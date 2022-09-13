FC Bayern Munich vs FC Barcelona DREAM11 Prediction Champions League 2022 | Where to watch FCB VS BAR today’s match | Fantasy Football Tips By Experts

- Advertisement -

Bayern vs Barcelona Dream11 prediction UCL 2022: The UEFA Champions League nights are finally back. The draw led to some amazing fixtures and we can expect some crackling results.

And today there is yet another exciting fixture where we’ll see Barceloma fly to Munich to win their first game of the European competition against their arch rivals Bayern Munich.

In this blog you will get to know complete details about the squads of both the team, weather forecast, ground report, premier league predictions, football betting tips by experts and much more.

Let’s take a closer look at both the sides.

Bayern Munich

Bayern are considered one of the most dangerous sides to face in Champions League. The Bavarians are quite familiar with the league and will be looking to lift the trophy for seventh time. They also have a great attacking force, but surely miss Lewandowski who is on the other side.

FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have faced unfortunate predicament over recent years. The club were in a difficultnfortunate predicament over the years and haven’t clinched the European cup. However, they are looking to win all competitions after overhauling their squad in the transfer window.

FCB vs BAR Dream11 prediction UCL 2022 | Bayern vs Barcelona Prediction

Date Wednesday, September 14th, 2022. Time 12:30 AM Venue Allianz Arena Predicted playing XI Bayern Munich: Neuer; Pavard, De Ligt, L Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Sabitzer; Gnabry, Muller, Sane; Mane Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, E Garcia, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembele Injuries Bayern: Coman, Sarr Barcelona: nil Players to watch Lewandowski, Dembele, Sane, Kimmich.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s UCL Match | FCB vs BAR | Fantasy Prediction Champions League

Goalkeeper

Neuer: Handanovic is great between the sticks but we’ll go with Neuer in this one.

Defender

Araujo: the defender has been given a leadership role ahead of Pique. Now he’ll be focused to lead Inter’s backline.

De Ligt: the youngster signed for Bundesliga giants this summer in an attempt to take up a new challenge. Let’s see if he can stop Lewandowski.

Davies: is a beast on the left flank and will create problems for Barca’s backline. Marking him will be one of the main agenda for Xavi.

Midfielder

Kimmich: is considered one of the best midfielders in the world. He’ll be looking to lead Bayern’s pitch tonight.

Pedri: the midfielder has been a heart of Camp Nou’s center pitch, who has a pass accuracy of 92%. He’ll surely be looking to

Gavi: is Xavi’s favorite lad who is picked ahead of De Jong and Kessié. We’re hoping for an exceptional performance from his side.

Muller: the playmaker has been crucial for the Bavarians, who somehow gets on the score sheet. Let’s see what Mr funnyman will do in this fixture.

Forwards

Sane: the Frenchman is fast on the wings and will be looking to create problems on the pitch.

Lewandowski: the Polish striker has settled brilliantly at Spotify Nou Camp. He already has six goals and three assists in La Liga and also scored a hattrick in previous UCL fixture.

Dembele: the winger already has two goals and two assits to his name. He is an important player in Xavi’s attack this season.

MY DREAM11 captain for Bayern vs Barcelona today’s match

Lewandowski

MY DREAM11 vice-captain for Bayern vs Barcelona today’s match

Neuer

MY DREAM11 PREDICTION for FCB vs BAR

Given both teams domestic form, both Bayern and Barcelona are expected to play an all square draw with a scoreline of 2-2.

Where to watch Bayern vs Barcelona Champions League 2022

In India, the Barcelona vs Bayern match will be broadcast on Sony ten channels. You can also watch the match live on Jio TV.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgement before playing.

Above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, Win Big

