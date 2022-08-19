BCCI’s Umpiring Test – Know what it takes to become an Umpire in India | 3 cleared out of 140

- Advertisement -

The word umpiring originated from the Old French word compere meaning not a member of one of the teams and is impartial. The cricket umpire is a person who has the authority to make decisions on the cricket field according to the Laws and the rules of Cricket. Recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) conducted a level-2 exam for umpires in Ahmedabad. Clearing the following exam will make them entitled to officiate Group D matches (women’s and junior matches) which would be the first step towards becoming an Elite BCCI umpire.

Here are some of the 20 questions (along with answers) that candidates were asked in the BCCI level-2 umpires’ test. Only three out of the 140 candidates cleared the test.

A candidate needed to get a minimum of 90 marks out of 200 (100 for the written test, 35 for viva and video, and 30 for the physical) to get qualified. This is the first time since the pandemic, the physical test was included while the video test consisted of questions that were situation specific.

Recently held BCCI Umpires’ Test: Questions & Answers

1) If a women’s one-day match reduced to 42 overs per side after the start, when can the batting side ask for its powerplay?

Ans: The batting side should ask for powerplay so that the 40th over is the last over of the power play.

2) A batsman is caught near the boundary after he has crossed for one run. The no-ball check reveals that it is a no-ball. How many runs will you allow? Who will face the next ball?

Ans: Only one run for the no-ball. The next ball will be faced by the batsman at the non-striker end.

3) The umpire at the bowler’s end finds that whilst the bowler is delivering the ball the towel attached to the back of his trouser falls off and dislodges a bail. Is there anything the umpire should do?

Ans: He shall immediately call and give the signal of no-ball.

4) You are satisfied that a player has a genuine injury on the index finger of his bowling hand and removing the tape will result in bleeding. Will you still ask him to remove the protective tape while bowling?

Ans: Yes, he has to remove the tape if he wants to bowl.

Nowadays, if an on-field injury happens and if blood is involved then taping may be allowed.

5) Toss is delayed due to rain in a T20 match. The match is now reduced to 7 overs a side. How many minutes of allowance will both sides be credited with?

Ans: 4 minutes each.

6) What will you do if the shadow of a pavilion, tree, or fielders starts falling on the pitch and the batsman starts complaining?

Ans: Shadow of pavilion or tree to be disregarded.

The shadow of the fielder should remain stationary till the striker plays the ball. If he moves, then the umpire can call a dead ball.

7) A women’s one-day match starts at 9:00 AM and the first innings end at 11.05 AM. Now rearrange the timings of the remaining sessions.

Ans: Innings Interval from 11.05 to 11.15.

Second innings

11.15 to 12.10

Scheduled Interval between innings

12.10 to 12.55

The second innings to continue from

12.55 to 3.10 pm

8) At the start of play on day 2 in a 3-day match, the fielding captain informs you that the nominated player was injured in the head during early morning practice. What will be your answer if he needs to know whether a concussion replacement can be allowed for an injured fielder?

Ans: No. A concussion replacement will not be allowed in this case because an injury has not happened in the playing area during play.

9) What are the different calls by umpires where there are no signals?

Ans: Play

10) You have been posted for a doubleheader of T-20 matches. After the end of the first match, groundsmen want to water the pitch before the start of the next match. Will you allow it? Justify your call.

Ans: Yes. Because before the match the Ground Authority will be responsible for the selection and preparation of the match pitch.

11) A fair delivery bowled by a spinner, striker steps out and misses the ball. Silly point fielder extends his hand over the pitch, collects the ball, and breaks the wickets when the striker is out of his ground, on appeal, what will be your decision?

Ans: Not out.

13) A fielder who was hit by a ball in the previous match asks your permission to go out as he is still feeling the effects of the blow.

Will you

a- Allow him to go out?

b- Allow a substitute for him.

c-Treat his time out as Penalty time.

d-Allow a concussion substitute for him if a request is made to you, as the match referee for the match has not been able to come for the match.

Ans: a)Yes

b)No

c)Yes

d)No

14) During the last hour of the match, with numbers 10 & 11 trying to draw the match, a black cloud appears overhead, causing play to stop. To save time, the players remain on the field till the cloud passes. It takes 5 minutes for the match to restart. The number 11 asks you for one over to be reduced from the remaining mandatory overs. Will you agree? Why?

Ans: Yes because when there is an obtrusion during the last hour of a match, one over can get deducted for every complete 4 minutes of playing time lost.

15) What do you understand by ‘like for like’?

Ans: The meaning of Like for like is when the players have similar abilities. For example, a fast bowler only replaces the fast bowler or a batter replaces the batter.

16) What will you examine, if the fielding side captain requests you for a ball change in a one-day match?

Ans: The umpires will change the ball only when the ball has become wet in unsuitable weather or the white ball has become discolored and becomes unfit for play otherwise they will give a clear command that the game should continue with the same ball.

In case of the ball becomes wet the umpires should try to dry the ball continuously.

17) What will be the number of overs per bowler allowed in case of following

a) One-day match reduced to 35 overs after the start when the opening bowlers have already bowled 10 overs each.

b) T20 match in which the second innings is reduced to 5 overs

Ans: a) Now only two bowlers can bowl a maximum of 7 overs

b) 2, 2, 1

18) Calculate whether the fielding team has complied with the over rate requirements for the innings. Total time for the innings 480 minutes, Total overs bowled – 103.3 Time notings by the umpires Drinks: 4 occasions (one of them took 5 minutes as the umpire had to attend an urgent nature’s call). Wickets falling: 8 Wickets falling at the stroke of a scheduled interval: 1 At the fall of 4th wicket, batsman sought medical attention which took 3 minutes. Ball retrieval: 4 minutes. Time wasted: 3 minutes by fielding team’s batsmen during their team’s batting, Change of equipment by batsmen: 4 minutes.

Ans: 6 overs short.

19) In a multi-day match, after being on the field for 30 minutes after Lunch, you suddenly notice that the fielder who had gone out before Lunch due to illness is standing at slips. On inquiry, you are told that he had returned when the play resumed after Lunch. Meanwhile, the batsmen come to you and ask for 15 penalty runs as the same fielder has fielded the balls three times since Lunch. How would you handle the situation?

Ans: An umpire must signal dead ball if necessary. He/She also takes possession of the ball and then informs the other umpire as well.

20) How many runs will you allow in the following cases:

a) The last ball of the over is intentionally deflected by the Striker with his pad and the fine leg fielder fields the ball with his cap

b) A fielder kicks the ball beyond the boundary line when the batsmen have completed two runs

c) The fielder at the square leg fence fields the ball along the ground but drops the ball accidentally beyond the boundary line in his attempt to throw the ball back to WK. The batsmen have just crossed for the second run.

Ans:

a) 5 penalty runs

b) 6 runs

c) 6 runs

A BCCI official stated

“Umpiring is a tough job. Only those who have a passion for it can excel. The candidates sent by state associations weren’t up to the mark. They need to have this knowledge if they want to do the board’s games,”.

