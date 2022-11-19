BCCI announced schedule for senior women’s Australia tour of India

- Advertisement -

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the upcoming senior women’s Australia tour of India on Friday. India will play five T20Is in December in Mumbai. The first two T20Is will be played at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on December 9th and 11th. Meanwhile, the last three T20Is are scheduled in CCI-Brabourne Stadium on December 14th, 17th and 20th.

🚨NEWS🚨: Schedule for senior women’s Australia tour of India announced. #TeamIndia is set to play 5⃣ T20Is in the month of December in Mumbai. #INDvAUS More details 👇https://t.co/MEjisHih9X — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 18, 2022

Team India will rejoin the international circuit with the commencement of this series, with their last international win against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup campaign in October. The women’s team is going to visit South Africa in the second half of January for a tri-series against West Indies, in the development to the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

For Australia, this might be the first series to miss their regular captain Meg Lanning. Meg Lanning opted for an indefinite mental-health break – following their Commonwealth Games title win. With Rachael Haynes’ announcement of retirement, the Australian team doesn’t have a captain at present. Alyssa Healy has taken over the vice-captaincy. As Lanning’s return is still doubtful, Healy might take over the captaincy for this tour.

Australia last toured to India for a limited-overs series in 2018 where they whitewashed the Indian team in the ODIs.

IND W VS AUS W T20 Schedule, 2022

-- Advertisement -- Senior Women – Australia tour of India, 2022 -- Advertisement -- Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Friday 9th December 1st T20I D.Y. Patil Stadium 2 Sunday 11th December 2nd T20I D.Y. Patil Stadium 3 Wednesday 14th December 3rd T20I CCI 4 Saturday 17th December 4th T20I CCI 5 Tuesday 20th December 5th T20I CCI

