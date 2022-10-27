Key Factors to Watch out for in the World Series Clash

- Advertisement -

The stage is set for the 118th World Series matchup pitting the Houston Astros, and Philadelphia Phillies. The two sides meet in the Fall Classic, beginning this Friday at Minute Maid Park, after winning their respective League Championship Series on Sunday. It is unfamiliar ground for the Phillies, who haven’t played in the World Series in 13 years. On the other hand, the Astros will be looking to become the first side in the Wild Card era to run the table in the playoffs and the first since the 1976 Reds.

The Phillies saw off the Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the NLCS at Citizens Bank Park, courtesy of a stunning eighth-inning homer by Bryce Harper, the undisputed series MVP. Later, the Astros swept the Yankees aside with a 6-5 victory in the Bronx, advancing to the World Series (the fourth time in six seasons).

The Astros advance to the World Series unbeaten in the 2022 playoffs. Dusty Baker, 73, will make his third trip to the Fall Classic in search of a ring, the one thing he’s yet to get his hands on as a manager.

Baseball betting fans can check out the top world series sportsbooks for all the matches scheduled to start on Friday, October 28, and end on Saturday, November 5.

Will Harper’s exploits continue?

Harper has been in the limelight since he was a 16-year-old prodigy. He’s lived up to the expectations in every manner except for his team’s lack of playoff success. That has changed this month, thanks in large part to the two-time NL MVP.

Harper’s memorable game-winning home run in Sunday’s pennant-clinching game completed an NLCS in which he hit.

400 (8-for-20), three doubles, two home runs, and five RBIs, he’s on fire. In The playoffs, he hit 419 (18-for-43) with six doubles, five home runs, and 11 RBIs.

It’s hard to imagine the guy just turned 30 last week. Harper launched the most remarkable homer of his life on Sunday after spending half of it under the collective gaze of the baseball world. Will he continue to power the Phillies’ Fairytale quest to a World Series title?

Are we going to see a different Kyle Schwarber in the World Series?

Schwarber went 1-for-20 with eight strikeouts in the first two rounds of the playoffs. But his bat came to life in the NLCS, when he went 6-for-15 (.400) with three home runs (including a massive 488-foot shot in Game 1) and six walks.

Schwarber will play in his second World Series, having won it previously with the Cubs in 2016. He hit .412 against Cleveland in that Fall Classic, and the Phillies are hoping for something similar this time, which would be a continuation of what he accomplished in the NLCS.

Can we count on Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola to give the Phillies the perfect start?

Houston has proven that the Astros’ pitching staff is immense throughout the playoffs. Even with the exploits of Harper, Schwarber, and Rhys Hoskins, Philadelphia’s lineup will have its work cut out for them.

On the other hand, could the pair of Wheeler and Nola put Philadelphia in a good position by the time the World Series comes to Citizens Bank Park on Monday night for Game 3?

There is a common notion that you’ll be happy with a split if you open a playoff series with two away games. However, given the way Wheeler and Nola have thrown this postseason, except for Nola’s disappointing effort in NLCS Game 2, it’s not out of the way to imagine the Phils snatching two games in Houston.

Wheeler carries a 1.78 ERA in four postseason starts, while Nola didn’t allow an earned run in his two starts (12 2/3 innings) between the Wild Card Series and the NLDS before being shelled for six runs in Game 2 of the NLCS.

