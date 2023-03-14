Tuesday, March 14, 2023
HomeNewsBCCI formally challenged the ICC’s “poor” rating for Indoor pitch

BCCI formally challenged the ICC’s “poor” rating for Indoor pitch

-- Advertisement --
Sneha Ghosh
By Sneha Ghosh
1 min.
Updated:
BCCI challenged ICC poor rating
Image Source: India Today
- Advertisement -

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formally challenged the ICC’s decision of rating the Indoor pitch as “poor” for the third test of the Border Gavaskar series. In the official mail sent to the ICC, the BCCI sought a re-evaluation of Indore’s pitch, which was earlier done by the Match Referee Chris Broad.

ICC Match referee Chris Broad gave a ‘poor’ rating to the Holkar Stadium in Indore after the IND vs AUS 3rd test ended within 3 days of play. Apart from the ‘poor’ rating, the Indoor stadium also received a demerit point. This demerit point poses a danger of suspension of the ground, when accumulated five demerit points or more than that in the five-year period.

As per the ICC norms, a protest like that of BCCI is resolved by the ICC’s General Manager-Cricket, Wasim Khan, and chairman of the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee, Sourav Ganguly.

-- Advertisement --

However, this being a BCCI protest, the ICC might appoint some other official to look into the matter replacing Sourav Ganguly, who served as the BCCI president earlier. The re-evaluation of the Indoor pitch will be done within 14 days after raising the appeal.

-- Advertisement --
Top 10 wicket keeping gloves-Know finest gloves for cricket game- Buyer’s Guide- KreedOn Read More | Top 10 Best Wicket Keeping Gloves: Buy finest gloves for wicket keeping – Buyer’s Guide

 

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Sneha Ghosh
Sneha Ghosh
Previous article
WATCH: Kohli gifted his jerseys to Australian cricketers Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Virender Sehwag reacts to “cold food” reports via a strong tweet- KreedOn

Virender Sehwag reacts to “cold food” reports via a strong tweet...

KreedOn Banter
Cricket in the olympics | KreedOn

Cricket in the Olympics? How does the road look like?

Top Picks
Watch: Rohit Sharma's adorable gesture with young fan in Guwahati ahead of IND vs SL | KreedOn

Watch: Rohit Sharma’s adorable gesture with young fan in Guwahati ahead...

KreedOn Banter
Will Sanju Samson now play for Ireland?

Will Sanju Samson now play for Ireland?

KreedOn Banter