Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBCCI Commits INR 8.5 Crore to Power Indian Contingent at Paris Olympics
-- Advertisement --

BCCI Commits INR 8.5 Crore to Power Indian Contingent at Paris Olympics

BCCI Commits INR 8.5 Crore to Power Indian Contingent at Paris Olympics | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
Less than 1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has declared that financial assistance will be provided to the IOA to help them achieve a successful Olympics in Paris later this month. Jay Shah has confirmed a funding of INR 8.5 crore for the IOA’s campaign.

-- Advertisement --

A team of 117 Indian athletes, comprising 70 men and 47 women, is gearing up to represent the nation at this year’s Paris Olympics. The opening ceremony will take place on July 26, although the excitement kicks off earlier with events such as Rugby 7s, football group stages, and archery ranking rounds.

-- Advertisement --

India’s Olympic campaign will officially begin on July 25 with the individual archery ranking rounds, marking the start of their participation. This early event will see Indian athletes striving to make a strong start, setting the tone for the following weeks of competition.

India aims to surpass its previous best performance at the Olympics, achieved in the last edition of the Games in Tokyo, where the team secured a gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
Previous article
How to Play Flick Shot in Cricket | Mastering the Flick Shot
Next article
East Zone Hockey Championship Winners: Odisha Men, Jharkhand Women Clinch Titles

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti Clinch Swiss Open Doubles Title in Thrilling Comeback

Saiman Das -
Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti secured the doubles title at the 2024 Swiss...
Hockey

East Zone Hockey Championship Winners: Odisha Men, Jharkhand Women Clinch Titles

Saiman Das -
Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Jharkhand emerged as the winners in the Men’s and Women’s divisions of the...
Cricket

How to Play Flick Shot in Cricket | Mastering the Flick Shot

Sumit Gupta -
On-Side or Leg-Side scoring with ease in cricket is possible because of one of the most fashionable strokes known...
Football

The 10 Biggest Football Scandals: From Game to Controversy

Astik Ghosh -
Football is arguably the most popular sport in the world. From Asia to Europe, many nations have national teams...
Cricket

India Secures Win Against Pakistan in Women’s Asia Cup Opener

Saiman Das -
India began its Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 title defense on Friday with a dominant seven-wicket victory over Pakistan...
Football

Real Madrid Kicks Off Football Academies in India

Saiman Das -
The Real Madrid Foundation has announced the launch of their football program across India starting in August 2024. This...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World in 2024: Wealth Rankings

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019