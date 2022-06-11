Bengal Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary Creates History – Hits a century in Ranji Trophy -Bengal into semifinals

- Advertisement -

West Bengal Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary scored exuberantly in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final match against Jharkhand and walked an impressive 136 runs off 185 balls.

First time in 88 years of Ranji Trophy, a sitting minister scored a hundred

A 36-year-old Tiwary scored 73 in Bengal’s first innings. Sports and youth affairs minister in the Mamata Banerjee government struck tremendous 19 fours and two sixes. Manoj Tiwary scored a top-notch 28th first-class century (136) in the 2nd innings of the Ranji Trophy.

It was a one-sided match from the beginning where Bengal scored a mammoth 773 for 7 in their first innings. Earlier, Bengal’s top nine batters scored at least half-century and smashed a 250-year-old record.

Score Card

Bengal: 1st Innings : 773/7 declared (Sudip Kumar Gharami 186, Anustup Majumdar, 117, Shahbaz Ahmed 78, Manoj Tiwary 73; Sushant Mishra 3/140, Shahbaz Nadeem 2/175)

: declared (Sudip Kumar Gharami 186, Anustup Majumdar, 117, Shahbaz Ahmed 78, Manoj Tiwary 73; Sushant Mishra 3/140, Shahbaz Nadeem 2/175) Jharkhand 1st innings : 298 all out (Virat Singh 113 not out, Nazim Siddiqui 53; Shahbaz Ahmad 4/51, Sayan Mondal 4/71)

: (Virat Singh 113 not out, Nazim Siddiqui 53; Shahbaz Ahmad 4/51, Sayan Mondal 4/71) Bengal second innings: 318/7 (Manoj Tiwary 136 not out, Shahbaz Ahmed 46, Anustup Majumdar 38; Shahbaz Nadeem

Semifinal Schedule and Venue

Semifinal 1: Bengal will face off against Madhya Pradesh at Karnataka Cricket Association Ground in Alur, Bangaluru.

will face off against at Karnataka Cricket Association Ground in Alur, Bangaluru. SF 2- Mumbai will clash with Uttar Pradesh at Cricket Academy Ground in Bengaluru.

Time and Date

Time– 9:30 AM IST from June 14-18,2022

Live Telecast

Live coverage on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD

OTT Platforms– Disney+ Hotstar app minimum subscription fee of Rs. 299 per month.

