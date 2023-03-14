BCCI formally challenged the ICC’s “poor” rating for Indoor pitch

- Advertisement -

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formally challenged the ICC’s decision of rating the Indoor pitch as “poor” for the third test of the Border Gavaskar series. In the official mail sent to the ICC, the BCCI sought a re-evaluation of Indore’s pitch, which was earlier done by the Match Referee Chris Broad.

ICC Match referee Chris Broad gave a ‘poor’ rating to the Holkar Stadium in Indore after the IND vs AUS 3rd test ended within 3 days of play. Apart from the ‘poor’ rating, the Indoor stadium also received a demerit point. This demerit point poses a danger of suspension of the ground, when accumulated five demerit points or more than that in the five-year period.

As per the ICC norms, a protest like that of BCCI is resolved by the ICC’s General Manager-Cricket, Wasim Khan, and chairman of the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee, Sourav Ganguly.

However, this being a BCCI protest, the ICC might appoint some other official to look into the matter replacing Sourav Ganguly, who served as the BCCI president earlier. The re-evaluation of the Indoor pitch will be done within 14 days after raising the appeal.

