a little expensive, but they are perfect for both professionals and beginners.
|Pros
|Cons
|Very stable
|Too expensive
|Made of quality materials
|Average durability
|Excellent flight
Li-Ning A+62 XD Feather Shuttlecock
These shuttlecocks from Li-Ning are designed to provide a high-quality playing experience. This pack of 15 shuttlecocks is available at a very reasonable price.
The Li-Ning A+62 XD shuttlecocks are great for training. They provide quick recovery and are very sturdy. These shuttlecocks deliver great performance and are incredibly lightweight and provide great flight performance. These shuttlecocks are truly one of the best in the market.
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast recovery
|Too expensive
|Sturdy and efficient
|Durability is an issue
|Extremely lightweight