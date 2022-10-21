Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeSports 2.0Top 10 Best Ab Rollers | Make The Core Stronger Using Ab...

Top 10 Best Ab Rollers | Make The Core Stronger Using Ab Roller

-- Advertisement --
By KreedOn Network
Updated:
Top 10 Best Ab Roller- KreedOn
Image Source- Men's Health
- Advertisement -

High-Intensity Interval Training or simply HIIT has revolutionized the fitness industry. The HIIT workouts are simple, quick, and more effective than basic cardio sessions. Ab roller workout does fall into the category of HIIT routines. The exercises performed using an Ab roller are simple, time-saving, and still perfectly effective. By exercising with the Ab wheel, you can save time and still will boost the process of making the core strong and sturdy. This article will tell you about the top 10 best Ab rollers in the market.

What is an Ab Roller?

Image Source- Greatist

Ab roller has a wheel and to that wheel, handles are attached on both sides. The wheel is generally made of non-slip, durable, and lightweight rubber. The ab roller exercises when performed with correct form, engage the core, glutes, back muscles, and obliques. So, to quicken the process of making a core strong, an ab roller is the thing to go for.

How to use ab rollers?

  • Kneel on a mat.
  • Place the ab wheel in front of you, directly under your shoulders.
  • Contract the core muscles.
  • Grab onto each side handle and keep your arms straight and stabilized.
  • Slowly roll the ab wheel out with control.
  • Pause just before you feel your back will arch, and slowly return to your starting position by rolling backward.

Top 10 Best Ab Rollers To Buy

Sr. NoAb Rollers
1.GoFit Go Power Ab Wheel
2.SKLZ Core Wheels
3.Vinsguir Ab Rollers
4.DMoose
5.Sports Research Ab Rollers
6.INTENT SPORTS Multi-Functional Ab Wheel
7.Boldfit Ab rollers
8.Fitness Invention Ab Rollers
9.AmazonBasics AB Rollers
10.Gonex Ab Rollers

GoFit Go Power Ab Rollers

best abs roller - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon
-- Advertisement --

GoFit Go Power Ab Wheel comes in different colors. The total weight of the equipment is just below the 1Kg mark, to be precise 0.97 kg and the dimensions are 14 x 27.9 x 20.3 centimeters. The roller is made of non-slip rubber which allows you to solely focus on burning the core.

ProsCons
Extra-wide wheel adds stabilityWheels wobble a bit on the shaft
Superior grip 
Lightweight design 

Check Price

SKLZ Core Ab Rollers

best ab roller - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon
-- Advertisement --

SKLZ Core Wheels are extremely lightweight and it must be admitted that they are extremely costly. This 0.3 Kg equipment can be used by a person who weighs below 65 kg. The product comes up with a training guide which is quite important when using new equipment for the first time.

ProsCons
VersatileSmaller wheels struggle on uneven ground
Lightweight and compactRubber wheels pick up dust
Comfy foam handles 

Check Price

Vinsguir Ab Rollers

best ab roller - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon
-- Advertisement --

Vinsguir Ab Roller is one of the most affordable on this list. Their lesser price makes no compromise with quality and world-class features. This product comes with a knee pad. During rolling, the wheels or handles are noiseless, as there is no sound of two elements getting rolled together. High-strength stainless steel shafts can withstand a load of up to 200 kg.

ProsCons
Stability from a wider wheelStickers look cheap
Comes with a foam mat 
Premium feel 

Check Price

Plant Based Protein Powder- KreedOnREAD | Top 10 Best Plant Based Protein Powder | Stay Fit In A Healthy Way

-- Advertisement --

DMoose Ab Roller Wheel

best ab roller - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

DMoose Ab Roller Wheel is one of the premium products on this list. The roller tries to give you as much comfort as possible by providing a dedicated place for resting the elbows and handles to grab while rolling in and out. With the premium features, the price is also premium.

ProsCons
Premium productThe elbow resting pads could have been adjustable
Wheels roll very smoothly 
The elbow-resting pads are very smooth 

Check Price

Sports Research Ab Wheel Roller

best ab roller - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Sports Research Ab Wheel Roller has dimensions 27.9 x 21.1 x 12.7 centimeters. Markedly, the net weight of the item is merely 12 grams. It has a nice wide wheel and knee pads are also provided. The physical appearance of the product is quite appealing.

ProsCons
LightweightWheels create a lot of noise
Knee pads included 
Aesthetically pleasing 

Check Price

INTENT SPORTS Multi-Functional Ab Wheel

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

INTENT SPORTS Multi-Functional Ab Rollers comes in black and red color and this color combination really gives them a funky and modern look. The materials used are Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate. The net weight is 1.7 kg and the product can withstand up to 200kg.

ProsCons
Soft Ethylene Vinyl Acetate foam handlesExpensive
Resistance bands and knee pads are included 
Free eBook 

Check Price

Boldfit Ab Roller

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Boldfit Ab Rollers is one of the most affordable products on this list. This 200 grams of equipment can take a load up to 120 Kg. This product is made from anti-slip rubber so that you can give 100 % attention to your core rather than worrying about slipping and falling.

ProsCons
Anti-slip rubberThe handle is too small in diameter
Use of quality material 
Can carry a load of 120 Kg 

Check Price

Fitness Invention Ab Roller

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Generally, ab rollers don’t come in white color or a color combination containing white in it. However, Fitness Invention Ab Roller is an exception for this case. The product comes in black and white color. The roller can support a weight of 270 kg and is made of durable non-slip rubber and strong stainless-steel materials.

ProsCons
Quality materialColor combination acts as a barrier before buying
Can support up to 270Kg 
Easy to set up 

Check Price

AmazonBasics Ab Roller

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

AmazonBasics Ab Roller comes in only one color and that is black. However, the black color makes the product look strong and sturdy. The roller is durably constructed using polypropylene plastic (PP) and thermoplastic rubber (TPR). Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) is also used in manufacturing. Measures ‎33.8 x 19.3 x 19.3 centimeters when assembled and weighs 0.95 Kg.

ProsCons
Ergonomic handles for a secure, comfortable holdDisassembling can be a problem
Use of quality material 
Affordable 

Check Price

Gonex Ab Rollers

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Gonex Ab Rollers is again one of the premium products on this list. Resistance bands, knee pads, and push-up handles are also included with this product and that’s why the total price is a bit on the higher side. However, it is worth investing in considering you are getting other fitness equipment as well. This roller is quite easy to assemble as well.

ProsCons
Resistance bands, knee pads, and push-up handles come with the ab rollerCostly
Easy to install 
Durable 

Check Price

How playing sports can improve mental health? Know Benefits of Sports In Daily Life- KreedOnRead More | Role of Sports in Improving Mental Health

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous articleTypes of Cricket Bat & Ball Grips | Know The Best Techniques For Bat & Ball Grips

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES

Top 10 Best Rucksacks | Pack Your Rucksack & Enjoy The...

Sports 2.0
36th National Games: 10-year-old Shauryajit Khaire Creates History- KreedOn

36th National Games: 10-year-old Shauryajit Khaire Creates History | Becomes Youngest...

News
36th National Games: West Bengal Beat Kerala To Clinch Men’s Football Gold Medal- KreedOn

36th National Games: West Bengal Beat Kerala To Clinch Men’s Football...

News

What is a HIIT workout? Do your intensity workout in the...

Health and Fitness