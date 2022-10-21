Top 10 Best Ab Rollers | Make The Core Stronger Using Ab Roller

- Advertisement -

High-Intensity Interval Training or simply HIIT has revolutionized the fitness industry. The HIIT workouts are simple, quick, and more effective than basic cardio sessions. Ab roller workout does fall into the category of HIIT routines. The exercises performed using an Ab roller are simple, time-saving, and still perfectly effective. By exercising with the Ab wheel, you can save time and still will boost the process of making the core strong and sturdy. This article will tell you about the top 10 best Ab rollers in the market.

What is an Ab Roller?

Ab roller has a wheel and to that wheel, handles are attached on both sides. The wheel is generally made of non-slip, durable, and lightweight rubber. The ab roller exercises when performed with correct form, engage the core, glutes, back muscles, and obliques. So, to quicken the process of making a core strong, an ab roller is the thing to go for.

How to use ab rollers?

Kneel on a mat.

Place the ab wheel in front of you, directly under your shoulders.

Contract the core muscles.

Grab onto each side handle and keep your arms straight and stabilized.

Slowly roll the ab wheel out with control.

Pause just before you feel your back will arch, and slowly return to your starting position by rolling backward.

Top 10 Best Ab Rollers To Buy

GoFit Go Power Ab Rollers

GoFit Go Power Ab Wheel comes in different colors. The total weight of the equipment is just below the 1Kg mark, to be precise 0.97 kg and the dimensions are 14 x 27.9 x 20.3 centimeters. The roller is made of non-slip rubber which allows you to solely focus on burning the core.

Pros Cons Extra-wide wheel adds stability Wheels wobble a bit on the shaft Superior grip Lightweight design

Check Price

SKLZ Core Ab Rollers

SKLZ Core Wheels are extremely lightweight and it must be admitted that they are extremely costly. This 0.3 Kg equipment can be used by a person who weighs below 65 kg. The product comes up with a training guide which is quite important when using new equipment for the first time.

Pros Cons Versatile Smaller wheels struggle on uneven ground Lightweight and compact Rubber wheels pick up dust Comfy foam handles

Check Price

Vinsguir Ab Rollers

Vinsguir Ab Roller is one of the most affordable on this list. Their lesser price makes no compromise with quality and world-class features. This product comes with a knee pad. During rolling, the wheels or handles are noiseless, as there is no sound of two elements getting rolled together. High-strength stainless steel shafts can withstand a load of up to 200 kg.

Pros Cons Stability from a wider wheel Stickers look cheap Comes with a foam mat Premium feel

Check Price

DMoose Ab Roller Wheel

DMoose Ab Roller Wheel is one of the premium products on this list. The roller tries to give you as much comfort as possible by providing a dedicated place for resting the elbows and handles to grab while rolling in and out. With the premium features, the price is also premium.

Pros Cons Premium product The elbow resting pads could have been adjustable Wheels roll very smoothly The elbow-resting pads are very smooth

Check Price

Sports Research Ab Wheel Roller

Sports Research Ab Wheel Roller has dimensions 27.9 x 21.1 x 12.7 centimeters. Markedly, the net weight of the item is merely 12 grams. It has a nice wide wheel and knee pads are also provided. The physical appearance of the product is quite appealing.

Pros Cons Lightweight Wheels create a lot of noise Knee pads included Aesthetically pleasing

Check Price

INTENT SPORTS Multi-Functional Ab Wheel

INTENT SPORTS Multi-Functional Ab Rollers comes in black and red color and this color combination really gives them a funky and modern look. The materials used are Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate. The net weight is 1.7 kg and the product can withstand up to 200kg.

Pros Cons Soft Ethylene Vinyl Acetate foam handles Expensive Resistance bands and knee pads are included Free eBook

Check Price

Boldfit Ab Roller

Boldfit Ab Rollers is one of the most affordable products on this list. This 200 grams of equipment can take a load up to 120 Kg. This product is made from anti-slip rubber so that you can give 100 % attention to your core rather than worrying about slipping and falling.

Pros Cons Anti-slip rubber The handle is too small in diameter Use of quality material Can carry a load of 120 Kg

Check Price

Fitness Invention Ab Roller

Generally, ab rollers don’t come in white color or a color combination containing white in it. However, Fitness Invention Ab Roller is an exception for this case. The product comes in black and white color. The roller can support a weight of 270 kg and is made of durable non-slip rubber and strong stainless-steel materials.

Pros Cons Quality material Color combination acts as a barrier before buying Can support up to 270Kg Easy to set up

Check Price

AmazonBasics Ab Roller

AmazonBasics Ab Roller comes in only one color and that is black. However, the black color makes the product look strong and sturdy. The roller is durably constructed using polypropylene plastic (PP) and thermoplastic rubber (TPR). Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) is also used in manufacturing. Measures ‎33.8 x 19.3 x 19.3 centimeters when assembled and weighs 0.95 Kg.

Pros Cons Ergonomic handles for a secure, comfortable hold Disassembling can be a problem Use of quality material Affordable

Check Price

Gonex Ab Rollers

Gonex Ab Rollers is again one of the premium products on this list. Resistance bands, knee pads, and push-up handles are also included with this product and that’s why the total price is a bit on the higher side. However, it is worth investing in considering you are getting other fitness equipment as well. This roller is quite easy to assemble as well.

Pros Cons Resistance bands, knee pads, and push-up handles come with the ab roller Costly Easy to install Durable

Check Price

