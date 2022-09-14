What are the Benefits of Playing Tennis? Know its Physical & Mental Benefits

- Advertisement -

Tennis is a sport that is extremely satisfying and advantageous to play because of the distinctive challenges it brings. As we all know, physical activity produces a variety of positive mental and physical effects. Tennis is an extremely difficult sport in both mental and physical aspects. There are a lot of benefits of playing Tennis and mastering it requires a lot of commitment. This helps explain why tennis is such a well-liked activity and why players continue to frequent the courts throughout their entire lives.

Tennis is undoubtedly the best and one of the most popular sport in the world and there are plenty of valid arguments in favor of this. Tennis is a very tough sport to play successfully since it requires a high level of technical, mental, physical, emotional, and other competencies. Running around a tennis court is terrific for your general fitness, and acquiring a new skill, like tennis, is a great way to improve your mental acuity. Although you might not have realized it at first, playing tennis frequently has a lot more advantages than you might think.

-- Advertisement --

Tennis is played all over the world and is liked by people of all ages, from all walks of life; it develops problem-solving abilities, mental toughness, and the ability to think clearly under pressure. Tennis is a great activity to take up, but there can, of course, be too much of a good thing. Joining a local club, playing in the park, or simply finding a court and playing with a stranger are all fantastic ways to meet new people and possibly create lifelong friends. In this blog, we will see the physical & mental benefits of playing Tennis.

Physical Benefits of Playing Tennis

Enhanced Hand-Eye Coordination

The advantages and benefits of playing Tennis are a lot, but the physical ones are perhaps the most obvious. Running outside in the open air is essential, and tennis is the ideal inspiration.

-- Advertisement --

A high level of hand-eye coordination is needed to play tennis. This is because it calls for excellent timing, the capacity to go to the ball quickly, the production of a swing with sound mechanics, and recovery. Tennis is a sport that demands exceptional hand-eye coordination and excellent spatial awareness, both of which are necessary to perform all of these skills.

Even though a tennis racket and a tennis ball are much larger than the head of a golf club and a golf ball, the idea still stands that if you want to hit the ball cleanly, you must anticipate where the ball will land, what it will do once it bounces, and how it will behave after it does so. Another wonderful advantage of tennis is that it requires you to hit the ball with both hands simultaneously and on opposite sides of your body.

-- Advertisement --

A crucial component of playing effective tennis is keeping an eye on the ball, anticipating its landing spot, and what you need to do to set up your shot. To develop your hand-eye coordination when playing tennis, it’s also crucial to judge depth, examine the court’s geometry, and comprehend how your actions affect the result of the shot.

Also Read | Best Tennis Balls Available in the Market Today

Strengthened Cardiovascular Capabilities

Of course, playing tennis for hours on end will increase your cardiovascular fitness. Tennis is an extremely versatile game to play since it involves so much running, jumping, sprinting, twisting, speeding up, and slowing down. You need to have excellent cardio to maintain this level of performance throughout a training session or game. If you frequently engage in long-distance (cross country) running or cycling, for instance, it might not be the same level of fitness as you are used to.

-- Advertisement --

Building up your fast twitch muscle capacity is an excellent technique to increase your endurance on the tennis court because there is a lot of explosive action and there are only brief rests between each point.

Multiple Motions in Different Planes

Tennis has an additional physical advantage over many other sports since it requires constant action in several different planes of motion. Unlike tennis, where we frequently move side to side, diagonally, as well as forward and backward, much of our movement in daily life is forward facing. This is fantastic for forming new movement patterns, enhancing your agility, and enhancing your balance.

Tennis is an excellent sport for increasing your range of motion since you have to take full swings and stretch to get to the ball. Tennis is a terrific sport that naturally develops your hip, elbow, shoulder, and knee range of motion when played with sound technique, of course. You can, however, overextend yourself and injure yourself.

Also Read | Top 12 Greatest Tennis Players of All Time

Tone and Strength of Muscles

The benefits of playing tennis for muscle toning and strength are among its more underappreciated but still significant advantages. Tennis helps you grow muscles in your legs, back, shoulders, and arms in addition to your heart and lungs capacity, which is why it is primarily a cardiac activity.

Given how much twisting, turning, and change of direction are required, it is also a fantastic activity for strengthening your core. A challenging tennis match could leave you feeling sorer than you anticipated.

Mental Benefits of Playing Tennis

Creates the Capabilities to Solve Issues

Playing tennis also has some mental benefits. Tennis is a problem-solving game if there is one essential element of the mental part of the game. Tennis is one of the only sports where every stroke you make is a reaction to what your opponent throws at you, which makes it a sport that requires a lot of problem-solving.

If you let your expectations and ego rule you while playing tennis, it is incredibly simple to self-destruct. The simplest strategy for the game is to simply play the ball that is in front of you while also focusing on one point at a time. To be sure, it is much easier said than done, therefore when playing a tennis match, you will always need some sort of plan.

Being adaptable and responding to your opponent’s performance on the day is crucial. Even if you have the best plan in the world, you’ll still need to adapt, improvise, and overcome obstacles if you aren’t performing well enough to carry it out or if your adversary discovers what you’re doing. To improve as a tennis player, you must learn to adapt to various situations, court layouts, balls, and playing styles.

Boosts Mental Resistance

Tennis’ point system allows for the possibility of outscoring your rival and still losing the match! As a result, to play good tennis and overcome hardship, you must possess extraordinary resiliency.

Tennis is also about handling the big moments properly and realizing that not every point is equal in importance throughout a match. Though doing so is a crucial component of improving as a tennis player, it may be quite challenging to move on from a setback and strive to play the next point with a good mindset.

A fantastic lesson to learn in life and on the tennis court is to learn from your mistakes but not let them get you down. This is something that the greats of the game have been able to do.

Strengthens Concentration and restraint

Tennis is a great sport for your mind because it makes you think about who you are and what you can and cannot control. This is a vital life skill because it is easy to become engrossed in issues that are not within our control.

There is little point in fretting about elements that are out of your control when playing tennis, even though you may need to adjust to a different opponent each time you play.

You can relieve some of the pressure on yourself by concentrating on what you can control and adjusting your expectations by appreciating when your opponent hits a good shot rather than criticizing yourself for not hitting the ball well enough.

Read More | Top 13 Female Tennis Players In India who glorified the Indian Tennis

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport