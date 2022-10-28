Big News! BCCI announces pay equity policy for centrally contracted men & women Indian cricketers

- Advertisement -

In a historic move, BCCI announces the implementation of a pay equity policy for contracted Indian women cricketers. Now the match fee for both women and men cricketers will be the same.

Truly a red letter day for Women’s Cricket in India with pay parity announced for women and men. Thank you @BCCI and @JayShah — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) October 27, 2022

BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced the development via Twitter, his tweet reads “I’m pleased to announce BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination., We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket,”

I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in 🇮🇳 Cricket. pic.twitter.com/xJLn1hCAtl — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 27, 2022

-- Advertisement --

According to the pay equity policy, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will earn the same match fees as their men counterparts. The women cricketers will earn match fees of ₹15 lakh per Test, ₹6 lakh per ODI, and ₹3 lakh per T20I.

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

He added,

“The women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers, and I thank the Apex Council for their support,”

After this landmark decision, India has become the second country in international cricket to implement equal pay. New Zealand Cricket announced equal match fees for its women players earlier this year.

-- Advertisement --

Read More | Shifting the Spotlight Towards Women Cricket in India | Issues & Solutions

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport