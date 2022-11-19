Saturday, November 19, 2022
HomeNewsBCCI announced schedule for senior women’s Australia tour of India

BCCI announced schedule for senior women’s Australia tour of India

-- Advertisement --
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Schedule for senior women’s Australia tour of India announced
Image Source: BCCI
- Advertisement -

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the upcoming senior women’s Australia tour of India on Friday. India will play five T20Is in December in Mumbai. The first two T20Is will be played at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on December 9th and 11th. Meanwhile, the last three T20Is are scheduled in CCI-Brabourne Stadium on December 14th, 17th and 20th.

Team India will rejoin the international circuit with the commencement of this series, with their last international win against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup campaign in October. The women’s team is going to visit South Africa in the second half of January for a tri-series against West Indies, in the development to the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

-- Advertisement --

For Australia, this might be the first series to miss their regular captain Meg Lanning. Meg Lanning opted for an indefinite mental-health break – following their Commonwealth Games title win. With Rachael Haynes’ announcement of retirement, the Australian team doesn’t have a captain at present. Alyssa Healy has taken over the vice-captaincy. As Lanning’s return is still doubtful, Healy might take over the captaincy for this tour.

Australia last toured to India for a limited-overs series in 2018 where they whitewashed the Indian team in the ODIs.

IND W VS AUS W T20  Schedule, 2022

-- Advertisement --

Senior Women – Australia tour of India, 2022

-- Advertisement --
Sr. No.DayDateMatchVenue
1Friday9th December1st T20ID.Y. Patil Stadium
2Sunday11th December2nd T20ID.Y. Patil Stadium
3Wednesday14th December3rd T20ICCI
4Saturday17th December4th T20ICCI
5Tuesday20th December5th T20ICCI

 

-- Advertisement --

Read more | Top 10 Indian Women Cricket Players to ever graced the game

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Sneha Ghosh
Previous articleBobby Aloysius dreams of following her Ouseph sir by starting a High Jump School
Next article15th Asian Airgun Championship: India end the campaign successfully

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Irfan Pathan younger son

Irfan Pathan spreads cuteness, shares adorable pictures of his younger son...

News
Names of cricket fielding positions | KreedOn

Best Cricket Fielding Positions Guide | Learn how to set perfect...

Cricket
Rohit Sharma’s picture with Assam Police officer creates confusion about his arrest- KreedOn

Rohit Sharma’s Picture With Assam Police Officer Creates Confusion About His...

News
Home Ministry to decide about Team India’s tour to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023

Home Ministry To Decide About Team India’s Tour to Pakistan for...

Cricket