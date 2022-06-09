Friday, June 10, 2022
HomeSports 2.0Top 10 Best Badminton Shuttlecocks to buy online

Top 10 Best Badminton Shuttlecocks to buy online

-- Advertisement --
By KreedOn Network
Updated:
best badminton shuttlecocks - KreedOn
Image Source: Pinterest
- Advertisement -

Badminton is an incredibly fun, challenging, and fast sport that can be played by anyone. It is one of the most popular games in India. There are many reasons why people love badminton. Some like it as it is relatively easy to play game, while others enjoy it because of the limited resources required in playing this sport. All you need is a good pair of rackets and some badminton shuttlecocks to play the game.

However, finding the perfect shuttlecock is not an easy task. So, to help you out, KreedOn has created a list of the best shuttlecocks available in the market.

-- Advertisement --

This list will help you find the best shuttlecocks in the market. So, let us begin.

Complete list of top 10 best badminton shuttlecocks

S. NoBest Badminton Shuttlecocks
1Yonex Mavis 350 Nylon Shuttlecock
2AMIFIT Steller Gold Series Feather Shuttlecock
3Li-Ning Smash Nylon Shuttle
4SMT Badminton Shuttlecock Pack of 10 Feather Shuttle Cock
5Yonex Mavis 200i Nylon Shuttle Cock
6SMT Badminton Feather Shuttlecock (White) – Pack of 10
7Li-Ning Champ Duck Feather Shuttlecock (White)
8Silver’s Headley Feather Shuttlecock
9Yonex AeroClub (ACB) TR Badminton Feather Shuttlecock
10Li-Ning A+62 XD Feather Shuttlecock

Yonex Mavis 350 Nylon Badminton Shuttlecocks

best badminton shuttlecocks - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Yonex is most likely the first name that pops up in your mind when you think about badminton brands. It is undoubtedly one of the most popular and trustworthy badminton brands in the world.

-- Advertisement --

These shuttlecocks by Yonex are made using high-quality nylon materials. Moreover, they are incredibly lightweight and have great flight consistency.

The best thing about mavis 350 shuttlecocks is their recovery time. They have an amazing recovery time of 0.02 seconds. These shuttlecocks by Yonex are undoubtedly one of the best in the market today.

ProsCons
Great recovery timeNot very durable
Made of high-quality materialA little expensive 
Great flight performance 
-- Advertisement --

Check Price

Steller Gold Series Feather Badminton Shuttlecocks

Best badminton Shuttlecoks - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

These shuttlecocks are sturdy, stable, and very durable. Made with high-quality material, these shuttlecocks are perfect for both outdoor and indoor use.

The Steller gold series is available in a pack of ten shuttlecocks. It might not suitable for professionals, but these shuttlecocks work perfectly for intermediate and beginners.

-- Advertisement --

These shuttlecocks can withstand powerful smashes. Furthermore, they can also deliver incredibly powerful hits. These are definitely one of the best shuttlecocks in the market.

ProsCons
Sturdy and stableNot for professional players
Great flight consistencySpeed might be an issue
Very durable

Check Price

READ | Top 10 Badminton Kit Bags in 2022

Li-Ning Smash Nylon Shuttle: Badminton Shuttlecocks

Best badminton shuttlecocks - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Li-Ning is a popular and highly trustworthy badminton brand. It has always delivered high-quality products. These shuttlecocks are great for those who play indoors badminton. 

Due to their ability to withstand warmer conditions, these shuttlecocks perform great in indoor conditions. Furthermore, their synthetic cork heads ensure great flight.

These shuttlecocks are not only incredibly lightweight, but they are also very affordable. This makes it one of the best options for indoor shuttlecocks.

ProsCons
Great for indoorsNot very durable
Very affordableAverage flight consistency
Good for all conditions

Check Price

SMT Badminton Shuttlecocks

best badminton shuttlecocks - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

SMT has proved itself as one of the best sports brands across the globe. They have consistently produced high-quality sports products.

These SMT shuttlecocks are well-known for their quality. They are affordable and well-designed. The cork used in this shuttle is imported base cork.

Moreover, these shuttlecocks provide you with amazing flights. They have great balance, and will not disappoint you for sure.

ProsCons
AffordableLow durability 
Well balanced Average cork quality
Nice value for money 

Check Price

Yonex Mavis 200i Nylon Shuttle Cock

Best badminton shuttlecocks - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

These Yonex shuttlecocks have a very stable trajectory. Their flight stability is excellent. Moreover, these shuttlecocks are incredibly durable. They are designed using the best nylon materials.

These shuttlecocks have an incredibly fast recovery time. Mavis 200i is a pack of 6 shuttlecocks. It is a great choice for all badminton lovers.

Additionally, these shuttlecocks also have an excellent post-smash of 0.02 seconds. Buying these shuttlecocks is a choice you won’t regret.

ProsCons
Incredible stability A little slow
High durabilityNot many cons
Quick recovery 

Check Price

READ | Top 10 energy drinks for a perfect training session & recovery

SMT Badminton Feather Shuttlecock

Best Badminton Shuttlecocks - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

This is a pack of 10 shuttlecocks by SMT. These white feather shuttlecocks are incredibly easy to use and come at a very affordable price.

These shuttlecocks are very durable and lightweight. They deliver high-quality performance and are ideal for all kinds of players.

Moreover, the shuttlecocks have long-lasting corks. The SMT Badminton Feather Shuttlecocks should be a great choice if you are looking for hight quality and affordable shuttlecocks.

ProsCons
Very durable Bad Flight quality
Lightweight shuttlecocksNot very sturdy
Long-lasting corks

Check Price

Li-Ning Champ Duck Feather Shuttlecock

Best Badminton Shuttlecocks - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Li-Ning is a leading badminton brand all over the globe. They produce high-quality badminton products which are known for their great performance.

These shuttlecocks are designed to provide great flight during a high-intensity match.  These shuttlecocks have a great recovery period and are very sturdy. Lightweight and long-lasting, these shuttlecocks are great for training.

ProsCons
Great flight Lacks elbow support 
Very durable Too expensive
Extremely Lightweight

Check Price

Silver’s Headley Feather Shuttlecock

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

These budget-friendly shuttlecocks by Silver Sports are perfect for recreational purposes. Superfine white feathers are used in making these shuttlecocks. These shuttlecocks have a good cork and are easy to use.

Moreover, they are incredibly lightweight and balanced. Overall, this shuttlecock is well-balanced.

ProsCons
AffordableNot very durable
Well balancedNot for professional purposes
Nice cork

Check Price

Yonex AeroClub (ACB) TR Badminton Feather Shuttlecock

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Yonex is undoubtedly the most trusted Badminton brand. Thus, it should be no surprise that three of its products have made it to our list.

These shuttlecocks are made with extreme precision. They provide quick recovery, great stability, and excellent flight. Moreover, they perform incredibly well in all conditions.

These shuttlecocks are made using some of the best natural materials. Though they might be a little expensive, but they are perfect for both professionals and beginners.

ProsCons
Very stableToo expensive
Made of quality materialsAverage durability 
Excellent flight 

Check Price

Li-Ning A+62 XD Feather Shuttlecock

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

These shuttlecocks from Li-Ning are designed to provide a high-quality playing experience. This pack of 15 shuttlecocks is available at a very reasonable price.

The Li-Ning A+62 XD shuttlecocks are great for training. They provide quick recovery and are very sturdy. These shuttlecocks deliver great performance and are incredibly lightweight and provide great flight performance. These shuttlecocks are truly one of the best in the market.

ProsCons
Fast recovery Too expensive
Sturdy and efficient Durability is an issue
Extremely lightweight

Check Price

READ | Top 10 Best Gaming Headphones to Buy in 2022

For more authentic product reviews, follow KreedOn networks today & get the latest & best sports product reviews.

Stay connected, Stay Updated. KreedOn: The voice of Indian Sports

-- Advertisement --
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on contact@kreedon.com .
Previous articleRanji Trophy 2022: Bengal Created History – For the 1st Time Ever, 9 players scored half centuries I Broke 129 yr record
Next articleKhelo India 2021 LIVE UPDATES – Day 6

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 9811999905
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com, marketing@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019