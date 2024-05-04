Saturday, May 4, 2024
Top 10 Best Badminton Rackets for Beginners in 2024 | Ace the Game

Top 10 Best Badminton Rackets for Beginners in 2024 | Ace the Game
Image Source: Amazon
5 mins read
Updated:
Are you ready to elevate your badminton game to new heights? Look no further! In this comprehensive guide, we unveiled the ultimate lineup of badminton rackets tailored specifically for beginners in 2024. Whether you’re just starting out on the court or seeking to refine your skills, the top 10 rackets are meticulously curated to provide the perfect blend of performance, durability, and affordability. Get ready to take every shot and dominate the game with our expert picks for the best badminton rackets of the year. 

Top 10 Badminton Rackets for Beginners

Sno  Badminton Racquets for Beginner
1 Konex Lightweight Aluminum Composite Badminton Racquet
2 Badminton Rackets, Iron Alloy Badminton Racquets, Beginner
3 YOUNG AERODYNA PRO-V100 Graphite Lightweight Racket
4 Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Max 10 Carbon Fiber Badminton Racket
5 YONEX ZR 100 Light Aluminum Strung Badminton Racket
6 Senston graphite badminton rackets
7 Jaspo GET Set Steel Badminton Racket
8 Amazon Brand: Symactive Aluminium Badminton Racquet Set for Beginners
9 FEROC 2 Pieces Aluminum Badminton Racket
10 Hipkoo Sports Intact Aluminum Badminton Rackets

Konex Lightweight Aluminum Composite Badminton Racquet

Badminton Rackets for Beginners | KreedOn
Image Source- Amazon

Introducing the Konex Badminton Racquet! It’s designed to help you play your best game. With its special aerodynamic design, it makes your swings faster, so you can compete better. Plus, it’s built to be both light and tough, so you can move easily without getting tired, and it’ll last a long time. The strings are just right for powerful hits and gentle touches. And it’s comfy to hold, so your hands won’t get tired. Inside the box, you’ll find the racket and a bag to carry it in.

Pros  Cons 
special aerodynamic design string tension is less.
very durable
comfortable to hands

Check Price

racket games health benefitsAlso Read | Health Benefits of Racket Games | Swing Your Way to Fitness

Badminton Rackets, Iron Alloy Badminton Racquets, Beginner

Badminton Rackets for Beginners | KreedOn
Image Source- Amazon

Lightweight and comfy, these badminton rackets are perfect for all ages, especially beginners. With durable metal construction, they’re easy to handle and won’t tire your arms. You get two rackets and a carry bag, making it convenient to play anywhere, indoors or out. Their sturdy design can withstand bending, ensuring stability during intense games. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player, these rackets provide hours of fun and promote a healthy, active lifestyle for the whole family.

Pros  Cons 
Lightweight not much durable
very comfortable to hold. string tension is less.
comes with carry bag.

Check Price

YOUNG (Malaysia) AERODYNA PRO-V100 Graphite Lightweight Professional Badminton Racket

Badminton Rackets for Beginners | KreedOn
Image Source- Amazon

The AeroDyna Pro V1 racket in black, white, and green is super lightweight at 75 grams, perfect for quick swings and fast play. Its Nano Power Frame adds extra power to shots, while its high-quality graphite construction ensures durability. With reduced vibrations and increased stability, it’s a top choice for players who want power and speed.

Pros  Cons 
super lightweight not any cons
Nano Power Frame
durable

Check Price

Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Max 10 Carbon Fiber Badminton Racket

Badminton Rackets | KreedOn
Image Source- Amazon

This racket weighs around 80 grams and comes in white, blue, or orange colors. Its maximum tension is 28 pounds. It’s made of a very strong and light material called Ultralite Carbon, which makes it sturdy. The frame is made using Nano Power Frame technology, which makes it stretchy and tough. The racket also has Ultraprecise Motion Control thanks to something called Compressed Groove Technology, which helps you control the racket better.

Pros  Cons 
Lightweight not much durable
good tension
Nano Power Frame technology

Check Price

YONEX ZR 100 Light Aluminum Strung Badminton Racket

Badminton Rackets | KreedOn
Image Source- Amazon

The badminton racket is made of aluminum, making it strong but light. This is good for new players because it’s durable but not heavy. It weights between 95 to 99.9 grams, which is good for beginners. The grip is G4, which is 3.5 inches, so it’s easy to hold. The racket’s head is shaped like a square, which makes it easier to hit the shuttlecock. It’s 40 square inches in size, giving a good mix of power and control. The racket is made in Japan, known for good quality and new ideas

Pros  Cons 
made of aluminum not any cons
very durable
lightweight

Check Price

How to serve in Tennis- KreedOnAlso Read | How to Serve In Tennis? Master Your Skills With These 5 Simple Steps

Senston graphite badminton rackets

Badminton Rackets for Beginners | KreedOn
Image Source- Amazon

This complete badminton set includes 2 rackets, 2 shuttlecocks, grips, and a carrying bag. Perfect for beginners or pros seeking value, the badminton rackets feature a sturdy build for stability and precision control. Lightweight and durable, they prevent shoulder strain and frame damage. 

Pros  Cons 
comes with carrying bag not any cons
very durable
lightweight

Check Price

Jaspo GET Set Steel Badminton Racket

Badminton Rackets | KreedOn
Image Source- Amazon

Jaspo Get Set is a lightweight badminton racket made of steel that is easy on the shoulders. Its 26-inch oval shape offers power and control, while the upgraded shuttlecocks improve accuracy. Ideal for beginners, it includes 2 rackets, 5 shuttlecocks, and a racket bag.

Pros  Cons 
lightweight badminton racket string tension is an issue.
made of steel
durable

Check Price

Amazon Brand: Symactive Aluminium Badminton Racquet Set for Beginners

Badminton Racquets | KreedOn
Image Source- Amazon

These badminton rackets are perfect for beginners and fitness enthusiasts. They’re lightweight and sturdy, with comfortable handles and nylon strings for good performance. Suitable for indoor and outdoor play, each set includes two racquets in green and orange colors.

Pros  Cons 
very comfortable not durable
comes with nylon strings not for adults.
Easy to grip

Check Price

FEROC 2 Pieces Aluminum Badminton Racket

Badminton Racquets | KreedOn
Image Source- Amazon

Crafted from durable aluminum, our badminton set offers strong and lightweight rackets for powerful shots on the court. With three feather shuttles for stability and speed, plus a protective cover, you’re all set for a stylish and authentic game suitable for players of any skill level.

Pros  Cons 
made with aluminum. not any cons
very durable
quite stylish

Check Price

Hipkoo Sports Intact Aluminum Badminton Rackets

Badminton Racquets | KreedOn
Image Source- Amazon

Enjoy backyard badminton with family and friends! This set includes 2 lightweight racquets, 3 shuttlecocks, and comfortable grips. Sturdy steel construction ensures stability, while prestrung racquets are perfect for beginners. Have fun without getting tired.

Pros  Cons 
very lightweight not much durable
comes with 3 shuttlecocks. string tension is less.
comfortable grip

Check Price

Top 12 Best Badminton Rackets Under 2000 in India - KreedOnRead More | Top 12 Best Badminton Rackets Under 2000 in India

 

