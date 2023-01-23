Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Top 10 Best Asics Badminton Shoes | Improve Your Game By Wearing These Shoes

KreedOn Network
Top 10 Best Asics Badminton Shoes
Image Source- ASICS
Asics has been one of the biggest brands when it comes to producing top-notch sports products. Be it cricket or tennis, football or badminton, you will find Asics everywhere. Yes, they have been sponsors to many sporting events and teams, but most notably they are the kit sponsors of the Australian Cricket Team for more than a decade. Badminton has always been a popular sport in India. However, its popularity was limited to kids playing on the streets just to pass the time. Well, things have changed, and all the credit goes to rising badminton stars: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, and many more. Kids and parents are now seriously considering badminton as a career option. Hence to help those parents and budding badminton stars, we will look at the top 10 best Asics Badminton shoes.

What are the features of badminton shoes?

Each sport has different requirements when it comes to skills and movements. As per those prerequisites, different shoes are made for different sports. Badminton shoes are important as they avoid blisters, prevent ankle injuries, and do enhance performance standards.

The following are the features each badminton shoe should possess:

  • Grip

The grip will stop you from slipping over and injuring yourself and allow you to move fast with confidence. You will be moving forwards and backward and side to side, so look for badminton shoes that offer 360-degree grip.

  • A thin sole
Go for thin shoes which will keep you stable and low to the ground. Ensure that the thinness of the sole is not affecting the quality of the shoes.

  • Cushioning

Cushioning throughout the foot will reduce the chance of injuries and strain when landing from high jumps.

  • Lightweight

Try to go for shoes that weigh not more than 300 grams.

  • Ventilation

Ventilation is important as it will keep your feet cool. Without proper ventilation to the feet, you could feel a bit extra tired.

Well, it is very difficult to get a shoe with all the above-mentioned features. Hence, select a shoe pair that would balance out all the above-mentioned features and will help you improve your performance on the court.

Top 10 Best Asics Shoes

Sr. No.Asics Badminton Shoes
1.Asics Gel-COURTMOV+ Men’s Badminton Shoe
2.Asics Gel Rocket 10 Badminton Shoes
3.Asics Gel COURTMOV+ Badminton Shoe
4.ASICS Men’s Upcourt 5 Platform
5.ASICS Unisex-Adult Attack Bladelyte 4 Badminton Shoes
6.ASICS Men’s Court Control Ff 2 Platform
7.ASICS Men’s Gel-Rocket 10 Indoor Court Shoes
8.ASICS Unisex-Adult Attack Excounter 2 Badminton Shoes
9.ASICS Men’s Gel-Task 2 Indoor Court Shoe
10.ASICS Men’s Upcourt 4 Indoor Sport Shoes

Asics Gel-COURTMOV+ Men’s Badminton Shoe

ASICS Badminton shoes - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Asics Gel-COURTMOV+ Men’s Badminton Shoes come in a total of 6 color options. The shoes make use of GELCOURTMOV+ technology cushioning in the forefoot which improves shock absorption for a smoother landing. The mesh underlays ensure proper ventilation of the feet.

ProsCons
GELCOURTMOV+ technologySupport arch is not available
Excellent ventilation 
Provides good stability 

Asics Gel Rocket 10 Badminton Shoes

Badminton shoes - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Asics Gel Rocket 10 Badminton Shoes has only one-color combination which is black-white-yellow. But shoes are more than just a color combination. These shoes are fully loaded with every possible feature. TRUSSTIC technology improves stability and also gives good comfort.

ProsCons
Use of TRUSSTIC technologyChafing problems could be faced by a user
A wrap-up outsole and outrigger support during side-to-side movements 
Side grip improves flexibility 

Asics Gel COURTMOV+ Badminton Shoe

ASICS Badminton shoes - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Asics Gel COURTMOV+ Badminton Shoe provides a total of 6 color options to the users. While the color of the upper part of the shoe changes from product to product, the color of the sole remains the same. This product also comes with the technology of GELCOURTMOV+.

ProsCons
Use of GELCOURTMOV+ technologyCushioning could have been much better
Mesh and no-sew upper part 

ASICS Men’s Upcourt 5 Platform

Best badminton shoes - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

ASICS Men’s Upcourt 5 Platform shoes do have a very sporting look to them irrespective of the 3 color options. These shoes are light in weight and do provide excellent grip. So, you do not need to worry about slipping or sliding on the surface while trying to deceive the opponent.

ProsCons
Fit type-RelaxedThe stitching is of poor quality
Wider Mesh PanelsOverpriced
Supportive Overlays 
Durable Design 

ASICS Unisex-Adult Attack Bladelyte 4 Badminton Shoes

ASICS Badminton shoes - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

ASICS Unisex-Adult Attack Bladelyte 4 Badminton Shoes does have a very unique color combination. The purple and dark blue upper part colors have been accompanied by a yellow and white sole. Shoes have excellent ventilation and hence good breathability.

ProsCons
Unique and vibrant colorsCostly
Good breathability 
Durable sole 

ASICS Men’s Court Control Ff 2 Platform

ASICS Badminton shoes - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

ASICS Men’s Court Control Ff 2 Platform is one of the top-end shoes when it comes to overall quality and price tag. Yes, they are costly, but they are worth the amount. The shoes are made by using the technology FLYTEFOAM which makes them lighter and enhances the shock-absorbing capacity.

ProsCons
High-quality shoesExtremely costly
Use of advanced technology 
Lightweight shoes 

ASICS Men’s Gel-Rocket 10 Indoor Court Shoes

Badminton shoes - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

ASICS Men’s Gel-Rocket 10 Indoor Court Shoes look strong and sturdy simply by their appearance. These shoes come in two color options and those are white and blue. Choose one and you would get a sporting and dashing look to your personality for sure.

ProsCons
Good looksNot any cons
Sole is made of rubber 
Quality features at a lesser price 

ASICS Unisex-Adult Attack Excounter 2 Badminton Shoes

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

ASICS Unisex-Adult Attack Excounter 2 Badminton Shoes have only one-color option and it is orange with black. Well, to be honest, this combination looks good on any outfit and you can wear them anywhere you want. So, these will not only improve your performance but can also make you stand out from the rest.

ProsCons
Made of synthetic materialBit pricey
Lace-type closure gives you flexibility 

ASICS Men’s Gel-Task 2 Indoor Court Shoe

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

ASICS Men’s Gel-Task 2 Indoor Court Shoes do have a bit of an old look to them. In the world of glitzy and vibrant colors, the color combination that these shoes have given them a bit of a shabby and dull appearance. But if you are a person who prefers performance rather than looks, these are definitely made for you.

ProsCons
Strong and sturdyOldish appearance
Value for money 

ASICS Men’s Upcourt 4 Indoor Sport Badminton Shoes

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

ASICS Men’s Upcourt 4 Indoor Sports Shoes have their sole of yellow color, while for the upper part, there are two options, black and white. Both look fantastic. Instead of using a plastic sole, Asics have used rubber as a sole which provides excellent grip and increases the durability of the shoes.

ProsCons
Sole made of rubber rather than plasticNot any cons
Lightweight 
Breathable 

Best Badminton Rackets under 4000 in India

KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
