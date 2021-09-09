Ban vs NZ 5th T20 Dream11 Prediction: The series is now done and dusted, we already have a result even before the final match. Bangladesh has won the series and is looking in a strong position to win the last match as well. New Zealand will not be too happy with how the series turned out. They would still want to try and recover from the loss in their next match.

-- Advertisement --

Bangladesh has taken the advantage of their home conditions which will be very helpful for them in the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in UAE. They will also have good momentum after winning two consecutive series against two top teams, Australia and New Zealand. Hopefully, they can continue playing similarly.

New Zealand came into this series with a fairly inexperienced set of players, and this was a great opportunity for them to experience international cricket. This series loss will not hurt them in any way. They would still be very happy to have a bench squad that can compete with the best teams in the world.

Ban vs NZ 5th T20 Dream11 Prediction | Bangladesh vs New Zealand series preview

Series: Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20 series | 5th T20 | Bangladesh leads by 3-1 Match Date: 10th September Match Time: 3:30 p.m. (IST) Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Ban vs NZ 5th T20 Dream11 Prediction | Complete match prediction

Key Players: New Zealand- Will Young, Ajaz Patel -- Advertisement -- Bangladesh- Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Weather: High heat is expected Pitch Conditions: The Wicket at the Shere Bangla Stadium is a proper Asian wicket that is very slow and assists the spinners. The batsmen will require time to settle in the middle. The par score at this pitch will be 125. Toss: The teams would look forward to batting first to take advantage of the slow wicket. Venue T20 stats: Total T20 Matches- 53 Matches won batting first- 27 Matches won batting second- 26 Average first innings score- 145 Average second innings score- 125 Highest total recorded- 211/4 (20 overs) by BAN vs WI Lowest total recorded- 60/10 (16.5 overs) by NZ vs BAN Highest score chased- 194/4 (16.4 overs) by SL vs BAN Lowest runs defended- 127/9 (20 overs) by BAN vs AUS H2H: Total T20 matches- 14 Won by New Zealand- 11 Won by Bangladesh- 3 Form: New Zealand- W L L W L Bangladesh- W W W L W Squads: Bangladesh- Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Nasum Ahmed New Zealand- Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Will Young, Matt Henry

Ban vs NZ 5th T20 Dream11 Prediction | Fantasy Team

Nurul Hasan, Tom Latham, Mahmudullah, Henry Nicholls, Liton Das, Will Young (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Ajaz Patel, Mustafizur Rahman (VC), Mohammad Saifuddin

Wicket Keepers | Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Nurul Hasan- He had many ups and downs in the series against Australia, and here too he is not getting the desired results for his team. He will have to stay a little longer in the middle and make his presence felt.

Tom Latham- With Kane Williamson not available on this tour, Tom Latham is now leading the side. He had a good run in the second match but did not get too much support to emerge as the winner. Apart from that, there is not much he has done in this series. He will have to give a better performance the next time he comes in to bat.

Batsmen | Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Mahmudullah- He is Bangladesh’s captain, and under his reign, the team has evolved to become a much better squad. His personal form has been moderate. He has given good performances in this series and will want to continue that.

Will Young- He is yet another player who we have heard a lot about but have not seen much at the highest level. This is a great opportunity for him to seal a spot in the future for New Zealand. He performed well in the last match and was their highest scorer.

Liton Das- He also is one of the most important and experienced Bangladeshi batsmen. It is his responsibility at the top of his game, of which he has shown some glimpses in this series. He did not get too many runs in the last match but can get them in the last one.

Henry Nicholls- Henry Nicholls has not played too many T20 games, but he has some good scores in white-ball cricket. He has gotten an opportunity in this series and will have to get some runs to prove why he deserves to be on the side. He did well in one of the matches but has not produced anything major.

All-Rounders

Shakib Al Hasan- He has been a perfect all-rounder for Bangladesh in the past few matches. He has been taking wickets and winning them matches. He has shown some glimpses with the bat but has not scored big runs. If he can change that, it will be very helpful for Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup.

Nasum Ahmed- He did well against Australia, but this series was not going well for him until the last match, he got a four-wicket haul and restricted New Zealand for just over 90 runs in the first innings.

Bowlers

Ajaz Patel- He is not the biggest turner of the ball, but this wicket will suit him, and he would be able to get some turn. In the last two matches, he has picked up a four-wicket haul and two wickets. He will have to continue doing the same to prevent New Zealand from losing by a bigger margin.

Mustafizur Rahman- His form from the Australian series has continued here as well. Mustafizur has not been giving away runs and is their most effective bowler in this series without any doubt. He also is the leading wicket-taker in this series.

Mohammad Saifuddin- He is among the core bowlers in the Bangladesh squad. He got a couple of wickets in the last match and did not give away too many runs. He also is a big part of this Bangladeshi bowling attack.

Ban vs NZ 5th T20 Dream11 Prediction | Captain

Will Young

Ban vs NZ 5th T20 Dream11 Prediction | Vice-Captain

Mustafizur Rahman

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]