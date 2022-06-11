Saturday, June 11, 2022
HomeNewsBengal Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary Creates History - Hits a century in...

Bengal Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary Creates History – Hits a century in Ranji Trophy -Bengal into semifinals

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Ranji Trophy: Bengal Minister Manoj Tiwary, A star performer hits century-enters semifinals-KreedOn
Image Source- Hindustan Times
- Advertisement -

West Bengal Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary scored exuberantly in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final match against Jharkhand and walked an impressive 136 runs off 185 balls.

First time in 88 years of Ranji Trophy, a sitting minister scored a hundred

A 36-year-old Tiwary scored 73 in Bengal’s first innings. Sports and youth affairs minister in the Mamata Banerjee government struck tremendous 19 fours and two sixes. Manoj Tiwary scored a top-notch 28th first-class century (136) in the 2nd innings of the Ranji Trophy.

-- Advertisement --

It was a one-sided match from the beginning where Bengal scored a mammoth 773 for 7 in their first innings. Earlier, Bengal’s top nine batters scored at least half-century and smashed a 250-year-old record.

Score Card

  • Bengal: 1st Innings: 773/7 declared (Sudip Kumar Gharami 186, Anustup Majumdar, 117, Shahbaz Ahmed 78, Manoj Tiwary 73; Sushant Mishra 3/140, Shahbaz Nadeem 2/175)
  • Jharkhand 1st innings: 298 all out (Virat Singh 113 not out, Nazim Siddiqui 53; Shahbaz Ahmad 4/51, Sayan Mondal 4/71)
  • Bengal second innings: 318/7 (Manoj Tiwary 136 not out, Shahbaz Ahmed 46, Anustup Majumdar 38; Shahbaz Nadeem

Semifinal Schedule and Venue

  • Semifinal 1: Bengal will face off against Madhya Pradesh at Karnataka Cricket Association Ground in Alur, Bangaluru.
  • SF 2- Mumbai will clash with Uttar Pradesh at Cricket Academy Ground in Bengaluru.

Time and Date

  • Time– 9:30 AM IST from June 14-18,2022

Live Telecast 

  • Live coverage on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD
  • OTT Platforms– Disney+ Hotstar app minimum subscription fee of Rs. 299 per month.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

-- Advertisement --

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
Previous article44th Chess Olympiad: The World’s Biggest Chess Event to Take Place In India
Next articleWorld Para Swimming Championships 2022: Meet the Indian Swimmers | Venue | Schedule – All you need to know

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 9811999905
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com, marketing@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019