BAN vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Bangladesh vs Nepal ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

BAN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: In the 37th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Bangladesh will face off against Nepal at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. Bangladesh, with two wins and one loss so far in the tournament, will be looking to secure their place in the Super 8 stage with a strong performance against Nepal. Led by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh has shown promising form, particularly with standout performances from Shakib Al Hasan and Tanzid Hasan in their recent matches. Shakib Al Hasan’s unbeaten 64 in the last game against the Netherlands showcased his ability to control the game, supported by solid contributions from Mahmudullah and the bowling attack led by Rishad Hossain.

-- Advertisement --

Nepal, on the other hand, faced a narrow defeat against South Africa in their previous match, despite a commendable bowling performance from Kushal Bhurtel, who claimed 4 wickets. Captain Rohit Paudel will be keen to rally his team and put on a strong display against Bangladesh to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. Aasif Sheikh and Kushal Bhurtel have been pivotal with the bat, and Nepal will look to them for substantial contributions in this crucial encounter. The team’s bowling unit, featuring the likes of Dipendra Singh Airee and Sompal Kami, will need to step up to contain Bangladesh’s strong batting lineup.

Bangladesh’s strategy will likely revolve around their experienced campaigners, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah, who bring stability and firepower to their batting order. The opening pair of Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan will look to provide a solid foundation, with support from the likes of Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali in the middle order. In bowling, Rishad Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman will aim to capitalize on their recent form, supported by Taskin Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Bangladesh will aim to bowl tight lines and apply pressure on Nepal’s batsmen, capitalizing on any early breakthroughs.

-- Advertisement --

Nepal’s strategy will hinge on their ability to counter Bangladesh’s experienced lineup with disciplined bowling and aggressive batting. Captain Rohit Paudel’s leadership will be crucial, alongside Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh’s form with the bat. The team will rely on spinners like Kushal Bhurtel and Sompal Kami to exploit the conditions at Arnos Vale Ground. With a competitive bowling attack, Nepal will look to restrict Bangladesh to a manageable total, aiming for a strong start with the bat and maintaining momentum throughout the innings.

BAN vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match Bangladesh vs Nepal, 37th Match Venue Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown Match Start Time 5:00 AM IST – Monday, 17 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for BAN vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form Bangladesh : Towhid Hridoy, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah Nepal: Rohit Paudel, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh Weather forecast for BAN vs NEP match Temperature: 28°C Precipitation: 24% Humidity: 79% Wind: 19 km/h Pitch conditions for BAN vs NED Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is known for providing assistance to both batsmen and spin bowlers. Toss Factor in BAN vs NED The pitch traditionally favors chasing teams, and spinners play a crucial role here. BAN vs NEP Head-to-head Bangladesh: 1 win Nepal: 0 wins BAN vs NEP Squads Bangladesh : Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Sundeep Jora, Aasif Sheikh(w), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Kamal Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Karan KC, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sagar Dhakal.

Probable playing XI for Bangladesh

Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

Probable playing XI for Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal

-- Advertisement --

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for BAN vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Litton Das, Aasif Sheikh, Towhid Hridoy, Kushal Bhurtel, Shakib Al Hasan, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Sompal Kami, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Litton Das, Aasif Sheikh, Towhid Hridoy, Kushal Bhurtel, Shakib Al Hasan, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichchane, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

-- Advertisement --

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Litton Das: Despite his recent form slump, Das possesses the ability to turn the game around with his batting and remains a reliable wicket keeper behind the stumps. He has accounted for a total of 66 dismissals (Catches: 47, Run outs: 4, Stumpings: 5) in his T20I career.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Towhid Hridoy: Hridoy has been in exceptional form for Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. He has demonstrated his capability to score crucial runs under pressure and has been pivotal in Bangladesh’s batting lineup. His aggressive approach and proficiency against both spin and pace make him a key player for Bangladesh.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib has been the linchpin of Bangladesh’s cricket for many years. He has played a combined 437 international cricket matches, scoring 14,523 runs, and taking 700 wickets. He is coming on the back of a brilliant 64 in the last match.

Dipendra Singh Airee: Airee has picked up 41 wickets and has scored 1633 runs in his T20I career. Also, in the last game, he picked up 3 wickets. He can perform well in the game against Bangladesh.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Mustafizur Rahman: The left-arm pacer has been Bangladesh’s mainstay bowler. In 97 matches, he has picked up 123 wickets with best figures of 6/10. His deceptive slower balls and yorkers at the death have been effective in containing the opposition’s batsmen and picking up crucial wickets. Fiz (as his fans call him) can play a crucial role with the ball for Bangladesh against Nepal.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed

Must Picks for BAN vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Tawhid Hridoy

Mustafizur Rahman

Shakib Al Hasan

Risky choices for BAN vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Nazmul Hossain Shanto

Gulsan Jha

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Bangladesh and Nepal?

Bangladesh enters this match as the clear favorites, given their strong form and depth in both batting and bowling departments. Expect Bangladesh to advance to the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big