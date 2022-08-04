Top 10 Best adventure company in India | Experience the new way of travelling

- Advertisement -

Who doesn’t love adventure? Who doesn’t love the adrenaline rush during a risky but equally fun activity? Everybody does!

Well, the definition of adventure might vary from person to person, but generally, it is all about activities that challenge your mind, and your body, makes your heart beat faster, gets you out of your comfort zone, and freaks the hell out of you. At the same time, it is the entertainment and leisure activity you do to have an off-time from the busy weekdays. The awareness about fitness, work-life balance, and technological innovations have bolstered the adventure industry in India. So let’s take a look at the best adventure companies in India.

Top 10 adventure companies in India

Adventure companies in India Countryside Adventure Holidays Flying Fox Inme Orca Dive Club Snow Leopard Adventures Mercury Himalayan Explorations (MHE) Adventure Thrillophilia White Magic Adventure Travel Aquaterra Adventures Adventure Nation – The Outdoor Tribe

Countryside Adventure Holidays: Best adventure company in India

-- Advertisement --

This is one of the leading groups when it comes to adventure travel companies in India. The company was founded in 1993 in Mumbai. They very much understand Mumabikar’s life which is full of fatigue and thus came up with this company.

The organization travels all around the world through international tours to countries like South Africa, Iceland, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, South America, and Antarctica. They have trips to Bhutan, Nepal, Himalayas and not to mention they cover almost entire India. Trekking, walking, cycling, rafting, and camping are a few of the activities they organize regularly.

-- Advertisement --

Countryside Adventure Holiday is a certified member of the adventure tour association of India and Pacific Asia travel association and prioritizes safety at any stage. You can safely say that this is one of the top trekking companies in India.

Flying Fox

If you want the experience of flying between the two mountains with a wide and deep valley below you, Flying Fox is one of the best companies for you. Flying Fox is the only zip tour company in India and it does have its monopoly in the sector. Well, it is quite difficult to reach such heights, especially if you have only one type of offering, but through maintaining proper safety standards, and maintaining good relations with adventure lovers they have made the zip lining of their own.

-- Advertisement --

Currently, the company has four working locations; Mehrangarh in Jodhpur, Neemrana fort palace, the kikar lodge near Chandigarh, and Shivpuri, in Rishikesh. The kikar lodge is operational throughout the year, while the other sites operate depending on the season. The working of Flying fox is inspected by Capstone Inspections which is a UK-based organization.

READ | Top 25 Crazy Adventure Sports in India That Will Give You Adrenalin Rush

Inme – adventure company in India

This is an adventure company exclusively for kids of age 9-18. Three graduates Tarun, Gaurav, and Ronny came together and arranged a summer camp in 1996. With the success of the first camp, they continued to arrange those, and fast-forward to 2022, it is one of the leading adventure companies in India.

Remarkably, Inme provides travel insurance for most of its activities. No other company is benevolent to that degree. Inme has 5 camps in total; two in south India and three in north India. All their outdoor gear is UIAA standards compliant, and they do an extensive safety check of all the equipment after each use. Kids love going to camps and Inme is the place to send your child to have a great experience.

-- Advertisement --

Orca Dive Club

Want to explore the world beneath the seabed? The Orca Dive Club is there for you. This diving company was established in 2008 in Mumbai. With the destinations in India, they also offer the diving experience in abroad locations like Andamans, Bali, Maldives, Seychelles, and the Red Sea (Egypt). Their specialties include family diving, training, and group diving.

The company comes under PADI i.e. Professional Association of Diving. Intriguingly, they also provide diving courses and training and perhaps this sets them apart from any other adventure or trekking companies in India.

Snow Leopard Adventures – top trekking companies in India

Snow Leopard Adventures is a Padma Shri awardee and national tourism award winner. Thanks to their dedicated work in the field of adventure sports. They are the first ones to get an ISO certificate for an adventure tour operator in India. This Gurgaon-based company offers adventure activities like river rafting, mountain biking, trekking, sea kayaking, and trans-Himalayan jeep safaris.

Notably, they had helped Indian Armed Forces by providing adventure courses. The organization runs on 4 “S” which are Safety, Skilled team, Sustainability, and Service.

Mercury Himalayan Explorations (MHE) Adventure

Mercury Himalayan Explorations (MHE) Adventure is a company that has won more accolades than any other adventure company in India. The company provides activities like trekking, river rafting, off-road jeep safaris (across the south and north India), and climbing expeditions.

However, the MHE is far more than just adventure activities. Mercury Himalayan Explorations Adventure is the only private adventure operator to get special permission from the Indian Army to conduct the first-ever civilian trek to the Siachen Glacier.

Unbelievably, they have been included in world-famous magazines like Outside Magazine, Conde Nast Traveller, National Geographic Traveller, and Forbes.

Thrillophilia

Thrillophilia has touched all the domains of adventure sports. They offer scuba diving, hiking trails in Himachal Pradesh, skydiving, bungee jumping in Rishikesh, and river safari. Thrillophilia was founded in 2008 in Bengaluru. Thrillophilia perhaps has reached almost all the adventure locations in the world. The list of their locations just goes on and on.

Along with the destinations in Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia, Andamans, Nepal, and Bhutan, they are equally efficient in Europe. Thrillophilia perhaps has the most advanced website among all the trekking and adventure companies.

White Magic Adventure Travel

White Magic Adventure Travel is a Delhi-based company that offers mountain guiding, trekking, hill-climbing, and other adventure activities. They have got featured in some of the top magazines, including Outside Magazine, Action Asia, Sports Illustrated, and National Geographic Traveler.

Their website is perhaps the most user-friendly and innovative. You could add filters as per your need and the site gives you the best option. It’s just mind-boggling to see how much amount of detailing they have on their website.

The company uses only UIAA/CE tested climbing equipment and carries pulse oximeters as well as a portable altitude chamber while making an expedition to an altitude above 5, 000 meters.

Aquaterra Adventures

Aquaterra Adventures was founded in 1995 in Delhi. The company offers activities like trekking, river rafting, camping, special interest tours, and expedition travel to adventure camps. Along with Rishikesh, the Himalayan region, Nepal and Bhutan, the company also provides you the opportunity to go abroad and experience the thrill. The overseas locations include Africa, the USA, and South America.

People from all around the globe join them. They have received some prestigious awards as well.

Several accolades of Aquaterra Adventures are as follows:-

Rated amongst Best Adventure Travel Companies On Earth by The National Geographic Society.

Recognized by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Indian Association of Tour Operators, Adventure Tour Operators Association of India , and Indian Association of Professional Rafting Outfitters as an adventure tour operator.

Winner of the Responsible Tourism Award by Outlook in 2016.

ATOAI Hall of Fame Award 2014.

Best Adventure Resort in India for Atali Ganga in 2016.

Adventure Nation – The Outdoor Tribe

Adventure Nation – The Outdoor Tribe is the last name on the list of adventure tour operators in India. Interestingly, the organization is a part of a joint venture between Snow Leopard Adventures and yatra.com.

The activities offered by them include skiing, scuba diving, angling, paragliding, hot-air ballooning, rafting, camping, trekking, and off-road motorbiking. Adventure Nation has been certified by the safety certificate AN-360.

This company is a great combo for land, air, and water activities. Other than Indian destinations, the company is active in other countries like Antarctica, Bhutan, Dubai, Indonesia, Nepal, South Africa, Tanzania, and the United Kingdom.

Conclusion

People all around the globe, in today’s fast-speed way of life, are under tremendous pressure, stress, anxiety, and sometimes depression. Hence they do need to leave all the tensions behind and relax a bit. These trekking companies and adventure companies are for the same thing.

They have all the certificates, and they follow the safety protocols. Be it a worldwide adventure company, or a local organization, in the end, it is always recommended to do all the nerve-racking, hair-rising, and spine-chilling activities under the guidance of experts and give yourself time off from all the worries of life.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport