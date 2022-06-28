Benefits of jogging | Top 12 health benefits of jogging which can change your life

- Advertisement -

Jogging is nothing short of running just at an easy pace and should be less exhausting than sprinting. Since it is a full-body workout, the benefits of jogging are physical, mental, and even emotional well-being related. Jogging alone or with friends, lifts your mood and makes you feel fulfilled and refreshed. It helps amateur runners to build strength and endurance, and veterans in varying their routines and to deload from repetitive fatigue from daily exhaustive training.

Jogging engages the whole body and is a good warmup before any weightlifting or sports training session. Jogging three times a week is recommended for beginners as it gives them time to recover and prevents injuries.

So before you get ready to hit the ground and start sweating it out, check out these benefits of jogging

Benefits of jogging

Burns off calories Boost endurance Strengthens core Increases lower body strength Boosts mood Increases longevity Improves sleep quality Wards off lifestyle diseases Improves cardiac health Strengthens lungs Decreases stress Increases energy levels

Jogging for weight loss – Burns off calories

Your body weight, height, and your body composition affect how many calories you burn while jogging. Also, it can vary depending on intensity, weather, and the incline of landscape you run on. An average person can burn up to 120 cal while jogging a mile at speed of 6 miles per hour.

As it is a full body activity, it helps to burn off many more calories than walking alone and helps in engaging the core and the glutes too. So to ward off the excess inches of your waistline, take up jogging, along with a good diet. Jogging for weight loss can work wonders in helping you achieve your aesthetic goals.

Boost endurance

Keeping a log of time, distance, and efforts while jogging, can help you boost your endurance. Regularly increasing your run times by just a bit leads to an improved cardiovascular system, sturdier legs, and core muscles and will improve your rate of flushing out toxins from muscles.

Also, intensity can be increased by either running uphill, taking fewer brakes, or changing up your usual jogging route. While maximizing the efforts you put into jogging, make sure you get enough rest in between sessions and also try to fulfill the macro and micronutrient needs of your body.

Benefits of jogging everyday- Strengthens core

Abdominal muscles remain engaged throughout the time you are jogging as they are important for maintaining posture and help in generating downwards force as you sprint forward. As your core strengthens, this leads to increased core stability and better posture in day-to-day life. As your core strength increases, your vertebrae also get an extended support. Also, lubrication between vertebrae increases, and vertebral discs become more flexible as a result that further supports your core and will benefit the jogging process.

Increases lower body strength

Jogging requires you to push the ground to move forward and as a result, the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, soleus, and gastrocnemius (those last two are your calf muscles) become stronger, and their size increases. However, with jogging, muscle fibers are engaged which usually respond less towards stimuli such as muscle growth. Along with resistance training that engages type 2 muscle fibers, jogging can be an excellent means of getting a stronger lower body.

Also, along with muscles, jogging increases the strength of your tendons and ligaments and further strengthens your joints. As a general rule of thumb, try to increase your running limits constantly and gradually, to reap the most benefits.

Boosts mood

Physical activities like running and jogging can act as antidepressants by causing the release of endorphins, the feel-good hormones of your body. This endorphin release also causes what is referred to as runner’s high or the euphoric feeling after a run and leaves you feeling refreshed. Running further reduces cortisol and adrenaline- the flight or fight hormones that are released in response to stress and thus uplift your mood. Additionally, an added benefit of jogging every day is that it increases motivation and mental acuity in regular joggers.

Benefits of jogging everyday- Increases longevity

According to a recent study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, jogging can significantly improve your health and reduce the risk of death at a given point in time.

In the population who jogged regularly, jogging was found to reduce the risk of obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, disability, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

People in the jogger’s category were found to be 27% less likely to die than those in sedentary lifestyles. A Harvard review also showed that even 5 minutes of running was beneficial and the benefits of running for longevity peaked at 4.5 hours per week.

Benefits of jogging in the morning – Improves sleep quality

An important benefit of jogging in the morning is that your circadian cycle adjusts according to the day and this helps you sleep at night. Vigorous to moderate exercise can also decrease the time it takes for you to fall asleep or the sleep onset. Although intensive exercise up to 3 hours before sleep can impair sleep due to increased heart rate, body temperature, and adrenaline. Jogging at a slow pace is unlikely to interfere with sleep. Also engaging in moderate to intense aerobic exercises such as jogging is found to prevent excessive daytime sleepiness.

Wards off lifestyle diseases

In general, runners have a 25%–40% reduced risk of premature death and live approximately 3 years longer than non-runners. A Harvard review found that people who engaged in activities such as jogging had lower BMI, blood pressure, rates of cancers, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, and many other diseases. In addition, exercising helps to boost your immune system and can also lower allergic responses to common allergens. Jogging can help you improve your insulin resistance, high blood sugar, cholesterol, and liver function thereby enabling you to live a healthy and hearty life.

Benefits of jogging in the morning – Improves cardiac health

With regular exercise, your heart rate decreases, which means that your heart has to quark less intensively for the same amount of work to be done. Jogging can further decrease the resting heart rate and improve blood cholesterol levels thereby decreasing the clogging of your arteries.

With regular exercises, your cardiac muscles become stronger and ventricles increase cardiac output or the amount of blood pumped out.

Benefits of jogging – Strengthens lungs

Exercise improves the conditioning of the diaphragm, the muscle that separates the chest from the abdomen, and the intercostal muscles, which lie between the ribs and enable you to inhale and exhale. People who jog regularly have a larger blood volume and a better ability to extract oxygen from the lungs and blood than those that are inactive. Exercise promotes deep breathing and as a result breathing rate when not exercising also decreases.

Benefits of jogging – Decreases stress

Exercises such as jogging release endorphins, the feel-good hormone, and result in a decrease in cortisol, the stress hormone. They also benefit sleep quality further reducing stress. Further, moderate to high-intensity exercises decrease blood pressure and pulse rate are often exacerbated by stress, and also delay signs of aging. Research suggests those who regularly exercise have an improvement in task switching, selective attention, inhibition of prepotent responses, and working memory capacity under stressful conditions.

Increases energy levels

Finally, a run leaves you feeling refreshed, whether on a treadmill or at a park. This is due to its energizing, mood uplifting, and stress relieving properties that jogging is the frequent go-to exercise for so many people across all age groups.

Things to keep in mind before beginning your jogging routine

Remember to check your running shoes for signs of wear before hitting the pavement and frequently replace them. Try keeping hydrated on the run. Also, be sure to start slowly and gradually increase the distance of your runs. Maintain a record of your runs daily and gradually improve your health. It is recommended for beginners to run for 4 days a week and take up some other activities on the other days of the week such as swimming.

