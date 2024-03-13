BCCI’s Innovative ‘Test Cricket Incentive Scheme’ and Its Impact on Indian Cricket

What Happens Under This Scheme?

After India’s notable victory in the fifth and concluding Test of the home series versus England in Dharamsala on Saturday (March 9), Shah announced on his social media platform (X, formerly recognized as Twitter) the initiation of a fresh program. This initiative offers substantial incentives on match fees to Test regulars who participate in over 75% of matches planned in a season.

With this scheme set to be implemented retrospectively starting from the 2022-23 season, individuals such as Cheteshwar Pujara, who participated in seven out of the nine matches during that season (equivalent to 77.7% participation), will receive INR 45 lakhs per match on top of their standard match fee of INR 15 lakhs, totaling INR 60 lakhs per game. Consequently, in Pujara’s case, the total sum, including incentives, amounts to INR 4.2 crore, in contrast to the INR 1.05 crore he would have earned had he prioritized Test cricket.

I am pleased to announce the initiation of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for Senior Men, a step aimed at providing financial growth and stability to our esteemed athletes. Commencing from the 2022-23 season, the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' will serve as an additional… pic.twitter.com/Rf86sAnmuk — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 9, 2024

In this program, players who participate in 50-75% of Tests during a season will receive a bonus of INR 30 lakh per Test, in addition to their match fees. However, those who play in less than 50% of the scheduled games will not qualify for these benefits. It’s important to note that this bonus is independent of the BCCI’s annual retainers, which are a separate aspect altogether.