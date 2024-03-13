BCCI’s Innovative ‘Test Cricket Incentive Scheme’ and Its Impact on Indian Cricket

Table of Contents
Cricket appears to be undergoing significant changes, though the outcome remains uncertain. Once hailed as the premier format for over a century, Test cricket now faces the perception of a gradual decline. Efforts from global pundits, commentators, analysts, and governing bodies like the ICC and MCC have aimed to revive the prestige of this traditional format, yet none have achieved definitive success. Questions arise: Will increasing Test matches, reducing their number, or banking on the survival of Test cricket amidst the dominance of T20 make a substantial impact? Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), seems to offer a potential solution, as suggested by Men’s National Team chief selector Ajit Agarkar, termed the “Test Cricket Incentive Scheme”.
What Happens Under This Scheme?
After India’s notable victory in the fifth and concluding Test of the home series versus England in Dharamsala on Saturday (March 9), Shah announced on his social media platform (X, formerly recognized as Twitter) the initiation of a fresh program. This initiative offers substantial incentives on match fees to Test regulars who participate in over 75% of matches planned in a season.
With this scheme set to be implemented retrospectively starting from the 2022-23 season, individuals such as Cheteshwar Pujara, who participated in seven out of the nine matches during that season (equivalent to 77.7% participation), will receive INR 45 lakhs per match on top of their standard match fee of INR 15 lakhs, totaling INR 60 lakhs per game. Consequently, in Pujara’s case, the total sum, including incentives, amounts to INR 4.2 crore, in contrast to the INR 1.05 crore he would have earned had he prioritized Test cricket.
I am pleased to announce the initiation of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for Senior Men, a step aimed at providing financial growth and stability to our esteemed athletes. Commencing from the 2022-23 season, the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' will serve as an additional… pic.twitter.com/Rf86sAnmuk
— Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 9, 2024
In this program, players who participate in 50-75% of Tests during a season will receive a bonus of INR 30 lakh per Test, in addition to their match fees. However, those who play in less than 50% of the scheduled games will not qualify for these benefits. It’s important to note that this bonus is independent of the BCCI’s annual retainers, which are a separate aspect altogether.
How will it change cricket’s dynamics in India first and then worldwide?
It’s widely acknowledged that the BCCI stands out as the most influential cricket board in terms of revenue generation, commanding a significant portion (38.5%) of the ICC’s earnings. This dominance far surpasses that of the second-ranked England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which is expected to receive $41 million from the ICC’s projected $600 million revenue in the upcoming financial cycle.
Given the BCCI’s substantial sway over other boards, including its efforts to uphold Test cricket, this endeavor could foster a shift in mindset among aspiring cricketers, encouraging them to prioritize Test matches over lucrative opportunities in global T20 leagues.
With the increasing trend among young players to prioritize shorter formats, particularly for financial gain, top talents from countries outside of the dominant cricketing nations (India, Australia, and England) are often unavailable for selection in traditional Test matches. This phenomenon was evident in the composition of the South African team for their tour of New Zealand, which included seven debutants, as established players opted to participate in SA20, a newly established T20 tournament. However, the implementation of such initiatives is expected to trigger a significant shift in mindset within the cricketing community, particularly in India. If successful, other cricket boards may also consider similar strategies to ensure their premier players participate in Test cricket, ultimately restoring its prominence in the global cricketing landscape.
What Led to BCCI’s Innovative ‘Incentive Scheme’?
There’s always a catalyst for revolution. In the context of Indian cricket, the pivotal situation involving Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer prompted the decision-makers at BCCI to introduce a new initiative. Both Ishan and Iyer were unable to participate in Ranji Trophy matches for their respective teams due to different reasons, despite being physically fit and not engaged in international commitments.
This non-compliance frustrated the authorities, who issued a second warning. Consequently, for their repeated failure to adhere to BCCI‘s directives, the Indian Cricket Board removed both players from the central contract list, delivering a clear message to prioritize participation in red-ball cricket over the IPL.