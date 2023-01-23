Top 10 Best Asics Badminton Shoes | Improve Your Game By Wearing These Shoes

- Advertisement -

Asics has been one of the biggest brands when it comes to producing top-notch sports products. Be it cricket or tennis, football or badminton, you will find Asics everywhere. Yes, they have been sponsors to many sporting events and teams, but most notably they are the kit sponsors of the Australian Cricket Team for more than a decade. Badminton has always been a popular sport in India. However, its popularity was limited to kids playing on the streets just to pass the time. Well, things have changed, and all the credit goes to rising badminton stars: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, and many more. Kids and parents are now seriously considering badminton as a career option. Hence to help those parents and budding badminton stars, we will look at the top 10 best Asics Badminton shoes.

What are the features of badminton shoes?

Each sport has different requirements when it comes to skills and movements. As per those prerequisites, different shoes are made for different sports. Badminton shoes are important as they avoid blisters, prevent ankle injuries, and do enhance performance standards.

The following are the features each badminton shoe should possess:

Grip

The grip will stop you from slipping over and injuring yourself and allow you to move fast with confidence. You will be moving forwards and backward and side to side, so look for badminton shoes that offer 360-degree grip.

A thin sole

Go for thin shoes which will keep you stable and low to the ground. Ensure that the thinness of the sole is not affecting the quality of the shoes.

Cushioning

Cushioning throughout the foot will reduce the chance of injuries and strain when landing from high jumps.

Lightweight

Try to go for shoes that weigh not more than 300 grams.

Ventilation

Ventilation is important as it will keep your feet cool. Without proper ventilation to the feet, you could feel a bit extra tired.

Well, it is very difficult to get a shoe with all the above-mentioned features. Hence, select a shoe pair that would balance out all the above-mentioned features and will help you improve your performance on the court.

Top 10 Best Asics Shoes

Asics Gel-COURTMOV+ Men’s Badminton Shoe

Asics Gel-COURTMOV+ Men’s Badminton Shoes come in a total of 6 color options. The shoes make use of GELCOURTMOV+ technology cushioning in the forefoot which improves shock absorption for a smoother landing. The mesh underlays ensure proper ventilation of the feet.

Pros Cons GELCOURTMOV+ technology Support arch is not available Excellent ventilation Provides good stability

Asics Gel Rocket 10 Badminton Shoes

Asics Gel Rocket 10 Badminton Shoes has only one-color combination which is black-white-yellow. But shoes are more than just a color combination. These shoes are fully loaded with every possible feature. TRUSSTIC technology improves stability and also gives good comfort.

Pros Cons Use of TRUSSTIC technology Chafing problems could be faced by a user A wrap-up outsole and outrigger support during side-to-side movements Side grip improves flexibility

Asics Gel COURTMOV+ Badminton Shoe

Asics Gel COURTMOV+ Badminton Shoe provides a total of 6 color options to the users. While the color of the upper part of the shoe changes from product to product, the color of the sole remains the same. This product also comes with the technology of GELCOURTMOV+.

Pros Cons Use of GELCOURTMOV+ technology Cushioning could have been much better Mesh and no-sew upper part

ASICS Men’s Upcourt 5 Platform

ASICS Men’s Upcourt 5 Platform shoes do have a very sporting look to them irrespective of the 3 color options. These shoes are light in weight and do provide excellent grip. So, you do not need to worry about slipping or sliding on the surface while trying to deceive the opponent.

Pros Cons Fit type-Relaxed The stitching is of poor quality Wider Mesh Panels Overpriced Supportive Overlays Durable Design

ASICS Unisex-Adult Attack Bladelyte 4 Badminton Shoes

ASICS Unisex-Adult Attack Bladelyte 4 Badminton Shoes does have a very unique color combination. The purple and dark blue upper part colors have been accompanied by a yellow and white sole. Shoes have excellent ventilation and hence good breathability.

Pros Cons Unique and vibrant colors Costly Good breathability Durable sole

ASICS Men’s Court Control Ff 2 Platform

ASICS Men’s Court Control Ff 2 Platform is one of the top-end shoes when it comes to overall quality and price tag. Yes, they are costly, but they are worth the amount. The shoes are made by using the technology FLYTEFOAM which makes them lighter and enhances the shock-absorbing capacity.

Pros Cons High-quality shoes Extremely costly Use of advanced technology Lightweight shoes

ASICS Men’s Gel-Rocket 10 Indoor Court Shoes

ASICS Men’s Gel-Rocket 10 Indoor Court Shoes look strong and sturdy simply by their appearance. These shoes come in two color options and those are white and blue. Choose one and you would get a sporting and dashing look to your personality for sure.

Pros Cons Good looks Not any cons Sole is made of rubber Quality features at a lesser price

ASICS Unisex-Adult Attack Excounter 2 Badminton Shoes

ASICS Unisex-Adult Attack Excounter 2 Badminton Shoes have only one-color option and it is orange with black. Well, to be honest, this combination looks good on any outfit and you can wear them anywhere you want. So, these will not only improve your performance but can also make you stand out from the rest.

Pros Cons Made of synthetic material Bit pricey Lace-type closure gives you flexibility

ASICS Men’s Gel-Task 2 Indoor Court Shoe

ASICS Men’s Gel-Task 2 Indoor Court Shoes do have a bit of an old look to them. In the world of glitzy and vibrant colors, the color combination that these shoes have given them a bit of a shabby and dull appearance. But if you are a person who prefers performance rather than looks, these are definitely made for you.

Pros Cons Strong and sturdy Oldish appearance Value for money

ASICS Men’s Upcourt 4 Indoor Sport Badminton Shoes

ASICS Men’s Upcourt 4 Indoor Sports Shoes have their sole of yellow color, while for the upper part, there are two options, black and white. Both look fantastic. Instead of using a plastic sole, Asics have used rubber as a sole which provides excellent grip and increases the durability of the shoes.

Pros Cons Sole made of rubber rather than plastic Not any cons Lightweight Breathable

