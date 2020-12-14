12 Best Badminton Shoes in India [Buyer’s Guide- 2020]

Badminton is a sport, where every equipment is supremely important. As a professional player, you will always want to invest in a good pair of shoes that suit your playing needs. Badminton shoes vary according to their purpose they serve. Some of them are for speed, some for comfort while some aid movement and support.

Here, we will look at some of the best badminton shoes across a wide range of prices. Point to be noted, this list is a mix of products for players with varying levels of skills and are not in any sequence. Also we have answered few common faq that you might have at the end of the article.

1. Yonex PowerCushion SHB 65 Z2

Japanese brand, Yonex is the best in the world and this is their best shoe. Popular among professionals like Kento Momota, Viktor Axelsen and India’s Sai Praneeth, this one is for the best of the best.

Unlike a few of the other shoes, this gives a very comfortable fit. The toe box gets the new Toe Assist Shape design which gives more support and less pressure on toes. Then there is the new Double Raschel mesh which Yonex claims to be eight times more breathable, with superior ventilation and moisture release.

Despite all these,the best part is Yonex’s PowerCushion+ technology. The shock absorption from this midsole is amazing with Yonex using that across the whole shoe. “Lateral Shell” and “Syncro Fit Insole” make your feet secure and stable in the shoe.

Good traction is essential in a badminton shoe and Hexagrip by Yonex is really good. The only part that makes it “almost” perfect is that grip is too soft to last on hard surfaces.

Pros Has the best technologies in sports shoe design

Great traction

Used by the best international players

PowerCushion+ is the best midsole material in the market Cons Costlier than others

Durability of grip is less

Check Price

2. Yonex Aerus 3

One of Yonex’s top shoes, it is acclaimed for its ultra light weight and design, which helps in natural feet movement. This lightweight nature likewise makes these shoes extremely quick and subsequently impacts your overall play.

The shoe is made with PU-based SkinLite + Nylon, which helps in the weight drop and uses PowerCushion+ and Power Graphite Lite tech for cushioning. This aides in 28% better impact retention and 62% more repulsion, than some other material.

It additionally is stacked with a similar cutting edge innovation like, the Z2, for example Toe Assist Shape and Syncro Fit Insole. The security and safety of your foot is dealt with by 3D force carbon, which supports during multi-directional turning.

This shoe is an ideal lightweight substitution of Z2 and is adored by worldwide players like Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

Pros Very light weight

Equipped with top tech

3D power carbon to prevent twisting

Power Graphite Lite makes the midsole really responsive and light Cons Expensive

Hexagrip tech is not durable

Check Price

Also Read: Top 12 Best badminton rackets under 3000

3. ASICS Gel Blade-7

These shoes offers a strong amount of traction and lateral support due to the AHAR+ and Asics’ Trusstics system. The former is a non-marking elastic, which has extraordinary degrees of grip and three times more strong than elastic tires. The latter is a plastic that fortifies the shoe and adds solidity during sudden lateral movements.

The padded sole includes industry-standard EVA and Asics’ well-known GEL padding for shock absorption. An Ortholite material is used as a removable insole which helps in maintaining a dry interior and cool temperature

A breathable cross section and an engineered toe box having PGuard wear gives protection to the toe from jumping, and rounds up the features list.

Pros Excellent sticky traction

Lightweight, well-ventilated mesh

Ortholite insert keeps interiors comfortable and cool

PGuard protection protects during lunging forward. Cons Little niggles like scraping of the forefoot

Check Price

4. ASICS Upcourt 4

An excellent pair of badminton shoes, it is pretty lightweight, fits great and has a really strong grip. Usage of full-length gum rubber on the outsole with a new tread pattern provides this multi-directional grip. Along with a breathable mesh, this shoe is comfortable, fits correct to size and keeps interiors cool.

The shoes have a 10mm heel drop, leading the attackers to sit slightly higher, ready to move quicker. There are leather overlays on the sides which provide good support and also look really attractive for casual wear. They are also suitable for other indoor sports like volleyball and squash.

Overall, you get a decent pair of shoes at a very cheap price from a big brand.

Pros Sticky grip

EVA midsole

Breathable upper

Pivot point in medial foot

Cheaper in price Cons Better quality of shoes are available

Check Price

5. Yonex Power Cushion Comfort z2

What if you get the most advanced tech, comfortable fit and lightning speed in one shoe. If you are looking for one, this is just the right shoe for you. A lightweight Double Raschel Mesh, Yonex’s best-in-class PowerCushion+ and the Power Graphite Drive technology are among the most advanced technologies used in these shoes.

Apart from that, Yonex also loads the shoes with its Syncro-fit insole for reducing energy wastage and Durable Skin Lite in the upper to maintain its flexibility.

This is one of Yonex’s best shoes and combines the most advanced technology of its flagships at a better price.

Pros Supremely light weight

Loaded with top tech

3D power carbon for preventing twisting

PowerCushion+ mixed with Power Graphite Lite for a light, responsive midsole Cons Price is on the higher side

Hexagrip is not durable

Check Price

Also Read: 20 best badminton rackets for beginners in India 2020

6. Victor Sprint-AB All Round Series

Clean looks, lightweight, grippy rubber outsole and comfort, all at an inexpensive price is what Victor shoes offer. A well-appreciated brand, the Sprint series from Victor, uses its ENERGYMAX foam along with EVA for outstanding durability, cushioning and shape retention. The midsole is responsive and has good momentum repulsion abilities.

A high strength TPU material provides lateral stability, enabling smoother change of direction. Accompanied by a breathable mesh for the upper with nylon and a wide design, this shoe fits comfortably on any player.

Pros Nylon mesh is breathable and fits well

ENERGYMAX foam is durable and well-cushioned

Inexpensive price

Clean looks

Versatile Cons Faces very stiff competition from many other shoes of its own brand

Only good for players who want speed

Check Price

7. Li Ning Saga

The only brand comparable to Yonex in badminton is Li Ning, making some world class equipment. The Saga is a lightweight badminton trainer and despite that provides excellent traction and support at a great price. Fitted with a soft air mesh upper with good ventilation properties and leather inserts for lateral stability, this has a great in-shoe environment, The toe box has a stiff synthetic material called Tuff tip and XSTRUCTURE around the heel counter. The latter of them forms an X-shaped cage to prevent the heel from slipping by integrating with the lacing system.

Reports from many players who have worn it tell, it is supremely comfortable even after long hours. The low-profile sole design ensures reduced impact on heavy landings. That’s how stable and solidly constructed it is!

Pros Excellent stability

Low profile design reduces landing impact

Cheap pricing

Solid structurally

Protective material around Toe Box Cons Not the lightest

Reduces speed of the player

Over the top colors

Check Price

8. Victor All Around Series A960

One of the best badminton shoes from Victor, the All-around A960 gets combines wolrd-class technology and stunning looks. A shoe made for professional players with an all-round game, it gets ENERGYMAX 3.0, offering 22% more repulsion and 6% more shock absorption on landing. The sticky oustole has anti-slip VSR rubber designed in a radiation-lump pattern to increase traction and help in switching direction.

X-FIT, a new adaptive plastic structure wrapping the shoe, helps in breathability and flexibility.

There is still more to WOW you; the shoe also gets Feather Resilient EVA and Microfiber PU leather along with a Double mesh. Lastly, there is a carbon fiber sheet to provide midfoot stability called Carbon Power.

Pros Loaded with advanced technology and premium materials

Energymax 3.0

X-Fit wrapping is breathable and flexible

Carbon Power for midfoot stability

VSR anti slip rubber

Competitive pricing Cons We really could not find, not even a minor one!

Check Price

9. Li Ning Smash

Another strong contender in the affordable segment from Li Ning this is an excellent badminton shoe. It is a great option from the brand, especially because of its smashing midsole. Made of hi-rebound phylon, this shoe gives great levels of stability and cushioning which aids in the excellent energy transfer and shock absorption abilities.

Apart from this, it also gets an all new PU+ mesh upper which is breathable and light. Li Ning’s signature is attractive designs and colors and this does not miss out on those.

Pros Comfortable midsole and grippy rubber outsole

Attractive color options

Lightweight upper

Good shock absorption Cons Durability might be an issue

Slightly hard structure.

Check Price

10. Victor AS-3W-AM

An inexpensive, comfortable, great fitting badminton shoe from a big brand is what we describe this one as. Not comparable to the more fancy ones, these shoes are among the best-rated and liked in the sub-3k category. A sticky rubber outsole with RADIATION pattern grip offers good traction on asphalt surfaces. The best part of the shoe is the very durable, double mesh for the upper with PU leather. Victor also offers its ENERGYMAX foam along with EVA for the midsole, which makes this shoe responsive and bouncy.

Pros Value for money

Has top tech at low prices

Durable

Soft cushioning

Grippy outsole Cons Not suited for pros

Not very sophisticated or polished

Check Price

11. Yonex Super Ace Light

Yonex’s Super Ace Light is one of the best badminton shoes to come out from Yonex, in recent years. Designed for advanced players, it is loaded with technology. The newest development is the use of a newly- developed P.U Polyester mesh upper, like ocean waves. The shoes provide a lot of comfort once you slip in, due to the genuine amount of EVA material used in the midsole. Yonex calls this as “PowerCushion” which is better than the commonly-used Phylon and enables excellent energy-transfer and shock absorption.

The round sole tech and ergonomic design leads the shoe to provide class-leading comfort, fit and space in the toe box area. Along with all this, the hexagonal grip design on the outsole provides a lot of traction and better court cover. Combining such a load of technology at such an affordable price is commendable and this is one of the best squash shoes in its range.

Pros Very lightweight

Good traction

Spacious interior

Good shock absorption Cons Hard toe box

Not very flexible

Check Price

12. Asics Gel-rocket 9

It is among the best badminton shoes in the market. Recommended and used by top players, it is known for its comfortable fitting interiors, grippy rubber outsole and custom orthotics.

It gets a low-to-ground sole construction for additional stability. These shoes are liked by many players for the midsole which provides flexibility and aids in an agile gameplay. Players using it also like the wide outsole. A good amount of flexibility from the ventilated upper, combined with some swanky looks and an affordable price, this is a capable all-rounder.

Pros Affordable price

Low construction for additional stability

Supportive, breathable upper mesh

Attractive styling and color options

Flexibility Cons Durability is an issue.

Ankle support is less from collar

Check Price

Common FAQs about badminton shoes

How are badminton shoes different from other sports shoes?

Badminton shoes are made typically to play on indoor wooden, acrylic or asphalt hard courts. They have sticky, anti-slip rubber on them for grip. This rubber is also generally non-marking, i.e. it does not leave marks on the court.

2. Should your badminton shoes be tight or loose?

While buying badminton shoes check, if they have the same fit as your regular shoes. If so, then it is great. Else, it is preferable to go for a size or half bigger. Your feet should not feel congested in them and have enough ventilation to let go off sweat.

3. Is the brand important?

No, it is the shoe that is more important. Different athletes have different requirement for badminton shoes. Some like it more cushioned, some need more stability while some prefer a lighter weight. Shoes from any brand will work, but the best brands have a large collection and they mostly cover up all the types.