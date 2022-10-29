Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 WC match 2022 | BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Today’s Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

BAN VS ZIM Dream11 Prediction: In the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers, match 28 will pit Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe. On October 30, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will square off in a thrilling T20 World Cup match. Pakistan was shocked by Zimbabwe in their final T20 World Cup game. Zimbabwe, headed by Craig Ervine, exhibited steely nerves against the highly regarded Pakistani team to secure an unlikely victory by one run. Zimbabwe will be confident going into their matchup with Bangladesh following their stunning victory over Pakistan. The Proteas dominated Shakib Al Hasan and company in their most recent game. However, Bangladeshis are renowned for their tenacious fighting spirit and never-say-die mindset.

Check out the Dream11 Top Fantasy Predictions for the BAN vs ZIM encounter.

-- Advertisement --

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both BAN vs ZIM T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s BAN vs ZIM T20 match.

BAN vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup – Match 28 | Complete Match Details

Match ICC T20 World Cup – BAN vs ZIM BAN vs ZIM Match Date Thursday, October 27th, 2022. BAN vs ZIM Match Time 8:30 am IST Venue Brisbane Cricket Stadium

Complete match analysis by experts for BAN vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match 28

Key Players in Form in BAN vs ZIM teams

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain,

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani

Weather conditions in BAN vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup match 28

-- Advertisement --

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

BAN vs ZIM T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

The field at Optus here is a batting haven with little assistance at all for bowlers. This would be a decent score of 160+.

Toss factor in BAN vs ZIM T20 World Cup

-- Advertisement --

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Brisbane Stadium

Total T20 matches – 6

Matches won Batting First – 4

Matches won Batting second – 2

Average first innings score – 168

Highest score – 209

Lowest score – 114

BAN vs ZIM head-to-head

Played: 19

Bangladesh won: 12

Zimbabwe won: 7

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Musaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury.Reserves: Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin.

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams. Standby Players: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi.

-- Advertisement --

Probable Playing XI for BAN in BAN vs ZIM T20 World Cup Match 28

Najmual Shnato, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

Probable Playing XI for ZIM in BAN vs ZIM T20 World Cup Match 28

Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Chakabva, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Ngarava, Muzarabani

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

BAN vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup Match 28 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Sikandar Raza, Litton Das, Regis Chakbava, Williams, Ervine, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib, Brad Evans, Jongwe, Muzarabani, Taskin.

BAN vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup Match 28 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Litton Das, Craig Ervine, Afif Hossain, Wesley Madhevere, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Mustafizur Rahman.

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Regis Chakbava: The wicketkeeper has been in charge of getting his team off to a fortunate win. He’ll be looking to win this one.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Sean Williams: has a strike rate of 125.2 and has scored 1326 runs in T20I. He’ll be looking to lead his side in this one.

Craig Ervine: is also an interesting batsman, who has a good record in T20I with almost 1087 runs.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Sikandar Raza: The world is not kept in the dark about the all-around talent of Raza, who contributed a wicket and scored an incredible knock of 82 runs off just 48 balls to help his team win.

Wesley Madhevere: His method to batting sets him apart from the majority of the players on his team.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Blessing Muzarabani: took three wickets in the previous match. Let’s see what he can do against West Indies.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Sikandar Raza

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Litton Das

Must pick for BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Sikandar Raza

Regis Chakabva

Craig Ervine

Litton Das

Wesley Madhevere

Risky choices for BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Luke Jongwe

Sabbir Rahman

Who will win today’s BAN vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup match?

Zimbabwe is the favourites to win this fixture, who are in full confidence to take their last defeat revenge.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport