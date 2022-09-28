Wednesday, September 28, 2022
BCCI not keen on England's offer to host India- Pakistan Test series

BCCI not keen on England’s offer to host India- Pakistan Test series

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
BCCI not keen on England offer to host India- Pakistan Test series- KreedOn
Image Source- Hindustan Times
The England and Wales Cricket Board has informally proposed to host if India and Pakistan plan to play a bilateral Test series, but BCCI sources said the chances of that happening shortly are “almost nil”.

The UK daily “Telegraph” reported that the vice-chairman of the England & Wales Cricket Board Martin Darlow held talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during the current Twenty20 series and offered the England ground as the venue for an ideally three-match Test series between Ind vs Pak.

While the ECB made the offer for its commercial gains and BCCI laughed off the proposals, saying that no such possibility would emerge, at least for the next few years.

A senior BCCI official privy to India’s position told PTI

“Firstly, ECB spoke to PCB about an Indo-Pak series and that’s a bit weird. In any case, a series against Pakistan is not something that the BCCI will decide but it is the decision of the government. As of now, the stance remains the same. We only play Pakistan at multi-team events”

India and Pakistan last played Test cricket series in 2007 and last played a short bilateral white-ball series in 2012 in India.

As per the strained political relations between the Neighbours, this is a big “No” from the BCCI whether it is played at home, away, or at a neutral venue.

Read More | Top 10 Openers In Cricket | Read To Find Out Who Tops The List

Nidhi Singh
