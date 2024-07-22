BCCI Commits INR 8.5 Crore to Power Indian Contingent at Paris Olympics

- Advertisement -

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has declared that financial assistance will be provided to the IOA to help them achieve a successful Olympics in Paris later this month. Jay Shah has confirmed a funding of INR 8.5 crore for the IOA’s campaign.

A team of 117 Indian athletes, comprising 70 men and 47 women, is gearing up to represent the nation at this year’s Paris Olympics. The opening ceremony will take place on July 26, although the excitement kicks off earlier with events such as Rugby 7s, football group stages, and archery ranking rounds.

I am proud to announce that the @BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing #India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign. To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳… — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 21, 2024

India’s Olympic campaign will officially begin on July 25 with the individual archery ranking rounds, marking the start of their participation. This early event will see Indian athletes striving to make a strong start, setting the tone for the following weeks of competition.

India aims to surpass its previous best performance at the Olympics, achieved in the last edition of the Games in Tokyo, where the team secured a gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

