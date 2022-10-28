Friday, October 28, 2022
Big News! BCCI announces pay equity policy for centrally contracted men & women Indian cricketers

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
BCCI announces pay equity policy for centrally contracted men & women Indian cricketers- KreedOn
Image Source- DNA India
In a historic move, BCCI announces the implementation of a pay equity policy for contracted Indian women cricketers. Now the match fee for both women and men cricketers will be the same.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced the development via Twitter, his tweet reads “I’m pleased to announce BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination., We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket,”

According to the pay equity policy, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will earn the same match fees as their men counterparts. The women cricketers will earn match fees of 15 lakh per Test, 6 lakh per ODI, and 3 lakh per T20I.

He added,

“The women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers, and I thank the Apex Council for their support,”

After this landmark decision, India has become the second country in international cricket to implement equal pay. New Zealand Cricket announced equal match fees for its women players earlier this year.

khel ratna award kreedonRead More | Shifting the Spotlight Towards Women Cricket in India | Issues & Solutions

Nidhi Singh
