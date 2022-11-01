Bangladesh captain Shakib said Team India are favorites to win & will look to ‘upset favourites’ India | KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said team India are favorites to win, on the eve of the T20 World Cup Super-12 match against India at the Adelaide Oval. Shakib also said that winning against team India on Wednesday would be called an upset.

Shakib said at the pre-match press conference,

“I think it will be a full house because India gets good support wherever they play. I think it will be a good game. India is the favorite heading into the match. They have come here to win the World Cup, we are not here to win the World Cup. You can understand the situation, if we win against India, it will be upset and we will try our best to upset India.” “Every match is important for us and we want to play with the same approach. We don’t want to focus on any single opposition. We just want to stick to our plans. We are not worried about the strike rates of our players in this World Cup. We are just focused on giving a complete team performance in all the departments of the game,”

He added,

“We want to play well in our remaining two games. If we are able to win against India or Pakistan, it would be an upset. Both the teams are better than us on paper, if we play well and if it is our day, there is no reason why we cannot win. We have seen teams like Ireland and Zimbabwe beating England and Pakistan. If we are able to do the same, I’ll be happy,”

After being defeated by South Africa by five wickets at Perth, team India is gearing up for the upcoming matches of the tournament. Team India will play its next match against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, 2nd November 2022. Meanwhile, Bangladesh had a dramatic three-run win over Zimbabwe at Brisbane. Both teams have 4 points in Group 2 and a win would further clarify their chances of entering the semi-finals.

